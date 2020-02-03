Sprout Social: This Valuation Makes No Sense

Source: Sprout Social

Thesis

Sprout Social (SPT) launched its Initial Public Offering ((IPO)) in December last year. The company priced its IPO at $17 but ended the day 2% lower. Things have changed, and the company's stock is up by more than 27% year-to-date. In this report, I will explain why Sprout Social does not deserve its current $ 1 billion valuation. I will mostly talk about its product, market size, and competition.

Introduction

Sprout Social is a relatively simple company to understand. The company offers a software-as-a-service to companies from around the world. Specifically, it offers a platform that allows companies to schedule social media posts across multiple platforms. It also allows these customers to analyze the performance of these social posts.

This is a real problem that many companies face because social media plays an integral role in today's society. There are more than 3 billion social media users and companies must communicate with them. Social media companies like Facebook (FB) and Twitter (TWTR) have developed free tools that enable users to schedule their posts. The benefit of using a platform like Sprout Social is that it centralizes all communications.

According to Sprout Social's S1, the company makes most of its money through subscriptions. It also makes some money by offering professional services. The company has seen its annual revenue grow from $44 million in 2017 to more than $78 million in 2018. Its number of paying customers has increased from 18,802k in 2017 to 23k in September last year.

Competitive Industry

Sprout Social operates in a relatively competitive industry. The biggest competitor is the social media companies themselves. This is because many small companies don't need a centralized platform to communicate with their social media users.

Other than these companies, Sprout Social has other bigger competitors like HootSuite and Buffer. HootSuite is a company I know about well because we use its platform in our organization. While the comprehensive numbers of these companies are not known, Sprout Social appears to have a relatively small market share in the industry.

According to SimilarWeb, Sprout Social's website averages less than 2 million visitors a month. This is much smaller than the 8 million visitors who visit HootSuite and more than 4 million people who visit Buffer. The screenshot below shows the ranking of HootSuite and SproutSocial.

At the same time, Sprout has more than 23k paying companies as customers. Buffer has more than 75k customers while HootSuite has more than 200k clients. HootSuite is used by more than 17 million people. On its website, the company says it serves more than 80% of the global Fortune 1000 companies. This is not all. According to Forrester (FORR), HootSuite is the clear leader in social engagement. Sprout Social does not appear on the list.

As mentioned, Sprout Social provides a similar service to HootSuite and Buffer. They all allow you to schedule posts, reply to messages, and analyze data. A company that uses Sprout Social has no use for HootSuite's services because the services and the user interface is the same. What is different between the two is the price.

Sprout Social offers three packages. The lowest tier is priced at $99 per month. This allows one user to manage five social media profiles. This is followed by a $149 tier that allows them to manage 10 profiles and a $249 package that adds more services. Clearly, Sprout Social targets large companies that can afford paying these fees.

On the other hand, HootSuite's pricing is tailored to cater for both small and large organizations. It has a free package that allows one to manage three social profiles. This is a package ideal for start-up organizations. As they grow, they can move to a $19 per month package that allows them to manage 10 profiles. The most expensive package charges $599 per month. This is a model that has been used successfully by other SAAS companies like Salesforce (CRM), Zendesk (ZEN), and Slack (WORK).

The challenge with Sprout Social's model is that it is very difficult for the company to market these packages to many small companies. These small companies are the most important to many SAAS companies. As such, it is difficult for a company to move from HootSuite to Sprout Social than vice versa.

In fact, the company mentioned pricing as the second risk on its S1.

Demand for our platform is also price sensitive. Many factors, including our marketing, customer acquisition and technology costs, and the pricing and marketing strategies of our competitors, can significantly affect our pricing strategies. Certain competitors offer, or may in the future offer, lower-priced or free products or services that compete with our platform or may bundle and offer a broader range of products and services. Similarly, certain competitors may use marketing strategies that enable them to acquire customers at a lower cost than we can. Even if such products do not include all the features and functionality that our platform provides, we could face pricing pressure to the extent that users find such alternative products to be sufficient to meet their needs.

There is another concern of the bigger picture when you look at the target market and industry. In the past decade, many companies embraced social media. It has become one of the most important communication and marketing tool for most companies around the world. A 2014 report by AdWeek found that 88% of companies were using social media for marketing.

The industry has now reached a maturity level, which means that the era of exponential growth is coming to an end. For example, HootSuite already provides the centralized social media management platform to 80% of Fortune 1000 companies. Companies that have not yet done this will have many options like Buffer, Zoho, and Sendible to choose from.

Valuation

It is difficult to value SAAS companies. Investors who have used valuation as a basis for shorting companies like Shopify (SHOP) and Salesforce (CRM) have been burned. This is because these companies are not valued as traditional companies. To a large extent, metrics like price to earnings and price to sales don't matter.

However, it is not difficult to see that Sprout Social valuation is out of touch with reality. Consider this. In the company's S1, it said that it had an Annual Recurring Revenue ((ARR)) of $100 million. As of this writing, the company has a market cap of about $1 billion. It is making losses of more than $20 million every year.

HootSuite numbers are not known. Still, the company's ex-CEO told Canada's Financial Post that it was nearing $200 million in annual recurring revenue. At its peak, the company was valued at more than $1 billion. However, according to Bloomberg, the company considered selling itself at a valuation of about $750 million. This was the same valuation when it raised money in 2014. The company also became cash flow positive in 2014. Therefore, the $750 million valuation means that the company and Goldman Sachs (GS.PK), its banker, believes that public investors would not be willing to pay a $1 billion valuation.

As such, if HootSuite values itself at $750 million, how can Sprout Social justify its $1 billion valuation?

I believe that highly-valued SAAS companies should have three things. First, they need to have a superior product and a substantial or fast-growing market share. A good example of this is Shopify, which is known for its superior e-commerce platform. Sprout Social's product is not special. It does not offer features that its competitors don't offer.

Second, they need to have a moat that make it difficult for other companies to disrupt it. Shopify and Microsoft (MSFT) are good examples of this. For example, it is difficult for any company to disrupt Microsoft's Office 365 product. It has a moat in this industry. The same is true with Adobe (ADBE), which has a moat in design software. Sprout Social does not have this moat. As mentioned above, there are tens of companies that offer a similar product.

Third, a good SAAS company needs to be costly to abandon. Again, Shopify is a good example in this. If you run a Shopify store - as my wife does, - it is very difficult and time-consuming to move to another platform like Wix. The same is true if you use Microsoft's cloud services. The cost of transferring and the time to migrate will not be worth it. Sprout Social is not like that. In fact, it does not take a lot of time to move from Sprout Social to another company.

SAAS companies that lack these three characteristics have had a difficult time in the market. Think of a company like Dropbox (DBX) and Slack (WORK) which have lost 20% of their value since their IPOs.

Final Thoughts

Sprout Social is a good company that offers a service that is surely needed. However, based on the nature of the industry, the amount of competition, and the HootSuite valuation, I believe that the current valuation cannot be justified. However, this does not necessarily mean that investors should short the company. We are in a period of low-interest rates and irrational exuberance and the company's share price could still climb. Instead, I believe that investors should stay on the side-lines and see how it plays out.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a short position in SPT over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.