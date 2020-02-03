The New TravelCenters CEO Is Not A Reason To Buy The Stock

If you buy TA, you must have utmost faith in RMR Group which effectively controls both the company and its primary landlord.

Its stock has lost about 80% of its 2015 value, has a total liabilities to assets of 83%, and has deeply negative working capital.

While the company has a very stable EBITDA, its extreme increase in capital expenditures over recent years has left it with high debt and poor financial liquidity.

(Travel Centers of America "Hebron Plaza")

TravelCenters of America (TA) operates full-service centers for travelers across the United States. These include gas stations, convenience stores, and restaurants. There is a good chance you've been to one considering their large geographic exposure and the fact that it has few competitors.

TA has had a very rough past few years as the company has struggled not with a poor macroeconomic backdrop, but with objectively poor financial decisions that have caused higher lease and interest expenses to drastically hamper the company's cash-flow. Not to mention a significant increase in capital expenditures that have caused the company to have extremely high effective leverage and has left it with deeply negative working capital.

TravelCenter's Bust, Boom, and Bust Again

After crashing in 2008, TravelCenters of America was a great turnaround story as its stock price rose all the way from $5 per share at its 2009 bottom to $90 just six years later in 2015. The company made substantial upgrades and, for a time, was a growth company.

However, much of that growth was fueled by equity dilutions and the company's capital expenditures began to have a lower marginal return. As you can see below, this had led to a significant devaluation in the stock that has brought it back to its recession-era levels:

Data by YCharts

This problem is visualized well below:

Data by YCharts

Further, we can see that its EBITDA, which is largely dependent on outside macroeconomic forces, is extremely stable while its net income and free cash flow are negative/trending lower:

Data by YCharts

To me, this is a sign that management may be making subpar financial decisions. Looking back to the first chart, we can see that, as the company increases its CAPEX spending (with borrowed money), the marginal return on capital has fallen dramatically. Despite the poor returns on capital, management continues to push for facility upgrades. So much so that they now only have $32M in the bank with negative working capital.

Take a look at how much its solvency data has deteriorated since 2015:

Data by YCharts

This has left the company in a situation where it may struggle to make its current liability payments (primarily rent and interest) over the coming year. Even more, given its very high leverage, TA will also possibly struggle to refinance if need be.

This has pushed the company into deep-value territory which has enticed many investors to buy. As you can see below, its "EV/EBITDA" multiple is at a low 4.5X while it is trading at a quarter of book value.

Data by YCharts

On one hand, the company is economically stable and is trading at a very low valuation. On the other, its strange series of financial decisions has left it highly overleveraged and in a very precarious position going forward.

Interestingly, the price of TA stock doubled in December when it was announced that TA's current CEO was stepping down. This is a sign that investors are aware that questionable managerial practices are a significant reason for TA's current pains. That said, as I'll explain in the next sections, the new CEO may not be a reason to jump for joy.

Financial Decisions Tied to Conflicts of Interest

As discussed in a few past articles on Seeking Alpha and has highlighted in Travel Center's SEC filings, there is reasonable cause for concern over potential conflicts of interest in TA's management surrounding its tight relationship with the RMR Group (RMR).

As explained in their last annual report, RMR Group provides TA with business management services and TA pays RMR fees based on a percentage of the company's gross margin on fuel and nonfuel revenues. RMR Group currently owns around 3.7% of TA's common stock while Service Properties Trust (SVC), which is managed by RMR Group, owns around 8.5% and is TA's largest shareholder.

Importantly, TA leases a large majority of its travel centers from SVC. In fact, they paid SVC a total to an annual rent of $243M (the company's TTM rent was $263M). Because RMR manages both, this may cause some concerns regarding a principal-agent conflict.

Furthermore, last January TA purchased 20 travel centers from its landlord SVC for a total of $308M, resulting in a large $160M gain for SVC. According to BusinessWire, the sale reflects a cap-rate of 5.75% which is typical of the sector. As part of the deal, TA also agreed to pay an additional percentage rent equal to 50bps of non-fuel margins. TA rose 40% as the deal was made, but declined 65% thereafter as the deal drastically increased TA's total liabilities.

