Dividend Boosts Expected From 3M, Pepsi In First Half Of February

Air Products and S&P Global both beat my expectations in January with 15%+ dividend growth, while Chevron and utility California Water also surprised to the upside.

The first half of February will bring dividend boosts from 11 companies, including 3M and Pepsi; I provide my predictions in this article.

Those of you who follow this series of articles know that I track the dividend increases of a variety of long-term dividend growth companies. Back at the end of December, I provided predictions for 13 long-term dividend growth companies that have historically announced annual payout increases in January.

In addition to the companies that I provided predictions for, there were several other companies that extended their long-term dividend growth histories:

Archer-Daniels Midland (ADM) moved its announcement from February to late January. The company's 3% boost gives the company a forward yield of 3.2% and 59 years of growth.

Arm & Hammer brand owner Church & Dwight (CHD) also moved its announcement to January 31st from February last year. The company now sports a 1.3% forward yield after a 5.5% increase. Church & Dwight now has a growth record of 24 years.

Fastenal (FAST) extended its streak to 20 years and rewarded investors with a 13.6% increase to $1.00. The industrial hardware wholesaler now has a forward yield of 2.9%.

REIT Reality Income (O) announced a 2.2% increase to make it 27 years of dividend growth. The current annualized payout of $2.79 gives Realty Income a forward yield of 3.6%.

There were other companies that announced dividend increases in January. Seeking Alpha author FerdiS provides a rundown in his articles.

Because of the number of companies that announce annual increases in February, I've broken my predictions into two articles. I'll cover the first half of the month in this article; I'll provide the rest of my predictions in mid-February. But before I provide my predictions for the first half of February, we'll take a look at how well I did with my predictions from last month (you can see the original article here):

(All yields are based on stock prices at the market close on Friday, January 31st.)

Results for the 13 Dividend Increase Predictions from January

AFLAC (AFL)

Prediction: 3.7 - 5.6% increase to $1.12 - $1.14

Actual: Deferred to February

AFLAC should announce its 38th year of dividend growth when the insurer reports earnings on February 4th.

Air Products (APD)

Prediction: 8.6 - 10.3% increase to $5.04 - $5.12

Actual: 15.5% increase to $5.36

Forward yield: 2.25%

The industrial gases company offered a pleasant surprise in January with its largest dividend boost in nearly a decade.

Commerce Bancshares (CBSH)

Prediction: 0 - 3.8% increase to $1.04 - $1.08 (excluding 5% stock dividend)

Actual: Deferred to February

Commerce Bancshares has already announced its 25th annual 5% stock dividend, but pushed off its 1st quarter cash dividend announcement to February.

Cincinnati Financial Corp. (CINF)

Prediction: 5.4 - 7.1% increase to $2.36 - $2.40

Actual: 7.1% increase to $2.40

Forward yield: 2.29%

The insurer's 26% EPS growth helped the company hit the high end of my prediction in its 59th year of dividend growth.

Chevron Corporation (CVX)

Prediction: 2.9 - 5.0% increase to $4.90 - $5.00

Actual: 8.4% increase to $5.16

Forward yield: 4.82%

Despite a drop in EPS, the energy powerhouse managed to beat my expectations in its 33rd year of dividend growth.

California Water Service Group (CWT)

Prediction: 2.5 - 3.8% increase to $0.81 - $0.82

Actual: 7.6% increase to $0.85

Forward yield: 1.62%

The water utility is accelerating dividend growth for investors; California Water's 53rd year of payout growth was higher than last year's above-average 5.3% boost.

Consolidated Edison Inc. (ED)

Prediction: 1.4 - 2.7% increase to $3.00 - $3.04

Actual: 3.4% increase to $3.06

Forward yield: 3.26%

Although small, Con Ed's 46th year of dividend growth is actually 50% higher than the company's 10-year average growth rate.

Franklin Electric Company, Inc. (FELE)

Prediction: 6.9 - 12.1% increase to $0.62 - $0.65

Actual: 6.9% increase to $0.62

Forward yield: 1.07%

I had hoped for a double-digit boost from Franklin Electric, but the company's 7% increase is only a little below the decade-long average of 9%. This is Franklin Electric's 28th year of dividend growth.

J. B. Hunt Transport (JBHT)

Prediction: 3.8 - 7.7% increase to $1.08 - $1.12

Actual: 3.8% increase to $1.08

Forward yield: 1.00%

The shipping and logistics company continued to see slowing dividend growth in its 17th year of dividend growth.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation (KMB)

Prediction: 2.9 - 4.4% increase to $4.24 - $4.30

Actual: 3.9% increase to $4.28

Forward yield: 2.99%

The consumer products company continued its history of slow, but steady dividend growth in its 48th year of increasing payouts.

Polaris Industries (PII)

Prediction: 1.6 - 3.3% increase to $2.48 - $2.52

Actual: 1.6% increase to $2.48

Forward yield: 2.70%

Polaris Industries joins the exclusive club of companies with a quarter century of dividend increases under its belt with this minimal boost.

