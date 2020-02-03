VXX: Short The Pop, Capture The Drop

Volatility is highly mean reverting – since it’s recently popped, it is almost certainly going to start to drop in the near future.

By delivering a single day return of over 10%, today’s been a great one for holders of the iPath S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures ETN (VXX). It is my opinion that these gains are going to be short-lived however and that anyone fortunate enough to have bought before the rally should consider selling now.

A History of Negative Returns

If you’ve taken a recent look at the trading action of VXX, you’ve likely seen a very strong trend that looks something like this.

The resent resurgence in volatility in this instrument may even be what has drawn you to this article in that with its recent unusually strong price movements, it is bound to have triggered a few stock scanners. However, if you widen your chart threshold, you’ll see a disturbing trend at work in the ETN: it falls…a lot.

In this section, I will explain exactly why this occurs. There’s a good degree of nuance behind VXX and like many volatility products, the devil truly is in the details.

First off, VXX is an ETN which follows the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index. This long-named index is a benchmark provided by S&P Global which gives you the return of holding a basket of VIX futures with an average expiry of 30-days into the future. That last sentence may seem a bit complicated, but it’s pretty simple – the index just uses the front two month contracts and every day shifts a little more exposure into the second month contract to keep an average exposure of 30-days into the future. This process is ongoing and is relatively straightforward.

When it comes to the VIX market however, we’ve got a problem: contango. Contango is what happens when you have the price of the front month futures contract be cheaper than the back month futures contract. Contango is a very big problem for volatility ETPs and over lengthy periods of time, it is almost the sole determinant of returns.

To understand why contango is a big deal, let’s take a look at the historic differential between these two contracts with data provided from VIX Central.

At present, you can see that the market actually switched into backwardation over the past few trading sessions, but the long run average differential is generally somewhere in the range of 5-10%. This number means that on average, the second month futures contract is generally 5-10% higher in price than the front month futures contract.

And here’s where the problem arises. In financial markets, there’s a tendency for futures prices to converge towards spot as time progresses. For example, since VXX is both holding exposure in futures contracts which are priced higher than the spot VIX and rolling exposure into futures contracts at even higher levels above the spot VIX, through time you’ll see slow but steady losses as the higher priced futures converge / fall towards the spot price.

Right now the market is in backwardation which means that this “roll yield” is positive – but this is a brief state as you can see from the past 10 years of market history in the chart above. In other words, if you’ve made money from the recent VIX pop and have enjoyed a few days of positive roll yield, it’s probably time to take profits because this trend is going to end as historic norms resurface.

So what is the impact of this roll yield upon the returns of VXX? Glad you asked. I have done a fair bit of work with the VIX futures curve data and while the relationship is volatile, I have approximated that on average, a holding in the front months of VIX futures will lose about 2-6% per month simply from the futures prices converging towards the spot. In other words, in a typical year, your losses will annualize around 50%. In other words, assuming the VIX goes nowhere, in a typical year, you will see a $1 investment fall to about $0.50 simply due to roll yield.

But don’t take my word for it! Here is the long-run return of the index which VXX directly tracks.

Yes, you are reading the chart above correctly. VXX follows an index which has declined at an annualized rate of around 53% per year. To put some real values behind this, if you had invested $100,000 in VIXX a decade ago (not possible, but just play along), you would have $48 left in your investing account.

If you’re considering adding VXX to your portfolio, please reexamine the chart above. This instrument is one of wealth destruction. It is high complex instrument structured in such a way that Barclays (iPath) at its discretion can hedge or not hedge its exposure (it’s an ETN, not an ETF – see difference here). In other words, if you buy VIX, you are ultimately trading against Barclays – an investment bank with a history of profitability.

I’d imagine that given the recent surge in volatility, many of the readers of this article are attracted to it simply because they’ve seen the headlines and are curious as per what is giving such outstanding returns over such short timeframes. For this reason, I’ve endeavored to put a lot of effort into explaining exactly why I believe this is a very bad investment option and hopefully dissuade you from adding this to your portfolio. This said, I believe there are very compelling reasons to short volatility at this time.

Volatility Markets

The last section was fairly lengthy so I’ll try and make this in a brief quick-hit format to highlight the essentials.

First off, volatility is highly mean-reverting – given that it’s increased over the last few trading sessions, there’s a strong chance that it’ll be decreasing into the future.

We can examine this relationship in a lot of different ways – one of which is simply the outright level of the VIX. The higher the VIX rises, the greater the odds of it falling over the next month.

With the VIX currently in the 18-19 territory, the last 27 years of market data (dataset used in the studies for this section) would suggest we’ve got something around a 55-60% chance that the VIX will drop over the next month – simply due to the level it’s being marked at.

Another study which makes this case is the fact that we’ve hit new three-week highs over the last few trading sessions in the VIX.

As you can see in the chart above, when the VIX hits new three week highs, it falls 70% of the time over the next month.

And we could go on with many other studies which make the same case. The bottom line message is this: since the VIX has rallied, it’s almost certainly going to revert to the mean at some point in the future and the odds caution against buying the instrument now.

Conclusion

VXX is an instrument of wealth destruction in that its methodology has delivered an annualized -53% return over the past decade. Volatility is highly mean reverting – since it’s recently popped, it is almost certainly going to start to drop in the near future. Market odds strongly favor trading against the recent uptick in volatility.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a short position in VXX over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.