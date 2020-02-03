S&P 500's 'Pullback' Likely To Worsen

Bitcoin and gold continue to shine, and stocks should become attractive once again after the repricing is complete.

In fact, a correction of around 8-15% in the S&P 500 as well as in the Nasdaq 100 and other major market averages appears like a very plausible scenario.

However, technical and fundamental factors suggest that after a short-term bounce back SPX could go down further.

The Coronavirus outbreak, lackluster earnings, overbought stock market conditions, as well as a slew of other factors have caused markets to become increasingly volatile in recent trading sessions. In this article, I will discuss the state of various markets, and their likely trajectories going forward.

Since the S&P 500 (SP500) is likely the most important and the most closely watched major market average in the world, let's start with the SPX.

Since calling the top in this "SPX Looks Bearish Here" article, the S&P 500 has declined by roughly 3.5%. The chart illustrates that the SPX hit a crucial support level around 3,200 which also coincides with the 50-day moving average, MA.

However, the RSI is at 43, the full stochastic is not below 20, and other technical indicators are illustrating that the SPX is not oversold here. Furthermore, there has not been any panic selling or capitulation, thus I see no reason to presume that the current pullback is already over.

The question now is how low will the S&P 500 go?

Is this just the start of a correction?

Could this be the beginning stage of a bear market?

Or is the SPX going to bounce off this level and proceed higher once again?

I do not believe that this is the beginning of a bear market, as the U.S. economy will likely need to be closer to a recession to trigger the start of bear market cycle. The fundamental factors surrounding markets suggest that we are not quite there yet. However, we may be close.

In my view, this is likely the start of a relatively healthy correction that may last several weeks and could bring the SPX down to around the 3,100, possibly even down to the 2,800-3,000 point.

A correction to 3,100 would equate to a decline of roughly 7% from the top, and a decline to the 2,800-3,000 level would equate to a decline of around 10-16%.

Therefore, the likeliest scenario is that we will get a minor bounce back going forward, but stock markets and the S&P 500 are likely to decline further over the next several days/weeks.

I expect the S&P 500 can easily retreat back to the 3,100, 3,000, possibly even overshoot to the downside a bit and hit around 2,900 before reversing and going higher into Q2.

So, we are down by around 3.5% from the top, but a correction of roughly 8-12% (total) seems like a distinct possibility going forward.

Probability Wise

SPX Bottoms around 3,200 and proceeds higher: 24%

Continuation of correction to: 3,000-3,100: 39%

Continuation of correction to: 2,800-3,000: 29%

Start of a bear market or a correction of over 20%: 8%

The Nasdaq 100 (QQQ)

The Nasdaq 100 shows a somewhat similar image as the SPX. I presume it has been helped due to better than expected earnings from companies like Apple (AAPL), Amazon (AMZN), and others that have appreciated significantly in recent sessions.

Nevertheless, the overall image here looks bearish as well. In fact, if this pullback deepens, the Nasdaq and the high flyers in the index could decline precipitously on the way down.

Therefore, I would be quite cautious here as QQQ could potentially decline to around the $210 level, and if this support level breaks down, QQQ could head all the way back to $200, possibly even $190 in an extreme case scenario.

So, QQQ had declined by around 4% from the top when it hit the $217 level several days ago. However, if this pullback deepens, a decline to $210 will equate to a correction of roughly 7%, a drop to $200 would equal a decline of 11.5% and a setback to the $190 level would equate a drop of around 16% from the top.

The numbers (correction wise) are actually quite close to those of the S&P 500, and I would say that the probabilities are the same.

Let's See What The VIX is Telling Us

The VIX is certainly elevated but that does not mean that it cannot go higher from here. In fact, I expect that the VIX will retrace to around the 15 level before shooting back up to about the 25 level or higher if the current pullback deepens.

What is Up With Oil?

With all the coronavirus noise, crude oil has gotten crushed lately. We saw a nice breakout attempt early in the year, but, unfortunately, it failed miserably and now crude is down by roughly 20% from its recent top just one month ago.

On the bright side, crude does appear quite oversold here as the RSI is in the low 20s. Furthermore, if the situation concerning China's coronavirus quiets down, crude is likely to recover. Nevertheless, if a broader market selloff occurs, it could drag oil lower.

Crude is around crucial support right now. If the $51 level fails, crude is going down to the $48-50 level, and if the $48 support breaks down, it could slide further into the mid to low $40s. Again, crude at mid to low $40s is not a likely scenario, but it is a possible one. Probability wise, I give this scenario roughly a 25-30% chance of playing out.

Gold Keeps on Shining

Gold continues to shine and is doing very well. We see the very nice cup and handle pattern materializing, implying gold is likely on the verge of breaking out to new highs.

Just in case, look for support at around the $1,540 level. This could also be used as an initial stop-out point for gold and other gold-related positions. If $1,540 breaks down, gold will very likely retest the $1,480 level or lower.

The probability of gold going below $1,500 is extremely low in my view, roughly 10-15%.

Bitcoin Back on the Move

Bitcoin is at a crucial level, and the chart appears quite bullish in my view. We see a reverse head and shoulders pattern as well as a cup and handle like shape materializing. If BTC can break out above the $9.5K-10K level, it will likely go on to test $14K and possibly go higher after that.

To the downside, look for initial support, stop-out at around $9K, then $7,800-8,200, and finally at around $6,600. I highly doubt that BTC will decline as low or below $6,600, but it is possible. Probability wise, I give this scenario about a 5-10% chance of materializing.

The Bottom Line

Well, we've covered most of the major markets I work with daily. So, the takeaways are:

SPX/QQQ, and other major stock market averages could have a minor bounce back here but will likely decline further over the next several days/weeks. I expect total corrections to be around 8-15% from the highs in the Nasdaq, QQQ, S&P 500, and likely the DJIA, as well as the Russell 2000 index as well.

Oil is quite oversold right now and if the correction in stocks is muted, oil could have a strong rally from current levels. However, if the overall pullback in stocks persists, oil is likely to follow downward as well. If the $48-50 support level gets breached, I expect crude oil could possibly go down into the low $40s.

Gold is the bright spot in this market as it continues to appreciate and is likely to go on to make new highs going forward. The backdrop is very solid gold. There is a lot of uncertainty in markets, there could be a mild to moderate correction in the making right now. The Fed may step in with more easing soon, etc. Thus, the fundamental backdrop for gold is quite strong here.

Bitcoin is also likely to go higher as it has been behaving much like gold lately. Furthermore, there are various positive fundamental, technical, and psychological developments regarding BTC.

