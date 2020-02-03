Kinder Morgan: 2020 Investor Day Supports The Long Thesis

The company's 2020 dividends of almost 6% are more than secure and I forecast additional growth here.

The company is continuing to invest $ billions into growth. That growth should support DCF growth and increased shareholder rewards, and is fully supported after dividends.

The company faces some risks that could cause U.S. volumes to decline, but currently those are more niche, and predictions show long-term growth.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI) is an almost $50 billion natural gas pipeline transportation company. The company is the second largest publicly traded natural gas pipeline transportation company. The company’s dividend of almost 5% combined with its long-term cash flow and growth potential, along with management’s continued commitment to shareholder returns, highlighted in the investor day, make the company a quality long-term holding.

Kinder Morgan - Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan Long-Term Global Demand And Macroeconomic Risks

There are significant discussions about whether long-term oil demand will remain and what that means for companies that continue to invest billions if not $10s of billions annually.

Hydrocarbons are required to meet long-term energy demand is essential to our standard of living. The above image shows the global primary energy demand by fuel from now until 2040. Coal is expected to decline by approximately 1%, while oil and natural gas are expected to grow by 9% and 36% each. Renewable are supposed to face the largest increase of 83%.

Conversely, this is in a scenario where the 2 degrees Celsius UN warming goal is not reached. Alternatively, in a world where this is reached, oil demand should decrease by close to 10% while natural gas will see a much smaller increase. However, the question becomes if the world will focus more on limiting warming to 2 degrees Celsius or on the energy demand required to increase modernization.

Going forward, U.S. oil production and natural gas production will continue to increase. Even if demand does not increase at home, the export infrastructure will need to be created to sell it on the global markets. It’s also worth noting that proposals such as the Green New Deal, while still a ways from being enacted, could restrict energy production across the U.S.

The world’s population is expected to grow by nearly 1 billion people by 2030. That, combined with significant increases in standard of living, will result in significant worldwide oil and natural gas demand. That’s especially true when you account for production decline from existing fields.

The company faces some potential risk from U.S. limitations, however, those are much lower risk (~10% of the US Congress/Senate support the deal although polls are much more popular among voters). I recommend keeping an eye on those risks for those investors in the U.S. who are invested into oil and natural gas, or balancing out those investments with investments in quality companies like Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) that stand to benefit from the Green New Deal.

I do want to take this moment to highlight that Kinder Morgan could be doing more to diversify itself - either by moving into midstream infrastructure internationally, or spreading out its U.S. assets. However, despite this, the continued desire for a quality standard of living and increased energy demand - especially internationally - means even if U.S. energy consumption decreases, international and export demand will remain strong.

On the bright side, Kinder Morgan doesn’t need oil and natural gas prices to remain high enough to cover certain expenses - it simply needs them to remain high enough for production to continue so that it continues to get paid its fee-based income.

Kinder Morgan 2019 Results

In this long-term environment outlook, Kinder Morgan has continued to focus on its long-term strategy.

Kinder Morgan Assets - Kinder Morgan Investor Presentation

The company has 70 thousand miles of natural gas pipelines and 659 billion cubic feet of working storage capacity. The company moves ~40% of U.S. natural gas consumption & exports and connected to every important U.S. natural gas resource play. The company is also the largest independent terminal operator and the largest transporter of Co2.

Additionally, the company is the largest independent transporter of refined products. The company’s refined products focus is incredibly important to pay attention too. Demand for refined products will continue to remain strong going forward and will experience long-term growth. Overall, in 2019, the company put significant focus on executing its long-term strategy.

Kinder Morgan 2019 Strategic Accomplishments - Kinder Morgan Investor Presentation

The company’s strategy is also based off of its strong strategy execution in 2019. The company sold $2.5 billion worth of assets and created $1.2 billion worth of balance sheet flexibility. Additionally, the company placed major projects in service and demonstrated capital discipline by eliminating parts of its budget that aren’t cost effective.