RMR Effectively Has Full Control Over TA

As stated in RMR Group's last 10-K, they operate at the "direction and" oversight of the Board of Trustees for each of its client companies. However, questions arise when RMR Group has significant relationships (often via direct employment) with all of its client's Board of Trustees and C-Level managers.

To begin, Adam D. Portnoy is the controlling shareholder of RMR Group and its CEO who owns around 1% of SVC stock and is on TA's BoD as Managing Director.

Furthermore, TA's recently retired CEO Andrew J. Rebholz is an Executive Vice President of RMR. On top of that, Barry A. Richards, TA's COO and President, William E. Myers, TA's CFO Treasurer and Executive VP, and Mark R. Young, another of TA's Executive VP's, all are officers of RMR Group.

Even more, of the five Directors listed on TA's website, five have connections to RMR. Lead Independent Director, Barbara D. Gilmore also serves as an independent director of Five Star Senior Living (FIVE) and Office Properties Trust (OPI), both of which are managed by RMR Group.

TA's other Independent Director, Lisa Harris Jones, also serves as the lead independent trustee of Diversified Healthcare Trust (DHC) and Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (ILPT). Unsurprisingly, both of those companies are also managed by RMR Group.

Next, TA Independent Director Joseph L. Morea is an Independent Trustee of IPLT and Tremont Mortgage (TRMT). As detailed in my recent article "Tremont Mortgage: An mREIT Trading 40% Below NAV That Is About To Have A 14.5% Dividend Yield", Tremont is managed by RMR Group.

It is worth pointing out that NYSE rules state:

No director qualifies as "independent" unless the board of directors affirmatively determines that the director has no material relationship with the listed company (either directly or as a partner, shareholder or officer of an organization that has a relationship with the company)

It seems that the case rests with NYSE's exact meaning of the word "relationship" in "officer of an organization that has a relationship with the company.

Last, but not least is Jonathan M. Pertchik who is TA's new CEO after Rebholz retired in December 2019. It should be pointed out that, on December 16th, 2019 on the same day his CEO announcement was made, Pertchick was promoted to Executive Vice President of RMR Group (as noted at the bottom of the 8-K).

To summarize, all five of TA's directors, CEO, COO, and CFO are all connected to RMR Group either directly or through two companies managed by RMR. Now, this is all very public information and TA's SEC filings and website provide detailed information about the various interrelationships between RMR Group and its client companies.

That said, it does not change the fact that there is a fundamental conflict-of-interest between SVC and TA that, historically speaking, has been a loser for TA shareholders. My particular qualm is that TA's main issue seems to be excessive capital expenditures which have pushed it to the brink of insolvency. These expenditures are occurring on SVC's property which, through the RMR relationship, effectively shares a Board of Directors.

On that note, SVC and TA both of RMR CEO Adam Portnoy on their board. Like all of TA's BoD, all of SVC's BoD are either RMR employees or are independent trustees of RMR's clients. In fact, all of SVC's independent trustees share roles with TA's independent trustees through at least one of RMR's client firms.

The Bottom Line

To me, a good deep-value stock is one that has strong management that makes good decisions but is hampered down by a poor economic environment. TA, on the other hand, is in a great economic environment but is hampered by subpar management.

Personally, I believe that TravelCenters is a deep-value trap that investors should avoid. Because it is so volatile and has a habit of doubling in value in a matter of days, I would not and do not intend to, short the stock. That said, I do not believe a turnaround will occur unless a shareholder activist gets their foot in the door.

That said, RMR cannot allow TA to fail. The company did seem to push the 20 travel center sale to TA last year in order to reduce TA's rent expense in an effort to try to boost its working capital. As long as TA remains afloat, RMR and SVC are unlikely to see much bad press regarding the "principal-agent" problem. Further, If it seems clear that RMR Group is going to take drastic measures to turn TA around (in order to ward off questions regarding fiduciary responsibility), then the stock could be a speculative buy.

However, until the grey situation becomes more clear, I'd avoid the company both in equity and in debt (TANNI), (TANNL), (TANNZ).

Disclosure: I am/we are long TRMT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.