The Key To Tesla's Future Is Full Self-Driving

Tesla (TSLA) earnings calls are a bit unusual in the sense that very few analysts are allowed to ask questions. When they do, they are sometimes berated for asking boring questions (or as I would call them financial questions about the present issues). CEO Elon Musk later apologized for that. Instead, retail investors ask a lot of the questions which I believe to be a huge disservice. This puts a lot of emphasis on the upside but leaves the risks undiscussed.

Still, there were very interesting paragraphs, here are the discussions that caught my attention (emphasize by me):

Analyst Thank you. The next question is, you set expectations that you would be feature complete on FSD by the end of 2019. Can you please provide an update on when will we see this -- but with end users, where are you in retrofitting the FSD computer to older models? Elon Musk Well, I mean, to be precise, I said I was hoping we would be feature complete with both FSD by the end of last year. We got pretty close, it's looking like we might be feature complete in a few months. The feature complete just means like it has some chance of going from your home to work let's say with no debentures. So, that's - it does mean the features are working well, but it means it has above zero chance. So I think that's looking like maybe it's going to be couple of months for now.

I view this as a further erosion of the FSD concept. Wired took note of his definition early 19':

“I think we will be ‘feature-complete’ on full self-driving this year, meaning the car will be able to find you in a parking lot, pick you up, take you all the way to your destination without an intervention this year,” Musk said during a podcast interview with the money management firm ARK Invest, which is a Tesla investor. “I am certain of that. That is not a question mark.”

There's a description on the Tesla site that's different from "it has some chance of going from your home to work let's say with no debentures":

Full Self-Driving Capability All new Tesla cars have the hardware needed in the future for full self-driving in almost all circumstances. The system is designed to be able to conduct short- and long-distance trips with no action required by the person in the driver’s seat. All you will need to do is get in and tell your car where to go. If you don’t say anything, the car will look at your calendar and take you there as the assumed destination or just home if nothing is on the calendar. Your Tesla will figure out the optimal route, navigate urban streets (even without lane markings), manage complex intersections with traffic lights, stop signs and roundabouts, and handle densely-packed freeways with cars moving at high speed. When you arrive at your destination, simply step out at the entrance and your car will enter park seek mode, automatically search for a spot and park itself. A tap on your phone summons it back to you. The future use of these features without supervision is dependent on achieving reliability far in excess of human drivers as demonstrated by billions of miles of experience, as well as regulatory approval, which may take longer in some jurisdictions. As these self-driving capabilities are introduced, your car will be continuously upgraded through over-the-air software updates.

Customers pay significant sums for the FSD component. It will be interesting to see if this is an early sign of the company trying to get out from under product promises.

For the record, I thought the analyst questions were a lot better than the questions that were pre-selected, but the answers unfortunately evasive. No one lobbed the Einhorn question in there, it remains unanswered to this day:

Let's get to the questions:

Analyst question Good afternoon, thanks. So hoping you could give us some guidance on what capex is going to be this year and kind of as I look to model out the business long term, is there a rule of thumb that we can use for capital expenditures per unit of production capacity or some sort of rule of thumb like that? Elon Musk I don't know if we wanted to tell you, I don't think we want to say what our capex is going to be this year and certainly - except to say that like - as I said earlier, we're spending money as fast as we can spend money in sensible ways. So it's definitely not artificially limited. We will spend like a lot of money this year for sure. It's - the challenge comes in like finding efficient ways to actually deploy the capital, that's the harder part then and sort of deciding on a capex number really.

It's quite unusual for management to shy away from giving out this number. It's not really sensitive (in terms of information content for competitors) but makes a big difference to near future profitability which is meaningful to investors.

Earlier on the call Musk said that Cybertruck is such a hit it will take years and years for them to make enough cars to satisfy the demand. It's a headscratcher to me how that wouldn't be an efficient way to deploy capital.

Also earlier on the call, in the prepared remarks Musk says:

the next couple of years, we've got Model Y, we've got Gigabell in, Tesla Semi, Solarglass Roof, Cybertruck some very exciting improvements in battery technology for the full self-driving, we got the next-gen Roadster and probably in a bunch of other products we'll complement too. It's hard to think of another company that has more exciting product and technology roadmap. So super-fired up about where Tesla will be in the next 10 years. If you look back 10 years from today to 2010, we will produce approximately at 1,000 times more cars in 2020 then we produced in 2010, 8,000 and we have also solid (indiscernible) and solid retrofit, Powerwall and Powerpack other things too.