The company has managed to self-fund its discretionary capital since 1Q 2016 and used its financial strength to increase its dividend by 25% year-over-year. This shows the company’s continued financial strength - it can fund both dividends along with new assets without needing to issue equity or borrow money. Lastly, the company managed to hit its emissions reduction target 7 years ahead of schedule.

Overall, the company continues to focus on its four-tenant strategy that’s worth paying attention too. The first is the company’s focus on stable, fee-based assets. These assets continue to generate strong income regardless of market prices - as long as the volumes exist. As we discussed above, this is incredibly important for Kinder Morgan’s long-term cash flow.

Additionally, the company is focused on financial flexibility. It’s focused on a 4.3x net debt / adjusted EBITDA margin. That helps the company maintain an investment grade credit rating and a low cost of capital. More so, it provides the company with ample liquidity if it wants to continue its projects. However, there is a major benefit worth considering for the company - in the current environment - with its financial firepower, it can acquire undervalued companies having a tough time.

Lastly, the company is focused on enhancing shareholder value at the end of the day. The company is focused on dividend growth and share repurchases - both things that will generate significant long-term shareholder value.

Kinder Morgan's Future Growth

Now that we understand the company’s long-term global demand and macroeconomic risks, along with its 2019 focus on its strategy, let’s continue by discussing the company’s future growth.

Kinder Morgan Future Growth - Kinder Morgan Investor Presentation

Kinder Morgan has $1.3 billion in new capital projects from 2019 out of a total of $3.6 billion of projects underway. The majority of these projects are focused on natural gas with an additional $1.2 billion of additional projects underway including Co2, terminals, and products. These projects are smaller than the projects of many other major midstream companies, however, they’re still a significant portion of the company’s market cap and the difference here is that they’re fully funded.

Additionally, the company is continuing to work on leading the way out of the Permian Basin, in Texas, a great business environment. Personally, I’m less of a fan of the company’s strategy here. The company, focused on limiting its capital risk and overextending itself, took only a partial stake in two enormous Permian Basin projects (the Permian Highway Pipeline and the Gulf Coast Express).

Kinder Morgan has a 26.7% stake in the $2.15 billion, 2.1 billion cubic feet/day Permian Highway Project, which consists of 430 miles of 42” pipeline. This project is expected to come online in early-2021 with a minimum contract term of 10 years. Given the enormous volume of the pipeline, but its relatively minimal geopolitical risk (located entirely in Texas), its movement of oil and gas to export markets versus internal markets, and the long-term contract, this would have been a great project for Kinder Morgan to take a larger stake in.

The company also has a 34% stake in the $1.75 billion Gulf Coast Express pipeline, a similar-sized pipeline moving 2 billion cubic feet per day. There are concerns that the Permian Basin could actually become over-saturated in the coming years with pipelines, however, most analysts believe companies that can connect the pipelines to existing infrastructure, like Kinder Morgan, stand to do well.

Lastly, the company is in talks to build a third similar-sized pipeline, the Permian Pass Pipeline. It’s not expected to come online until after 2022, however, the size of the pipeline could open up an opportunity for Kinder Morgan to take a larger stake and use more of its capital budget here. Additionally, the end customer here, LNG terminals on the east coast, are interesting. US LNG exports are expected to soar - and it’s a good use for all the natural gas these producers have been creating. This pipeline could play a central role in that.

Kinder Morgan Natural Gas and LNG - Kinder Morgan Investor Presentation

In fact, overall, a significant part of Kinder Morgan’s growth could come from the role the company is playing in the buildout of the U.S.’s LNG exports. The company is particularly focused on the opportunity from new LNG exports across the coast - such as the company’s Elba Liquefaction project. Given that LNG export projects are multi-decade-long projects, they pair perfectly well with pipelines that could help reduce costs.

More importantly, Kinder Morgan (through the Elba Liquefaction project where its share of capital is ~$800 million) has started to get directly involved in the creation and shipping of LNG. The contract terms on the LNG here are >20 years and the connection is directly to Kinder Morgan’s pipelines. This will enable the company to further value extracted at every step of the value chain - and as a result - these synergistic projects have huge potential.

