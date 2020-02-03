Despite Headwinds, Facebook Is A Long-Term Buy

Despite the headwinds, there are still a number of saving graces that will see this stock move up and to the right over the next several years.

Facebook faces some obvious headwinds over the next few years. Management are aware, and they're already trying to navigate them.

On January 29th, Facebook (FB) beat estimates on the top and bottom line. Their earnings, at a cursory glance, were quite good, but then the stock plummeted, dropping roughly 7% in after-hours trading. I had to dig in and see if we had a buying opportunity on our hands.

Full-disclosure upfront, Facebook has many negatives on their future path. Some that would, quite rightly, be too much of a hurdle for investors on the conservative side of things. I believe that the current valuation, cash available, and diversity of apps makes Facebook a worthwhile investment over a 2-3 year horizon. Before we get to all the good stuff, we do have to trek through those negatives.

Facebook is an Ad Delivery Company

Despite any spin on wording, Facebook's business is delivering advertisements to end-users. If you check the breakdown, it's an astonishing 98% of revenues from advertising. This in itself is not a bad thing, but the internet is changing, and it could have a severe effect on Facebook's ability to target users.

Image Source: Statista

Two major obstacles stand in Facebook's way, and they're not overblown either. Facebook's CFO, David Wehner, said on their January 29th call that "while [Facebook] have experienced some modest impact from these headwinds to date, the majority of the impact lies in front of us."

A Missing Signal

Facebook knows a lot about you; they know a lot about me. Sure, most of that information comes from what you do on their services, but the nitty-gritty, that really good quality data comes from what you and I do across the web.

Anytime you see a Facebook Like button, data gets sent back to Facebook. Even if you are logged out, they're still likely to be able to tie the visit back to you, thanks to browser fingerprinting. With their like button appearing almost everywhere, Facebook knows how most of us spend our free time, and even how most of us spend our workday. All of this information is used to make ads hyper-targeted, but the signal is at risk.

Policies like GDPR and CCPA have impacts upon what data can be used, and how it can be sent. Browsers like Firefox continue to introduce measures that will stop data being sent back, and Apple plans to prevent sites like Facebook "stalking" users with its Intelligent Tracking Prevention.

These policies, and many more like them, will reduce the quality of ad-targeting, an area where Facebook currently shines. If the quality of targeting were to take a steep dive from such policies, you can bet spending would go down, and with little diversity in revenues, Facebook may have trouble on the horizon.

And Yet, I am Bullish

The headwinds are strong, but Facebook does appear to be well-positioned to navigate such headwinds and deliver returns to investors.

There are so many reasons to be bullish on the company over the long term, whether it be the lack of debt, the $55B cash hoard, average revenue per user (ARPU) growth, or even growing cash flows. And that's to name a few.

High ARPU Around The Globe

US user growth may be coming to a halt, but ARPU saw substantial gains over the period. As expected, US ARPU also leads the world, but the company still saw growth in all markets.

Source: Facebook Earnings Slides (PDF)

The numbers above are just from Facebook.com, which, during the period, hit new highs for Monthly Active Users (MAUs) of 2.498 billion. No matter if you're a bull or bear on the stock, you have to marvel at the reach of Facebook as an application.

Across the family of products (Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, and WhatsApp), there are a combined 2.89 billion users. Considering there are an estimated 3.2 billion smartphone users worldwide, that is some excellent propagation amongst the world's online population. Combined product average revenue per person around the globe came in at $7.38, a 13% increase over the same period in 2018.

Source: Facebook Earnings Slides (PDF)

Fantastic Financials

I had mentioned above in brief, but it worth reiterating that Facebook has a nice chunk of cash in their coffers. $55 billion to be precise. With no long-term debt to pay down, the company has opted to allow some of this money to share buybacks.

During their earnings call, Facebook did announce a further $10 billion in authorized buybacks. This will add to their existing $24 billion of authorizations to give us $34 billion authorized, or approximately 5% of outstanding shares at today's prices.

It's worth noting that these buybacks are supported by high free cash flow numbers that are continuing to show growth. For the most recent year, free cash flow came in at $15.8B, which is almost 50% higher than the year prior.

Solid Diversity of Brands

One other thing I like about Facebook is its diversity of brands. This diversity of brands also opens them up to other avenues of possible monetization.

Take Instagram, for instance. While monetization today is done almost exclusively through advertisements, the company has realized its potential in the eCommerce space. Instagram Checkout is being slowly rolled out to brands allowing users to purchase goods in the app.

WhatsApp, while lacking any real monetization, is also a great differentiator. The platform is used by hundreds of millions of people daily to communicate around the globe.

All three applications have a network power that, without a genuinely significant catalyst, will help them stay towards the top of mind for consumers. As time goes on, I expect we'll see more monetization efforts made in WhatsApp, along with greater use of Instagram Checkout.

Bringing it All Together

Facebook was beaten down after earnings, but the beatdown is a buying opportunity. On a Price/FCF basis, Facebook trades at ~27x today, well below the average for internet-based companies at ~35x.

Closer comparable internet firms in Twitter (TWTR) 28x, and Alphabet (GOOG) 35x definitely add to the argument that Facebook should be trading in line with them at a higher multiple.

At a fair multiple of 32x, higher than Twitter given more prospects, but lower than Alphabet (with more diversity of revenues), Facebook should have a fair value today of $238.40.

Factoring in the 5% buyback yield, my fair value price target for Facebook is $250. I think that even if the headwinds take over, or if we run into a less than happy economy over the next few months, they will weather the storm and be better from it in 2021/2022 and beyond.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FB, GOOG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.