Freeport-McMoRan: Short-Term Investor Concerns Ignore Long-Term Demand

The company's FCF should increase significantly over the next few years providing massive rewards for investors.

As the company's recent earnings show, the company has continued has continued its transition plan, which it is well on the plan of completing by YE 2021.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE: FCX) has seen its stock price decrease by almost 16% over the past month. Despite this, the company, with a market capitalization of more than $16 billion is one of the largest producers in the world. More so, the company's recent 4Q 2019 earnings show its continued focus on its goals and transition. As we'll see throughout this article, the company's impressive portfolio of assets along with long-term demand for what it produces, make the company a strong long-term investment.

Freeport-McMoRan - Fortune

Freeport-McMoRan Strong Long-term Demand

Freeport-McMoRan primarily produces copper, gold, and molybdenum all metals with significant long-term demand.

Copper Market Forecast - Freeport-McMoRan Investor Presentation

Copper is the most important aspect of the company's long-term potential and revenue. The company is focused on a strong fundamental outlook supported by decreasing copper exchange inventories and a lack of medium term supply growth. Additionally, modest demand growth is expected to drive prices higher and the supply and demand gap widens.

Copper demand for the long-term is expected to increase significantly. Copper demand is expected to double over the next 20 years as a result of significant electric demand. Freeport-McMoRan expects the copper supply gap to be ~4.4 million tons by 2029 and the current copper price is significantly below what the company views the incentive price of $3.30 / pound as being.

Additionally, Freeport-McMoRan's other major producing asset is gold - which it is a counter cyclical asset - people tend to invest in it when they're worried about the state of the market. As we continue in one of the longest bull markets of all time, having a counter cyclical asset is beneficial. Molybdenum is the last metal, which is a much smaller component of revenue, should also have strong demand.

Freeport-McMoRan 2019 Results

In an environment that should have strong long-term demand, Freeport-McMoRan had strong 2019 results, where it continued to execute on its goals.

Freeport-McMoRan 2019 Forecasts - Freeport-McMoRan Investor Presentation

Freeport-McMoRan has three major initiatives that it is in the middle of a transformation project for. These are the company's Grasberg underground project, Lone Star oxide project, and overall innovation projects. In the Grasberg project, the company is focused on a two year transition to ramp up the Grasberg underground project. The company has commenced operating and ramp-up is progressing on schedule here.

Additionally, for the company's Lone Star project, a major growth project in a secure location (Arizona), the development is advancing and nearing completion. Lastly, the company is focused on innovation focused projects primarily in the Americas. These projects should help the company continue to focus on general efficiency and high profits.

Freeport-McMoRan Future Growth

As the company has continued to execute on its goals, it has significant future growth opportunities. Let's start with one of the most famous mines in the world, Grasberg.

Freeport-McMoRan Grasberg - Freeport-McMoRan Investor Presentation

Here, we can see the history of the Grasberg pit along with the future. Historically, the mine removed 5.2 billion tons with 33 billion pounds of Copper and 53 million ounces of Gold for a total of ~$97 billion. Going forward, as a result of high prices, the company plans to mine 36 billion pounds Copper and 29 million ounces of Gold for ~$150 billion. This will support the mine for the next 21 years.

The company has done a strong job of ramping up Drawbelling and Ore Extraction and expects Ore Extraction to double in the DMLZ and GBC by the end of 2020. That will support a continued steady ramp-up of production. It's worth noting that a late-2018 deal with Indonesia about the mine will help to support the steady cash flow from the mine from now until 2041.

Freeport-McMoRan Lone Star - Freeport-McMoRan Investor Presentation

Freeport-McMoRan's other major growth opportunity is the company's Lone Star copper project. First copper production is expected to startup during 2020 with estimated production at 200 million pounds / year (more than $500 million of revenue / year). The $850 million initial project is ~75% complete, meaning ~$212 million in capital spending left.