The company’s growth here can be seen. The company currently has 3.5 bcf/d of capacity online with an average remaining contract term of 17 years. The company has added another 2.5 bcf/d of contracted FID capacity and is in active discussions for 2-4 bcf/d. That could lead to total natural gas capacity almost tripling for the company - opening the company to significant future secure cash flows.

Kinder Morgan Shareholder Rewards

Putting all of this together, Kinder Morgan is one of the safest and most reliable companies to generate long-term shareholder rewards in the midstream industry.

Kinder Morgan Cash Sources and Uses - Kinder Morgan Investor Presentation

Since the company was forced to cut its dividend in mid-2015, Kinder Morgan has focused on building a reliable financial portfolio and utilizing it to generate significant shareholder rewards. Since 2016, this company, with a market capitalization of less than $50 billion, has generated more than $19 billion in cash flow from operations. That CFFO has covered dividends and capital spending, with significant capital spending.

At the same time, the company has used billions in asset sales to reduce its debt repayments back to safe level. In 2020, the company plans to continue these cash flow returns to shareholders. The company expects $5.1 billion in DCF - equivalent to more than 10% of its market capitalization and plans to spend $2.4 billion of discretionary capital spending to help support growth.

From this, the company plans to spend $2.7 billion on dividends in 2020, a 25% increase from 2019 (pushing the yield on cost for those who invest today towards 6%). The company is also planning to spend $1.2 billion on debt repurchases reducing its leverage to 4.3x, below its long-term target, and leaving the company with incremental balance sheet capacity.

Lastly, the company expects it might undertake $1.2 billion in share buybacks (3% of float) or other capital projects or improving its balance sheet further. Personally, I would like to see the company uses acquisitions to grow. It’s currently trading at market capitalization/DCF ratio of ~10. Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) is trading at a market capitalization/DCF ratio of ~5 with a debt to EBITDA of 4.6 (near Kinder Morgan’s target).

Such acquisitions, even assuming they’re done solely with share issuance, could be very rewarding to shareholders, more so than growth projects.

Kinder Morgan Company Specific Risks

Despite the company’s significant potential for shareholder rewards, there are some risks worth paying attention too. The primary company-specific risk is company execution and competition.

Specifically, a significant part of the company’s growth plans center around building and successfully getting multi-decade contracts on billions of dollars worth of projects. Not only that, but as the multi-decade contracts on previous major projects (like the massive Tennessee Gas Pipeline) come offline, the company will need to replace these projects with new projects.

For example, we discussed in the Permian Basin, that due to potentially slowing production, there could actually be an oversupply of new takeaway infrastructure. Fortunately, a lot of this infrastructure that was recently built on long-term commitments is fine, however, when the time comes for renegotiation, that could no longer be the case.

As a result, it's important to keep in mind that while the company has had a strong history of execution since its dividend cut, it did have to cut its dividend due to unforeseen errors. Unless it continues its strong execution, there could be risks towards the company.

Conclusion

Kinder Morgan’s 2020 investor day supports the long thesis for the company. The company has an impressive portfolio of assets and is focused on both continuing its dividend (25% growth going into 2020) while covering its entire investment. At the same time, the company has numerous investment opportunities going forward from both LNG and the Permian Basin.

Despite this, the company faces some risks. It benefits from focusing on volumes rather than prices, however, there are some risks of increased U.S. oil and natural gas regulation. At the same time, the company has had issues in the past with not planning out capital spending properly - and it could run into issues about that going forward. These are all concerns worth keeping in mind.

Create a High Yield Energy Portfolio - Free Trial! The Energy Forum can help you build and generate high-yield income from a portfolio of quality energy companies. Worldwide demand for energy is growing quickly, and you can be a part of this exciting trend. The Energy Forum provides: Managed model portfolio to generate high-yield returns for investors.

Deep-dive research reports about quality investment opportunities.



Macroeconomic overviews of the oil market as a whole.

Technical Buy & Sell Alerts to open up positions at opportunistic prices. If you're interested in learning more, click here. If you have questions, send me a PM.

Disclosure: I am/we are long KMI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.