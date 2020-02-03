Farmers Bank Of Appomattox: Appealing Dividend With High Acquisition Valuation

Our research encompasses hundreds of community banks in our search for select institutions that are materially mispriced by the market relative to their potential. In general, our research classifies community banks into one of five groups:

top tier institutions with a unique combination of strong operating potential and discounted market valuation which makes them particularly attractive investment opportunities whether they remain independent institutions or become acquisition candidates;

upper tier institutions which have some unique characteristics but don’t fall into our top tier for some specific reason, often but not always due to valuation;

middle tier institutions which are, for lack of better terminology, typical community banks with operating metrics and valuations that may allow for decent long-term incremental growth (sometimes in combination with a robust dividend yields) but don’t present unusual investment opportunities; and

lower tier institutions which, in our view, have material operational defects or excessive valuations which make them unattractive from an investment standpoint.

The fifth group, broadly speaking, encompasses special situations, institutions that may be intriguing under special circumstances such as, for example, activist involvement, acquisition potential, or management change, but where the probability of the necessary changes or transactions actually occurring is inherently speculative and/or uncertain and the institution is otherwise unremarkable.

The classifications are dynamic with institutions occasionally shifting between the groups depending on operating results and valuations. The vast majority of community banks fall into the middle tier, i.e., are common community banks while our articles generally focus on community banks in the top and upper tiers. However, on occasion we come across community banks in the middle tier that may be appealing to more conservative income-oriented investors due to above average dividend yields, modest valuations, and/or potential for long-term capital appreciation associated with incremental growth in book value and earnings. In this article (as well as two forthcoming articles), we focus on opportunities in this latter category.

Farmers Bank of Appomattox

Farmers Bank of Appomattox (OTCQB:FBPA), a five-branch community bank serving Appomattox County, Virginia, and the surrounding region is one such institution. The company is not especially unique from the standpoint of traditional community banks. However, the company’s modest valuation below tangible book value, consistent profitability, and reasonably robust 3.0% dividend yield make the company an attractive opportunity for more conservative income-oriented investors. In addition, the prospective valuation of the company as an acquisition target provide support for the market valuation. In our view, dividend distributions and incremental earnings growth from retained earnings will likely provide long term investors with a reasonable 8%-9% compound annual return while in an acquisition scenario the company could be valued at a premium up to 65% over the current market price.

Geographic Region and Market Share

Farmers Bank has two branches in Appomattox County, the company’s core market, with an additional three branches in surrounding counties. Farmers Bank holds a strong deposit market share position in its core Appomattox County market with 40.3% of insured deposits although only about 57% of the company’s total deposits are derived from this core market. The Appomattox County market is admittedly quite small with total insured deposits of $276 million distributed across only four banks with a total of five bank branches.

The company has exhibited staying power in its core market with market share declining by only two percentage points over the last decade despite new community bank competition from Bank of the James, a subsidiary of Bank of the James Financial (BOTJ). The majority of deposit market share gains for Bank of the James have come at the expense of Well Fargo (WFC) which took over Wachovia’s branch in the county during the financial crisis. The other local market competitor, BB&T (now a division of Truist Financial (TFC)), has in the meantime seen relatively stable market share. In the company’s other markets, Farmers Bank’s deposit market shares are insignificant.

The lack of significant competition reflects the region’s largely rural nature. However, unlike rural regions in other areas, the region continues to experience population growth. Appomattox County’s population growth has consistently averaged in the mid to high single digits while Campbell County and Prince Edward County, where Farmers Bank has additional branches, have seen similar trends. The U.S. Census Bureau’s projections for population growth in the last decade suggest a slowing of these trends although the actual outcome remains to be seen. On the whole, the company’s market position and geographic region, including the associated demographic trends, are attractive.

Operating Results

Farmers Bank’s operating metrics are similarly decent if not especially remarkable. The company’s projected return on assets for the current year is a slightly above average 1.1% while return on equity should come in around 8.0%. The gap between the two values is related to the company’s above average equity-to-assets ratio of 14%, a somewhat conservative capital structure for a community bank where equity as a percentage of assets is often closer to 9% to 11% of total assets.

Interestingly, the company’s loan portfolio is relatively short dated in terms of maturities and repricings with 62.7% of the company’s loan portfolio doing so within the next three years and an additional 28.6% of the loan portfolio beyond three years but within five years. The result is an extraordinary 91.3% of loans maturing or repricing within five years, the highest percentage we have seen among community banks in our research. In essence, the company’s loan portfolio has been structured to allow the company to react relatively quickly to changes in benchmark interest rates, reducing the potential impact on net interest margins should benchmark interest rates adjust quickly, a feat the company has been able to achieve without noticeably impairing the net interest margin. The short duration of the loan portfolio thus provides a measure of protection for income oriented shareholders in that a significant compression of the company’s net interest margin is unlikely even were benchmark interest rates to resume an upward trajectory. However, given the current low interest rate environment, this may also limit the company’s ability to avoid net interest margin compression were rates to resume a downward trajectory since deposit rates on demand and savings accounts are already quite low with little room for further declines.

The company’s investment security maturity and repricing schedule is comparatively quite long with roughly half doing so between five and fifteen years in the future, but given that investment securities are only 26.5% of total interest earning assets, this does not significantly shift the overall maturity and repricing schedule.

