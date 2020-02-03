Q1 2020 Sector Ratings For ETFs And Mutual Funds

Cheap funds can dupe investors and investors should invest only in funds with good stocks and low fees.

The primary driver behind an attractive fund rating is good portfolio management (stock picking) combined with low total annual costs.

Our sector ratings are based on the normalized aggregation of our stock ratings for every stock in each sector.

At the beginning of the first quarter of 2020, only the Telecom Services, Consumer Non-cyclicals, and Financials sectors earn Attractive-or-better ratings. Our sector ratings are based on the normalized aggregation of our stock ratings for every stock in each sector. Our stock ratings are based on five criteria that assess a firm’s business strength and valuation. See last quarter’s Sector Ratings here.

Investors looking for sector funds that hold quality stocks should look no further than the Consumer Non-cyclicals, Financials, and Telecom Services sectors. These sectors house a large portion of the highest-rated funds. Figures 4 through 7 provide more details. The primary driver behind an Attractive fund rating is good portfolio management, or good stock picking, with low total annual costs.

Attractive-or-better ratings do not always correlate with Attractive-or-better total annual costs. This fact underscores that (1) cheap funds can dupe investors and (2) investors should invest only in funds with good stocks and low fees.

Our Robo-Analyst technology[1] empowers our unique ETF and mutual fund rating methodology, which leverages our rigorous analysis of each fund’s holdings.[2]

See Figures 4 through 13 for a detailed breakdown of ratings distributions by sector.

Figure 1: Ratings For All Sectors

To earn an Attractive-or-better Predictive Rating, an ETF or mutual fund must have high-quality holdings and low costs. Only the top 30% of all ETFs and mutual funds earn our Attractive or better ratings.

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (IYZ) is the top rated Telecom Services fund. It gets our Very Attractive rating by allocating more than 30% of its value to Attractive-or-better-rated stocks.

Pioneer Real Estate Shares (PWREX) is the worst Real Estate fund. It gets our Very Unattractive rating by allocating more than 72% of its value to Unattractive-or-worse-rated stocks. Making matters worse, it charges investors annual costs of 4.45%.

Figure 2 shows the distribution of our Predictive Ratings for all sector ETFs and mutual funds.

Figure 2: Distribution of ETFs and Mutual Funds (Assets and Count) by Predictive Rating

Figure 3 offers additional details on the quality of the sector funds. Note that the average total annual cost of Very Unattractive funds is six times that of Very Attractive funds.

Figure 3: Predictive Rating Distribution Stats

* Avg TAC = Weighted Average Total Annual Costs

This table shows that only the best of the best funds get our Very Attractive Rating: They must hold good stocks and have low costs. Investors deserve to have the best of both and we are here to give it to them.

Ratings by Sector

Figure 4 presents a mapping of Very Attractive funds by sector. The chart shows the number of Very Attractive funds in each sector and the percentage of assets in each sector allocated Very Attractive-rated funds.

Figure 4: Very Attractive ETFs and Mutual Funds by Sector

Figure 5 presents the data charted in Figure 4.

Figure 5: Very Attractive ETFs and Mutual Funds by Sector

Figure 6 presents a mapping of Attractive funds by sector. The chart shows the number of Attractive funds in each sector and the percentage of assets in each sector allocated to Attractive-rated funds.

Figure 6: Attractive ETFs and Mutual Funds by Sector

Figure 7 presents the data charted in Figure 6.

Figure 7: Attractive ETFs and Mutual Funds by Sector

Figure 8 presents a mapping of Neutral funds by sector. The chart shows the number of Neutral funds in each sector and the percentage of assets in each sector allocated to Neutral-rated funds.

Figure 8: Neutral ETFs & Mutual Funds by Sector

Figure 9 presents the data charted in Figure 8.

Figure 9: Neutral ETFs and Mutual Funds by Sector

Figure 10 presents a mapping of Unattractive funds by sector. The chart shows the number of Unattractive funds in each sector and the percentage of assets in each sector allocated to Unattractive-rated funds.

The landscape of sector ETFs and mutual funds is littered with Unattractive funds. Investors in the Basic Materials sector have put over 59% of their assets in Unattractive-rated funds.

Figure 10: Unattractive ETFs and Mutual Funds by Sector

Figure 11 presents the data charted in Figure 10.

Figure 11: Unattractive ETFs and Mutual Funds by Sector

Figure 12 presents a mapping of Very Unattractive funds by sector. The chart shows the number of Very Unattractive funds in each sector and the percentage of assets in each sector allocated to Very Unattractive-rated funds.

Figure 12: Very Unattractive ETFs and Mutual Funds by Sector

Figure 13 presents the data charted in Figure 12.

Figure 13: Very Unattractive ETFs and Mutual Funds by Sector

This article originally published on January 13, 2020.

Disclosure: David Trainer, Matt Shuler, and Kyle Guske II receive no compensation to write about any specific stock, sector or theme.

[1] Harvard Business School features the powerful impact of our research automation technology in the case New Constructs: Disrupting Fundamental Analysis with Robo-Analysts.

[2] This paper compares our analytics on a mega cap company to other major providers. The Appendix details exactly how we stack up.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.