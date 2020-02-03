Country Returns - January 2020

Beset by the coronavirus, Asian stocks lagged, but even these returns are understated given closed Chinese markets late in the month.

Given the prolonged outperformance of U.S. equities versus their global counterparts (ACWX), many entered 2020 with a belief that cheaper global valuations may finally give other developed markets and emerging markets an opportunity to play catch-up. One month into the New Year and a pair of difficult-to-price market surprises - the escalation of Iranian tensions and the Wuhan coronavirus - have led global equities to underperform. In this article, I wanted to take a tour around the world and depict the relative performance differentials for Seeking Alpha readers. Below is a chart of the January price returns of key global stock indices.

Here are a few thoughts on the returns on the month:

The United States outperformed European and Asian stocks with the tech-fueled Nasdaq (QQQ) posting nearly a 2% price gain, and the S&P 500 squeaking out a positive total return after including reinvested dividends (+0.04%). This furthers the relative outperformance by the U.S., which has significantly outpaced the rest of the world in the post-crisis era.

Returns in Asia, where the coronavirus caused havoc late in the month, are overstated. The Shanghai Shenzen CSI 300 has been closed since Thursday, January 23rd as part of the extension of the Lunar New Year. Expect the market to re-open significantly lower today. The Hong Kong Hang Seng, which was open the last three trading days of the month, is down 6.3%, making some of the world's cheapest stocks even cheaper.

Emerging markets generally underperformed on the month given their higher beta and common ties to Chinese growth.

While equity markets in much of the Middle East are still in the developing stage given state dominance in many sectors in those economies, returns were not disproportionately impacted by oil's drawdown and broader emerging market stress.

In Europe, weaning economic data again pressured returns on the continent. Even with Brexit coming to a quiet culmination that hopefully hearkens a soft landing, European shares were down 3-4%. Not surprisingly, the Swiss Market Index generated positive total returns as Swiss franc assets continue to see flight-to-quality flows in risk-off environments.