So, in fact, he has a lot of plans to spend money. Why not lay out what it will objectively cost to realize those plans over the next 12 months? It's basic budget planning. I'm sure shareholders understand it takes money to build a great company.

Analyst question OK, got it. Maybe I could follow up, I mean your kind of operating cash flow, EBITDA is annualizing at $4.5 billion right now. As I look out to the future, I'm kind of guessing that could fund somewhere around 200,000 to 250,000 units of capacity a year which would be maybe a 30% CAGR over five years. I mean is that something that's feasible for you guys to execute on a consistent basis a level of capacity building that large? Zachary Kirkhorn I mean, I think… Elon Musk We're having for more than 30%, yes. Zachary Kirkhorn Yes, I think they're not - I'm not sure the math that you've done, but I think our internal plans are faster. And just back on your first question, we will have additional detail on capex in the 10-K, but back to the growth rate, I mean, one thing to keep in mind is that the Shanghai facility, we do have a loan facility in place to support that growth. So that helps. And then as our production volumes increase that generates more cash on the business as well, that allows us to continue to fund additional factory. So I wouldn't necessarily view it as limited as you described it. Elon Musk Yes, I think a few years ago, I said I - yes, I think on our (indiscernible) a few years ago, I said in my estimate first is that Tesla would grow at an average compound average rate of in excess of 50%, I - by saw hold to that belief.

This is an interesting question by this analyst. He's basically asking about growth plans and how these will get funded. He's kind enough not to ask about revenue growth but unit growth. That kind of consideration is probably what keeps him from being disinvited next time.

Unit growth is not very interesting in the manufacturing business. What matters is revenue growth and ultimately profit growth. Revenue is up by 2% against the same quarter last year. Gross profits were down 2% against the same quarter last year, in part because automotive margins decreased by 7%.

Unit growth is making Tesla less profitable instead of more. I don't see why Musk wants to compound unit growth further at 50%. But if Tesla succeeds it means producing and selling 3.1 million cars in five years. General Motors (GM), a company that's valued, at less by the market, makes about 3x as many most years. That's today.

Here's a comparison of the margin and profit numbers for three American car companies. Tesla scores better on gross margins (which Tesla talks about all the time because it doesn't include the same costs there). But the closer you look at bottom-line numbers, the more perilous the comparison:

Source: Seeking Alpha key data

That's why analysts want to know about capex because it impacts the bottom line for the coming years to a great degree. A bottom line that's already under so much pressure. Tesla has been running at a very low capex budget, which is incongruent with its expansion plans. If capex goes up massively that means free cash flow or earnings are highly unlikely to be positive in most quarters.

Colin Rusch Thanks so much guys. Can you speak to the pricing strategy in light of the China price reduction, as well as the mission to increase EV adoption. Is there a target for gross profit or operating profit on a per-vehicle basis that we should be thinking about or how should we really frame that for ourselves? Elon Musk Yes, I mean we're trying to make the cars as affordable as possible, as fast as possible, while maintaining reasonable - while still being at least a little bit profitable and growing the company like crazy and having good free cash flow and accumulating our cash balance. Zach, anything you want to add?

The pricing strategy is to make the cars as affordable as possible, as fast a possible, while remaining a little bit profitable and growing the company like crazy. OK, that strategy sounds a bit like they want everything that's positive.

The "little bit profitable" sort of indicates that Musk is mostly interested in profits in terms of optics or theory. The object is clearly not to generate as much profit as possible for shareholders (of course that may actually be in shareholders' best interest long term). But how to have "great free cash flow" while only being "a little bit profitable" or "accumulating money" is a mystery to me.

Zachary Kirkhorn No, I think that's fair say. I mean our order rate supports the pricing that we have right now. We're working very hard to reduce cost and expand production because I mean we feel from the data it's pretty clear that there's a lot of interest in our products. And so - we're working on is to increase production, increase availability of the products with time. And the price reduction in China, kind of, the first step towards this global localization, more accessible price and we'll continue to work on cost reductions in China as we do in Fremont and grow production.

It's great that they have data indicating a lot of interest in their product but why lower prices? It seems like an insensible strategy if the demand for your full production is there - just charge full price.

