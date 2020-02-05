Washington Prime: Buy For Income, Stay For The Upside

We love dividends as much as the next person, but using dividends to value a company is a horrible technique.

Co-produced with Beyond Saving

We all know that mall REITs have been the outcasts of REITdom.

The retail apocalypse narrative has ruled the sector for at least the past 3-years. Toys 'R Us, BonTon, Sears, Gymboree, Payless Shoesource, the retail sector was hit by significant bankruptcy after significant bankruptcy. From 2017 to 2019, it seemed like mall landlords couldn't catch a break. Not only were there bankruptcies, but the bulk of them turned into liquidations as opposed to restructurings. When we look at the company level of these tenants, it really isn't surprising that these tenants filed for bankruptcy. They were overleveraged and had brands that struggled to remain relevant to younger consumers. Nobody in the world was surprised by the Sears bankruptcy, many were surprised at how late it was.

In fact, over the past 3 years, 10 retailers accounted for more than 50% of total store closings. Considering that many malls have over 100 tenants, and we can see why despite the "retail apocalypse" most malls owned by REITs have occupancy rates above 90%.

There are a lot of assumptions and assertions that have been made regarding mall REITs, so we have devised a little test. Before reading on, test yourself. From best to worst, which mall REITs do you think have had relatively better returns from 1/1/2017 to 1/1/2020?

CBL (CBL) Macerich (MAC) Pennsylvania REIT (PEI) Simon Property Group (SPG) Tanger Factory Outlet (SKT) Taubman Centers (TCO.PK) Washington Prime Group (WPG)

Go ahead, put them in order. We will wait.

Source: Photo by Laurentiu Robu from Pexels

It is no surprise that CBL (CBL) is at the bottom of the pack. As we have identified in a previous article, through a series of missteps and poor decisions, plus the impact of settling a large class-action lawsuit, CBL has dug itself a hole that it might not be able to get out of.

It is also not a surprise that SPG is at the top of the pack. It is the one mall REIT that has been able to stand its ground. It is universally recognized the "blue-chip" mall REIT. It is a fantastic company and is part of a very select group of REITs that has credit ratings in the As from Moody's and S&P. We are willing to bet that near 100% of you got those two in the right place.

What many might find surprising is the rest of the pack. WPG, with what some call a "sucker yield" has outperformed "quality" like MAC, SKT, and TCO. It is easy when discussing one particular ticker to lose sight of the macro-movements.

The mall sector has been a very brutal sector to be invested in, it is no coincidence that the drop-off in mall REITs coincided with the spike of retail bankruptcies in 2017. The retail apocalypse narrative gained traction and all mall REITs suffered. SPG and CBL are the only two significant outliers. All of the others have traded back and forth, sometimes slightly outperforming, sometimes slightly underperforming, but more or less moving in tandem.

WPG has not dropped in price due to some special troubles it has, it has dropped due to sector-wide pressures. The total return has actually held up slightly better and we credit the high dividend for that. We find it ironic that some analysts will scream warnings about the retail apocalypse destroying WPG from the rooftops, and then turn around and call SKT or TCO "SWANs".

Dividend Cut

In any discussion on WPG, the inevitable question of the dividend is going to be raised. Some have been calling for a dividend cut at WPG since 2017 even though a quick review of their probable taxable income suggested it was not possible under REIT rules.

In 2020, it appears that WPG will actually have the option to cut or not to cut. Bears have latched on to this as the huge warning sign for WPG. The reality is that the dividend alone does not determine value.

We predicted a potential cut a year ago,

For common shareholders, the dividends are now yielding an enormous 18.5%. We believe that the dividend will be maintained at least through 2019 as lender givebacks will increase WPG's taxable income. While a cut in 2020 or beyond cannot be ruled out, increasing cash flows will make a dividend cut less likely. We believe that even with a potential dividend cut down the road, WPG's long-term prospects still make it an attractive investment opportunity. Investing in WPG is a case of chasing a deep value stock, not chasing yield. The high yield of 18.5% is a cherry on the cake.

Nearly a year later, we have collected our dividends and we expect to have the "big question" answered when WPG releases their earnings in late February. This might sound surprising coming from a service that focuses on "high dividend opportunities", clearly we love income. Does it matter to us if the dividend is cut? No.

Always Priced In?

One of the mantras that we hear is that "a dividend cut is never priced in". One rule we try to stick to is "never say never or always" because as soon as you do, someone will find the exception. In general, we might agree. Dividend cuts, more often than not, result in a drop in price at least for a little while. Yet, we are able to find numerous exceptions without even leaving the mall space.

MAC cut their dividend in April 2009, their price had been a "falling knife" declining more than 50% in Q1. When MAC cut their dividend, the share price leaped up.

Data by YCharts

MAC went on to go up almost 100% for the year.

This experience matches CBL, PEI, and SPG, all of which also cut their dividends. CBL and PEI twice during the year.

The lowest performer for the year was SKT, the one mall REIT that raised their dividend.