SJW Corporation (SJW)

Prediction: 3.3 - 6.7% increase to $1.24 - $1.28

Actual: 6.7% increase to $1.28

Forward yield: 1.75%

The California-based utility's merger with Connecticut Water Service in October depressed the company's increase this year, resulting in an increase below the 5-year average of 10%. This is SJW's 53rd year of dividend growth.

S&P Global, Inc. (SPGI)

Prediction: 9.6 - 13.2% increase to $2.50 - $2.58

Actual: 17.5% increase to $2.68

Forward yield: 0.91%

Powered by 10% EPS growth and a low payout yield, S&P Global's 47th year of dividend growth was the company's 5th year of double-digit growth since 2015.

Predictions for the 11 Announcements of Dividend Increases in the First Half of February

Here are my predictions for the 11 dividend increases I expect in the first half of February:

Avista (AVA)

Headquartered in Spokane, Washington, Avista provides electric service to customers in eastern Washington, northern Idaho, and southern and eastern Oregon. The company also owns a subsidiary, AERC, that services Juneau, Alaska. Avista has grown dividends for 17 years and overall the company sports a modest growth rate. Over the last decade, Avista has compounded its payout at nearly 7% annually; recently, however, dividend growth has slowed down, with 3 straight years of 6-cent increases and a 5-year growth rate of 4%. Avista is guiding 2019 EPS to a midpoint of $2.93 which - on its face - is a 42% increase over 2018. However, this guidance includes a one-time gain of $1.01 per share from the termination fee of an aborted merger with Canadian utility Hydro One. Adjusting for this one-time fee, EPS is expected to fall by 7%. Given this, I expect Avista to continue to boost its payout in a modest way in its 18th year of growth.

Prediction: 2.6 - 5.2% increase to $1.59 - $1.63

Predicted Forward Yield: 3.13 - 3.21%

Eversource Energy (ES)

Energy and water company Eversource, with 4 million customers across Connecticut, Massachusetts and New Hampshire, is not your typical slow-growth utility. The company's 8.5% payout boost last year was right in line with Eversource's 10-year average and gave the company a lagging payout ratio of 66%. The company is guiding full year EPS growth to its long-term rate of 5 - 7%. I expect Eversource's 22nd year of dividend growth to be in this range, with the possibility of a slightly larger boost.

Prediction: 4.7 - 8.4% increase to $2.24 - $2.32

Predicted Forward Yield: 2.42 - 2.51%

Genuine Parts Company (GPC)

With a dividend growth history tracing back to 1956, Genuine Parts has one of the longest streaks among all publicly traded companies. The company distributes automotive and industrial replacement parts across North America, Europe and Australia. Genuine Parts is expecting sales to grow by about 3.5% but is guiding year-over-year adjusted EPS growth from flat to slightly lower. The company sports a payout ratio of 55% giving the company room for its 64th year of dividend growth. But with 5 and 10-year compounded growth rates of 6%, I wouldn't be expecting a large boost from Genuine Parts, and the flat EPS will further limit the company's announcement in mid-February.

Prediction: 4.3 - 5.6% increase to $3.18 - $3.22

Predicted Forward Yield: 3.40 - 3.44%

Jack Henry & Associates (JKHY)

Jack Henry provides technology solutions for more than 9,000 financial institutions. With a 10-year compounded growth rate of 17%, income investors have been well-served by the company. In fact, since beginning its dividend growth streak 16 years ago, only two of the annual increases have been less than 10%. Jack Henry's outstanding EPS growth came under pressure in fiscal 2019 (which ended June 30th), from higher product costs, decreased licensing fees, and the loss of the one-time benefits from the tax cut law, resulting in an EPS drop of 25%. Despite the fall in EPS, Jack Henry's debt-free balance sheet and payout ratio of 45% means that investors can still look forward to a decent dividend increase, which I believe will be in the high single-digit or low double-digit percentages.

Prediction: 7.5 - 12.5% increase to $1.74 - $1.80

Predicted Forward Yield: 1.16 - 1.20%

3M (MMM)

The diversified manufacturer of a multitude of products, including items under the Post-it, Scotch and Nexcare brands, has boosted its payout for six decades. The company also has a strong healthcare portfolio, augmented by the recent acquisition of Acelity for $6.7 billion. The acquisition is impacting EPS this year as 3M works to integrate the company; return on invested capital is down from initial expectations. Due to this, the company is guiding full year adjusted EPS to a year-over-year drop of 14%. This will impact 3M's 61st year of dividend growth: while the company has compounded dividends at a rate of 11% over the last decade, I expect that this year we'll see an increase of about half that.