The project remains on schedule and within budget, and is continued to focus on expansion. The project has been significantly larger than expected with a number of recent high grade intersections. Ideally, the company will be able to expand the project going forward to increase production. Grasberg and Lone Star help to highlight the future potential the company has, that combined with synergies across the board can help the company's financials.

Freeport-McMoRan Post-Transition Financial Picture

All of this growth, and all of the company's 2019 accomplishments, are based on its transition plan which is expected to last from 2019 - YE 2021.

Freeport-McMoRan Transition Plan - Freeport-McMoRan Investor Presentation

The company is focused on growing sales along with a reduction in costs that will lead to a significant improvement in EBITDA. The company expects a 30% increase in copper along with a 40% increase in gold production from 2019 to 2021. That's a significant increase in production that will be paired with a 25% decline in unit net cash costs as the company improves its efficiency.

All of this together will result in the company's EBITDA more than doubling, with significant upside in markets that continue to improve. The net result will be strong EBITDA and operating cash flow for the company. Combined with capital expenditures, the net results for shareholders will be strong. Current copper prices, as a result of difficulties are at $2.55 / pound.

The company forecasts average 2021 / 2022 operating cash flow, with $2.75 / pound copper at $4.5 billion. The company expects 2021 consolidated capital expenditures at $2.4 billion. That points towards FCF of $2.1 billion in 2021, probably closer to $1.5 billion with current copper prices. However, with copper prices near incentive prices, the 2021 / 2022 average should be closer to $4 billion.

However, with a $16 billion market capitalization, $1.5 billion as a bottom case in FCF is impressive. More importantly, it's worth noting that 2021 is still the end of the transition. That is, going into 2022 we should see stronger cash flow and lower capital expenditures. That should support continued improvements in FCF past that going into the mid-2020s.

Freeport-McMoRan's debt is also something worth keeping in mind. The company's liquidity position has improved dramatically since late-2015 and the company's early-2016 bankruptcy concerns. Debt has decreased drastically from $20.2 billion in late-2015 to $7.8 billion at year-end 2019, although it's worth noting the company still spends ~$400 million in annual interest expenses.

However, with a net cash position of -$5.8 billion, the company's debt to equity ratio of 0.3 is much more reasonable.

Freeport-McMoRan Risks

Despite strong future growth and the company's financial picture, the company does have some a risk worth paying attention too. The primary primarily risk is the risk of no recovery in copper prices.

We discussed, in the macroeconomic section above, the forecast for copper prices along with the significant supply gap that's expected to open up. That's based on current demand predictions as existing mines decline and demand ramps up from sources like electric cars. However, if this doesn't materialize, copper prices could remain lower for longer.

Ultimately, the thesis for Freeport-McMoRan rests on continued strength in copper prices. The demand / supply balance supports continued strength here, however, it remains a risk.

Conclusion

Freeport-McMoRan has been punished off of recent fears of the coronavirus in China hurting copper prices. The decline in copper prices has hurt the company's prospects which are eminently tied to copper prices. Despite this, the company has significant long-term potential on the basis of its transition phase along with the improvement in copper demand.

Specifically, in terms of improvements in the company's transition phase, even if by 2022 copper prices don't recover, the company should be making $1.5 billion in annual FCF. That's significant for a company with a market capitalization of $16 billion. In any event of upside, the company's annual FCF could increase towards $3-4 billion. That significant upside, likely based on the incentive advice as long-term demand increases, makes the company a strong long-term investment.

Create a High Yield Energy Portfolio - Free Trial! The Energy Forum can help you build and generate high-yield income from a portfolio of quality energy companies. Worldwide demand for energy is growing quickly, and you can be a part of this exciting trend. The Energy Forum provides: Managed model portfolio to generate high-yield returns for investors.

Deep-dive research reports about quality investment opportunities.



Macroeconomic overviews of the oil market as a whole.

Technical Buy & Sell Alerts to open up positions at opportunistic prices. If you're interested in learning more, click here. If you have questions, send me a PM.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FCX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.