At HDO, we always seek to understand the "whys" and not just blindly look at trends assuming they will continue indefinitely or will necessarily repeat. In this case, we believe it is a reflection that the actual value of a company is not based on their dividend payment. This should be immediately clear when you look at the very large number of very highly valued companies that don't pay any dividend at all. In fact, the only time where the dividend is suddenly the center of valuation, is when a company pays significant dividends. We love high dividends, we love getting paid. However, there comes a point where a high dividend actually impairs a company and makes it difficult for the company to realize its value. When a dividend is so high that it is actually cannibalizing a company's assets or increasing liabilities, then cutting the dividend can improve the company's long-term value. In all of the cases above, we think there are a few key points that caused the share prices to rally with (or despite) the cuts.

Valuations were already incredibly low, in March 2009, all of these mall REITs were trading at 1x-6x FFO, except SKT which traded at 11x FFO.

There was a need/more efficient place for the money that improved the standing of the REITs.

The underlying fundamentals were improving.

With WPG, we also have all three of these. WPG currently trades at 3x FFO, there is little argument that they have a great cash need with their redevelopment. If they cut their dividend, the funds would go towards redevelopment and/or to pay down their debt. Both would be beneficial for WPG's net asset value (NAV). Retail fundamentals are improving, we noted in a previous article that we are looking at far fewer and much smaller bankruptcies in 2020 and store closings announced to date are substantially lower than they were in previous years.

Additionally, it is worth noting that WPG has a very substantial amount of shares that are sold short. Those investors need a dividend cut in order for holding their positions to be profitable. If a cut fails to be as large as they think it should be, it might force them to close their positions, creating built-in buying pressure.

The Value of A Company

There are numerous techniques for valuing a company. You can rely on a multiple of EPS or FFO - this method is great for very quick comparisons among companies in a similar business, as we did above comparing WPG at 3x FFO to mall REITs in the midst of the 2009 recession trading at similar multiples. By that measurement, WPG is clearly extremely cheap. Since the primary asset that REITs have is real estate, another method is to look at the "sum of the parts" and value the underlying real estate and cash equivalents and then subtract liabilities to arrive at net asset values ('NAV'). This method will help us estimate what would happen if say the REIT decided to sell all of their properties in the private market. While we would not expect a REIT to always trade at NAV, they often trade at a discount or premium based on outlook and market sentiment, we can identify when the market is dramatically underestimating the value of a REIT.

We did this exercise in May of 2019 and estimated that WPG's NAV was $9-$12/common share. We constructed our estimate in a manner that we believed was excessively conservative in our assumptions. This means that WPG should be trading in excess of $10 per share, offering well over 100% upside potential.

Whatever method you choose to use to value WPG, there is absolutely no question that the share price is trading well below the value of their properties and the value of their cash-flow.

Conclusion

We see a lot of obsession over whether or not WPG's dividend is "sustainable". We actually take comfort in that the main point brought by bears is that the dividend is "unsustainable". It would be far more concerning if someone was able to provide a compelling argument that WPG was overvalued and would likely see its value fall further. Despite all the negativity by analysts, WPG has outperformed "quality" Mall REIT such as SKT and TCO during the past 3 years as we have shown in the report above.

Suppose WPG cuts their dividend to $0.50 (lower than we believe their taxable income is likely to allow), which helps them retain over $100 million in free cash flow. That is enough to substantially fund all of their stated redevelopment plans.

What is the value of a company paying a $0.50 dividend that represents less than half of FFO, has substantial redevelopment opportunities underway and those redevelopments are nearly entirely funded by free cash flow? Does a company redirecting $0.50/share into reinvesting in the long-term health of the company make it less valuable? Of course not.

The real risk to WPG is if FFO and NOI continue to decline, not whatever dividend policy they decide to pursue. The news that WPG releases that provides clarity on that issue will have a far more significant impact on the value of the company than its dividend announcement.

We know where the declining FFO has been coming from, it is a handful of large tenants filing for bankruptcy and liquidating. It is the retail cycle that we have seen before, and we will see it again. When we look at the list of closings that are likely this year, we see nothing that is even close to the scale of what we have seen in 2017-2019. That will be the catalyst that will drive WPG's price back to a more reasonable valuation.

Just like WPG fell with the rest of mall REITs, it will rebound with the rest of them as well. Whether their dividend is $0.50, it remains at $1.00 or falls anywhere in-between, it is a company that is worth over $10/share. Assuming a 50% dividend cut, WPG will still yield north of 15%.

Retail is changing, it is not going away today any more than it did in 2009. There were many who ran in fear in 2009, realizing large losses and selling out of mall REITs. Many more who didn't have the confidence to buy at what was incredibly cheap prices. Today, malls are in a similar position. Their prices have been run down by the hysteria of the "retail apocalypse" to valuations that we haven't seen in over a decade. Income investors willing to buy when there is blood in the streets, are likely to be richly rewarded. For WPG, a dividend cut just might be the catalyst that helps it trade up closer to its actual value.

Source: Coresight

Disclosure: I am/we are long WPG, MAC, WPG.PH, WPG.PI, PEI.PD, PEI.PB. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.