Farmers Bank does not generate significant noninterest income but the company’s noninterest income is largely generated from more stable sources, such as service charges on deposit accounts, instead of volatile sources such as gains on sales of loans. The company’s noninterest expenses, though, are well managed so that much of the benefit from growth in net interest income and noninterest income falls to the bottom line. The company’s efficiency ratio, projected to be about 67% for the last year, is not the lowest in our research coverage but is still quite low given the size of the company.

Farmers Bank’s asset quality, however, bears watching by shareholders. The company has historically had a rather high level of past due loans although nonaccrual loans have not been especially high. The past due loans are largely focused on residential first lien loans and automobile loans which are the largest allocations in the loan portfolio.

Residential first lien loans and automobile loans represent roughly 36% and 21%, respectively, of the company’s loan portfolio. The weighting in automotive loans is somewhat unusual for community banks and warrants special attention given the inherent risks in auto loans. The growing tendency for more auto loans to exceed the value of the underlying asset and for loan terms to be lengthened to make the loans “affordable” are material potential risks.

The company’s allowance for loan losses of approximately $1 million is only 0.6% of total loans, on the low end for community banks which typically have allowances for loan losses closer to 1.0% of total loans. In comparison, the company had $830,000 in nonaccrual loans and $3.9 million in past due loans, relatively high compared to the company’s allowance for loan losses. In the event the company had to incur additional provisions to boost the allowance for loan losses, such provisions would temporarily impair the company’s earnings. Still, given the discount to book value, we don’t believe such elevated provisions would impact the dividend unless performance of auto loans generally deteriorated severely in a recession.

Acquisition Potential

Farmers Bank could be an appealing acquisition candidate for other community banks in the region. The strong local market position is an appealing attribute while consolidation into a larger institution would generate economies which would certainly elevate the return on equity.

In addition, an acquirer able to leverage the company’s excess equity into asset growth in other markets could improve on the company’s operating results and easily justify a premium valuation. In the event the company were to reduce its equity-to-assets ratio to a still conservative 12% through asset growth, the balance sheet would reflect an additional $40 million in interest earning assets and liabilities. A rough calculation suggests such growth would add approximately $900,000 a year to net income – in increase of approximately 30%, or $0.75 per share, and resulting in a return on equity closer to 10%. However, we believe asset and liability growth of this magnitude would only be reasonably possible in the context of an acquisition.

Finally, the lack of concentrated share ownership which is often found at smaller rural community banks is notable in that there is not a blocking shareholder. Indeed, management holds less than 6.5% of the company’s common stock with no known outside 5% shareholders.

Of course, management does not currently have a specific motivation to sell the company so an acquisition is likely not on the horizon barring an exceptionally compelling offer or unexpected event. The potential, though, still warrants consideration from a valuation standpoint.

Valuation

In our view, Farmers Bank is fairly valued at the current quotation. The company presently trades at 0.9 times tangible book value and 11 times projected earnings per share resulting in an earnings yield on the share price of 9%. In general, the valuation is modest but reasonable given the company’s relatively slow growth, limited loan opportunities, and excessive equity position which results in a comparatively low return on equity.

However, as noted above, Farmers Bank of Appomattox may be an appealing acquisition candidate for a larger community bank serving adjacent regions. C&F Financial (CFFI), which broadly speaking serves the region around Richmond, Virginia, with a string of branches also extending along the I-64 corridor between Newport News and Charlottesville, is perhaps the most likely though not the only potential acquirer.

C&F Financial, in fact, recently closed the acquisition of Peoples Bankshares (OTCPK:PBVA), a very similarly sized institution to the north of its core market. Indeed, Peoples Bankshares’ location in Montross, Virginia, is not significantly different in terms of its geographic relationship to C&F’s existing branch network than Appomattox.

The acquisition offers a potential basepoint for developing a potential acquisition valuation for Farmers Bank. C&F Financial offered a combination of cash and stock with a value of approximately $54.80 per share for each share of Peoples Bankshares. The acquisition price equated to about 1.4 times Peoples Bankshares’ book value per share of $37.70 (calculated at the end of the prior year and thus likely slightly higher as of the acquisition announcement date) and approximately 15 times our estimate of Peoples Bankshares’ normalized earnings. On this basis, a reasonable acquisition valuation for Farmers Bank would be in the range of $39.00 to $45.00 per share, roughly 44%-65% above the current market quotation.

Peoples Bankshares, it should be noted, had a motivation to sell due to large losses on loans. In 2019, the company incurred a loss as it made $2.5 million in provisions for loan losses – a full 39% of pre-provision net interest income – and saw shareholders equity decline to a rather thin 7.3% of total assets. The losses appear to have been contained to 2018, however, as no additional provisions were made in 2019 prior to the acquisition announcement and the bank was profitable during the first part of 2019.

Arguably, the better overall financial position of Farmers Bank could well justify even higher valuation multiples than those applicable to the more distressed Peoples Bankshares, making the valuation range defined above potentially conservative.

Conclusion

Farmers Bank of Appomattox is not especially unique in terms of community banks. However, conservative income-oriented investors may find the company appealing for the 3.0% dividend yield. The current valuation below book value is justified given the company’s below average return on equity (though this could change should the company find itself able to leverage its excess equity by accelerating asset growth) but also provides a measure of protection against a decline in share price. The company’s potential acquisition value also provides an additional measure of capital protection in terms of valuation. In combination with incremental growth in book value and earnings, we believe long term investors can reasonably expect a compound annual return in the range of 7%-9%, warranting further investigation by potentially interested conservative investors.

