Siemens: A Key Catalyst Could Falter

Long term, SIEGY could be subjected to the vagaries of a global economy that may have peaked.

Source: Barron's

Siemens (OTCPK:SIEGY) reports quarterly earnings on February 5th. The company's earnings could be a proxy for the strength of Europe's economy. The company's revenue stream is well-diversified, yet its industrial businesses will likely be subjected to the vagaries of the global economy. Investors should focus on the following key items.

Automotive Markets Could Weigh

I have been bearish on the global economy for a number of years, yet revenue growth from Siemens has belied any economic weakness. Last quarter Siemens reported total revenue of EUR 24.5 billion, up 8% Y/Y. Each of its seven product groups reported revenue growth.

Revenue from Power and Gas rose 5% Y/Y. It represented over 20% of total revenue and was the company's largest segment. Power and Gas is being disrupted by alternative energy sources. Orders grew 4% and management expects the market to stabilize at about 80 units in 2020. Renewable Energy grew by double-digits as onshore and services experienced significant order growth. The segment could be able to capture some of the volume lost by Power and Gas.

Digital Industries, which provides industrial software that helps automate production lines, rose by low single digits. The segment experienced softness within the automotive and machine-building industries. Management intimated cyclical weakness could last a few more quarters.

Now let me give you a brief update on our end-market expectations. Six key verticals cover around 70% of the Digital Industries revenue. The overall picture hasn't changed much from prior quarter and shows a challenging backdrop for fiscal 2020. We continue to see for the next three to four quarters ongoing cyclical weakness and structural challenges in automotive and machine building.

The problem is that Digital Industries and Smart Infrastructure were expected to be catalysts for future growth. If these segments experience structural challenges, then it could hurt sentiment for the stock.

Siemens Healthineers grew revenue by double digits, spurred by growth in its imaging business. The segment grew orders by double digits in China and the U.S., which could imply the trade war between the U.S. and China may not have had a negative impact on Siemens. Siemens Healthineers is 17% of total revenue, so its out-sized growth could be a catalyst for the foreseeable future.

Operating Income Ticks Up

Siemens must translate its increasing scale into higher operating income margins. EBITA of EUR 2.6 billion rose 20% Y/Y. EBITA margin increased 120 basis points versus the year earlier period, yet I would not consider an 11.3% EBITA margin as robust. Power and Gas reported EBITA of EUR 92 million versus a loss of EUR 38 million in the year earlier period. This was the biggest driver of EBITA growth during the quarter. The segment had much lower severance costs than it did in the year earlier period.

Digital Industries and Siemens Healthineers grew EBITA by 15% and 22%, respectively. Digital Industries could report lower EBITA growth this quarter and for the foreseeable future. This could be a key trend this quarter. I expect Siemens Healthineers to continue to show out-sized growth in EBITA due to its consistent top line growth. Of note, was that Power and Gas and Renewable Energy have had EBITA margins of 2% and 4%, respectively. This could be a key reason management wants to divest the units.

Will Sum-Of-The Parts Be Greater Than The Whole?

Siemens announced it would spin off Power and Gas and Renewable Energy amid declining demand for gas turbines. Countries have shifted away from coal use, and the sale of large gas turbines are in decline. General Electric (GE) has been wringing out costs from its sagging Power business for several quarters. In spinning off Power and Gas, Siemens is implying the unit is no longer core. Are these businesses no longer core or is Siemens simply shedding businesses that are currently out of favor?

On a combined basis, Power and Gas and Renewable Energy generated revenue and EBITA of EUR 10 billion and EUR 219 million respectively. Revenue grew 7% Y/Y, yet EBITA margin was less than 3%. With margins this low, what exactly is Siemens spinning off and who would find these assets attractive? The underlying portfolio of businesses of Siemens is cyclical in nature. If we are at peak economy, then revenue declines make sense.

Management wants to emphasize fast-growing operations like Digital Industries and Mobility. These segments may also depend on continued economic growth and animal spirits to drive investments in smart infrastructure. If the consumer is weak, then will demand be robust enough to drive sustainable revenue growth for these digital services? The spin off could change the narrative and improve sentiment for Siemens. Long term, it is not clear whether the business prospects, revenue or earnings growth will improve for the current portfolio of companies.

Conclusion

I do not believe the spin-off will solve the company's long-term problems. Secondly, headwinds for Digital Industries appear real. SIEGY trades at 11.1x last 12 months ("LTM") EBITDA, which I believe is too robust for a cyclical name. Sell SIEGY.

I also run the Shocking The Street investment service as part of the Seeking Alpha Marketplace. You will get access to exclusive ideas from Shocking The Street, and stay abreast of opportunities months before the market becomes aware of them. I am currently offering a two-week free trial period for subscribers to enjoy. Check out the service and find out first-hand why other subscribers appear to be two steps ahead of the market. Pricing for Shocking The Street is $35 per month. Those who sign up for the yearly plan will enjoy a price of $280 per year - a 33% discount.

Disclosure: I am/we are short GE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.