Elon Musk Yes, I mean the thing that's really going to I think probably just have a profound effect on our financials is like is high volume and high margin obviously and that high-margin part comes from autonomy. So, do people buy the full self-driving package or not and do that buy it worldwide or only in certain places. For example, our autonomy is not as good in China as it is in the US, so fewer people - a very small percentage people by the FSD package in China. But as we - as we fix that then we will see a much higher people, percentage of people buying. And as we're close to full self-driving that's just going to become more and more compelling. So that's for our financial standpoint, that's the real mind-blowing situation is high volume, high-margin because of autonomy.

They've only sold a few cars in China. This will make it relatively expensive to invest in autopilot improvements. It doesn't bode well if investments like this are needed in other geographic areas as well. It's critical to the bull case that the company can capture incremental high margins on software sales that then meaningfully boost free cash flow.

The average salary is China equates to roughly $11,000. I mean how are you going to sell a $7k FSD package that doesn't work there? To attain volume the Model 3 will need to drop in price a lot. It will be expensive to improve autopilot regardless. The case for massive revenue from FSD seems tenuous.

Analyst question Hi, good evening. Thank you for taking the question. Just want to follow up on the question on capital raise. So given the cheaper cost of capital and this is a real competitive advantage for others, why wouldn't it make sense to raise capital to either pay down debt or to pursue acquisitions especially bolt-ons that could help you accelerate capabilities and all-time in this battery technology? Elon Musk I mean, if you know of any acquisitions, we'd love to hear about them. Yes, sure. Sounds great, whom should we acquire?

This is a question that's rarely answered straightforwardly by management teams of any company, but you can glean a lot from the response sometimes anyway. In this case, Musk doesn't seem to take it very seriously. Given its valuation, it would be great for Tesla to acquire potential suppliers (that trade at much lower valuations) and pay with stock. It actually did so with Maxwell Technologies last year when Tesla's stock was a less overvalued currency. Instead, this answer comes off a bit arrogant to me or perhaps Musk doesn't want to hint the shares are overvalued.

Analyst Well, given the importance of autonomous I imagine that this is an area that you would want to accelerate, if you view it as a crucial competitive advantage? Elon Musk We're not aware of anyone that we'd want to acquire.

OK, Tesla is not aware of any company it would want to acquire. To me, that seems unstrategic.

Analyst question And debt pay down? Elon Musk Leading the company to pay down debt, doesn't sound like wise.

Here's my take: If you can raise money at a $100 billion valuation when you've never had a profitable year and you are going into a period of further investment to ramp up (not my idea to begin with) and you can get rid of your net debt that's a gift from the gods. If Tesla doesn't do this soon that will be regretted.

Analyst I think the broader, there's been a couple of versions in this question over the course of the call. I think what we're saying more broadly is that as we look forward on the cash generation from the business relative to what our plans are, we are not constrained. Elon Musk Yes, we're going to pay down the debt just as time goes by and we paid down $0.5 billion worth the debt last quarter. So we'll just keep steadily paying it down and yes, so, yes. But, yes, I don't think we have any more say on that part, all right?

The analyst tries to get Musk to say something constructive by approaching it from a top-down view. Here he refers to the company's ambitious growth plans and wants to know how these get funded. If they get funded by raising capital the Tesla long-term story becomes a lot more realistic. But instead of addressing investments Musk says he doesn't want to talk about this important issue.

I thought it was very interesting that management sort of revealed that their success depends to a great degree on their success in selling FSD.

They also acknowledge that this is a challenging proposition in China, a country they just expanded into. This means the business is deteriorating through global expansion, something that's very common, especially in business with large fixed assets and manufacturing goods.

A lot will depend on what customers and regulators let Tesla get away with deflating what FSD constitutes, whether Tesla starts to put some real money into autonomy and what their engineers can conjure up within the next few years whatever the budgetary constraints (I readily admit that so far they appear rather magically productive).

Fundamentally, with all the risks to the bull case, I don't think the current stock price is justified by any means. Probably not news to anyone. There are much better growth stocks out there. Stocks that provide more revenue growth than 2% year-over-year and that have more earnings dollar-for-dollar.

The stock has incredible upward momentum so it will likely continue to fly for a while. That's the greatest thing Tesla has going for it. Its stock is going up fast and stocks that go up fast mostly continue to go up. Until they don't.

Disclosure: I am/we are short TSLA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.