Prediction: 4.2- 5.2% increase to $6.00 - $6.06

Predicted Forward Yield: 3.78 - 3.82%

Meredith Company (MDP)

Meredith Company provides content across multiple distribution platforms, including broadcast TV, print and digital magazines, and video, which provide opportunities to sell advertising to mass and niche marketers. Included in the many content brands that the company owns are the People, Better Homes & Gardens, and Martha Stewart Living magazines. The company has grown dividends for a quarter century, compounding them by 10% annually over the last decade. Meredith Company had a blowout year in fiscal 2019, boosting adjusted EPS by more than 50%. The effect seems to be temporary, though - the company is guiding fiscal 2020 adjusted EPS to a drop of between 15% and 20%. Even with the fall in EPS, the company will still sport a payout ratio of around 40%, so we'll see Meredith's 26th year of dividend growth announced in early February. But with a heavy debt load, I expect this year's boost to be below the company's 5-year average of 6%.

Prediction: 3.5 - 6.1% increase to $2.38 - $2.44

Predicted Forward Yield: 7.92 - 8.12%

Next Era Energy (NEE)

Next Era, with its subsidiaries Florida Power & Light and Gulf Power Company, provides electric utility service to more than 5 million customers throughout Florida. The company reached the quarter-century mark of dividend growth in 2019; the company's dividend streak has been very rewarding for investors. Next Era sports a 10% compounded growth average over the last decade and has grown dividends by 13% over each of the last 4 years. The company continues to guide adjusted EPS growth to between 6% and 8% for the next two years and expects to hit the high end of that range when 2019 earnings are reported. Next Era has a decent debt load of around 100% of equity, but the EPS growth should enable the company to reward investors with another outsized dividend boost this year.

Prediction: 12.0 - 14.0% increase to $5.60 - $5.70

Predicted Forward Yield: 2.09 - 2.13%

NorthWestern Energy (NWE)

The natural gas utility provides service to about 725,000 customers in Montana, South Dakota and Nebraska. NorthWestern Energy recently reaffirmed its target for shareholder returns of between 6 - 9%; the company dividend growth over the last 5 years of 7.5% has been consistent with this target. So, what does this year hold for the utility? NorthWestern Energy is guiding EPS growth for this year to between flat and 3%. The company's 5% boost last year was below average and with a payout ratio of 67%, I think we'll see another year of sub-par growth. This is the utility's 16th year of dividend growth.

Prediction: 3.5 - 6.1% increase to $2.38 - $2.44

Predicted Forward Yield: 3.09 - 3.17%

PepsiCo (PEP)

The drink and snack company is being hit with reduced income from two of its business segments this year (the Quaker Foods North America; and Asia, Middle Eastern and North Africa segments). With reduced EPS of 12% and 11% in those segments respectively, Pepsi is guiding to an overall EPS drop of 3%. On top of the lower EPS, the company currently has a 70% payout ratio and a debt-to-equity ratio north of 200%. Last year the company boosted its dividend by only 3%, well below the 10-year average of 8%. With all the headwinds to earnings, it'll be another year of slow dividend growth. This will be Pepsi's 48th year of dividend growth.

Prediction: 2.6 - 3.4% increase to $3.92 - $3.95

Predicted Forward Yield: 2.76 - 2.78%

The Sherwin-Williams Company (SHW)

Known to consumers as a paint company, Sherwin-Williams also manufactures coatings and similar specialty chemicals. Unlike many companies, Sherwin-Williams doesn't lean towards steady dividend growth: last year's dividend increase of more than 30% followed two years of minimal increases. The current payout ratio of 25% and full year guidance of 14% adjusted EPS growth bodes well for Sherwin-Williams' 41st year of payout growth. The only thing potentially holding the dividend growth back is the 200% debt-to-equity ratio. Despite this, I think the expected EPS growth will win the day and we'll see a double-digit percent boost.

Prediction: 10.6 - 13.3% increase to $5.00 - $5.12

Predicted Forward Yield: 0.90 - 0.92%

UPS (UPS)

Shipping and logistics company UPS completed a decade of dividend growth in 2019, compounding its payout by nearly 8% over that time. UPS is poised to continue its dividend growth streak into 2020: the company is guiding full year 2019 adjusted EPS growth to between 3% and 7%. Ignoring the growth from last year, UPS still sports a payout ratio of 50%. The only fly in the ointment is UPS' massive debt-to-equity load of 400%. With the midpoint of EPS growth at 5% and the company debt, UPS will be hard-pressed to hit its growth average in its 11th year of dividend boosts. Instead, I expect a boost in the low-to-mid single digits.

Prediction: 3.1 - 5.2% increase to $3.96 - $4.04

Predicted Forward Yield: 3.83 - 3.90%

Summary

Continuing to moderate my expectations for dividend growth seems to be paying off: for the first time in a long while, none of my predictions were overoptimistic. Of the 11 companies for which I gave predictions (excluding the two companies that deferred their announcements), I was accurate for six of them and I underestimated five of them.

While pleasant surprises came from Air Products and S&P Global, most of the increases were in the mid-single digits. Also notable was Chevron's 8% increase, which is the third year of accelerating dividend growth after stalling in 2016 and 2017.

Looking ahead, I think we'll be able to look forward to increases from 3M and Sherwin-Williams in the next couple of weeks. And, as I mentioned above, because there are so many companies that announce their increase in February, I've split up my predictions into two articles. I'll cover the 2nd half of February in my next article.

