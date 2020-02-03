Five Point Holdings: Significant Upside Expected

The EPS should top $1 over the next four quarters, and the intrinsic value of FPH should be at least $19 a share.

I expect the shares to move higher once the Q4 results are released and the profit margins on the sale are known.

Sales of home sites in Valencia started with the first sale of $135MM or $190K per home site and over 20,000 remaining home sites plus commercial real estate.

In different scenarios, the most reasonable book value is at least $16 per share, assuming no developer profit.

When Five Point Holdings (NYSE:FPH), a large owner and developer of master-planned communities in coastal California, had an IPO in 2017, insiders as well as Lennar (NYSE:LEN) bought a significant number of shares at the IPO price of $14. The IPO prospectus listed the tangible book value per share as $12.35, including some of the land at 2009 prices. Shares since drifted lower and traded below $7 when I wrote my previous article, predicting the rise on the news of the home site sales.

As the first deliveries in Valencia finally started in Q4 of last year, an announcement was made of the sale of $135MM worth of home sites and the shares spiked 28%. Not only is the land in Valencia selling at an excellent price, but we are also close to the cash inflows from Great Park. Unlike sell-side estimates of $0.14-0.16 in EPS this year, I expect it to be closer to $1, hence the dormant shares should finally wake up and move significantly higher. FPH's shares are worth at least double the current price and likely more than triple, as I will demonstrate below.

Five Point - Untangled

Five Point Holdings has a complicated structure with different classes of shares as well as units of the San Francisco Venture, making it difficult to reason about. The result is similar, however, with either stock units of San Francisco Venture converted to shares, or without. The value locked in the land and capitalized expense of development thereof will be unlocked, and we should be able to see what kind of returns we can expect by looking at the real tangible book value per share.

From the IPO prospectus, we can see that the tangible book value at the time was $12.35 per share.

An item to note: FPH's past is less than glorious, including a bankruptcy and subsequent emergence from it.

The current book value per share, including land and capitalized costs, can be calculated two ways: one assuming units of San Francisco Venture are not converted into shares, and another assuming they are fully converted.

Below is the complicated structure of FPH. Take note of the relationship of Class A shares to Class B shares.

Assuming no conversion of the units into shares, the tangible book value per Class A share is 608,008/(68,747+79,275*0.0003) = $8.84. If all the units are converted to shares, we end up with approximately 145 million shares and tangible book value of 1,883,774/145,000 = $12.99. Let's now see what that book value represents.

Land Value

The above book value includes land and capitalized costs (including capitalized taxes, development costs and more), with some of the land carried at 2009 prices and some at 2016 prices. In particular, Newhall Ranch/Valencia land, prior to being developed, is accounted for at 2009 prices of $111MM. Recall what happened in the housing crash and what kind of prices land was selling for in 2009; this land is actually worth much more. And while there are still additional expenses to be incurred, the recent sales indicate that just residential home sites there are worth $4B. But let's not jump ahead.

Source: FPH Form 10-K

As can be seen from the highlighted above, the taxable value of land and improvements, while still undervalued, is $2.2 billion rather than $1.7 billion reported on the balance sheet. If we merely adjust it to that, still low, value, we end up with the following approximate tangible book values per share. Assuming no conversion of units: 1,100,000/(68,747+79,275*0.0003) = $16. If all units are converted: 2,350,000/145,000 = $16.21.

Therefore, if we assume that the land is worth only its taxable value and there is no developer profit to be had, each Class A share of FPH is worth at least $16. Another way to look at it, when considering the number of homesites that are planned, the book value on the balance sheet equals less than $45K per homesite, not even counting land slated for commercial real estate.

Valencia a.k.a. Newhall Ranch

More information about the Newhall Ranch development can be found here: Newhall Ranch Development | Newhall Ranch Project Information . From the main page:

The Newhall Ranch Project is the up and coming FivePoint®, 15,000 acre, 20,000 home, mega real estate development.

The first community in Newhall Ranch/Valencia where home sites are being delivered now is called Mission Village. As I mentioned, the homesite sales have started there with 711 home sites already closed on for $135MM in proceeds and another 71 to be closed on in the first half of the year. Eventually there will be 4,055 homes and 1.5 million sq ft of commercial property, just in Mission Village.

In my previous article, I estimated the proceeds of $100-200MM. Assuming the same $190K proceeds per homesite as the first 711 sites, the total 781 homesites for 19Q4 and 20H1 amount to $148MM, or mid-range of my original estimate. That alone, less cost of developed land and reasonable cost of sales, should result in earnings of at least $0.50 per diluted share. And the cash flow would not include capitalized costs and would be over $1 a share. Remember, due to depressed share prices, you are paying less than capitalized cost. Another item to note: at $190K per home site, Valencia alone is worth $4B. That is not even counting commercial real estate.

Orange County

FPH also has the Great Park segment, where equity method of accounting is used. And there will be additional sales there as well as cash inflows to FPH, with home site values being in the $400K range:

Revenues from land sales at Great Park venture and rental income from the Gateway Commercial Venture are not reflected in our consolidated revenues, as we account for our investment in both ventures, using the equity method of accounting. ...The Great Park Venture closed 89 home sites during the quarter. The initial gross proceeds from the sale were $35.3 million, representing the base purchase price.

Source: FPH Q3 conference call

And the distributions should finally start this year:

Emile Haddad Well, we're expecting distributions in two pipelines, meaning we expect the priority distribution to burn off, and we start seeing distribution to Five Point in 2020. I don't want to commit to whether it's the first half or the second half of the year just because I have partners with us, who will have a say about the timing of the distributions.

Source: FPH Q3 conference call

As of end of 19Q3, there was $121MM left to distribute to legacy interests (see the 10-Q, page 12) with potential additional $89MM. The company owns $37.5% of the Great Park Venture and, once the distribution to legacy interests is satisfied, which should happen in 2020, will start receiving distributions of around 1/3 of the earnings there. As a reminder, the equity in earnings attributable to the company for the first nine months of 2019 was $7.3MM and the share of net income was $11MM. The latter number represents actual cash, therefore at the same rate, we can assume about $15MM per year.

Even without talking about management fees and commercial real estate, or City of Hope planned investment of over $1 billion into a micro-hospital in near future, there is plenty of value in Orange County above and beyond the $16 book value per share we established earlier.

San Francisco: Candlestick

The company has a final approval for the first phase at Candlestick. More information about the Candlestick: New Homes And Office Space In San Francisco | Candlestick

In San Francisco, we received approval for the revised plans for our first phase at Candlestick. This first phase is comprised of approximately 1,600 homes, 750,000 square feet of office and 300,000 square feet of lifestyle retail-focused mainly on food and beverage.

Source: Emile Haddad, Q3 conference call

San Francisco: Shipyard

While due to alleged Tetra Tech's fraud, the shipyard is still being remediated by the Navy. Once that is done, it is entitled for 4,800 homes and up to 4.2M sq. ft. of commercial real estate. More information here: The San Francisco Shipyard | New Homes In San Francisco.

Timing of Cash Inflows

One of the reasons for FPH's share price drifting lower is the absence of significant cash inflows since the IPO. Part of it is due to the use of equity method in the Great Park and part of it is home sites in other areas were not being sold with a resultant noticeable profits. Markets are manic-depressive, they only react to recent events. Fortunately, after years of work, the company started the first sales in the Valencia/Newhall Ranch division last quarter. As I described above, that alone should be worth over $0.50 EPS (combined Q4 2019-Q2 2020). In 2020, legacy interests in Orange County will be satisfied resulting in the beginning of distributions to Five Point. Then, there is San Francisco.

While I expect the 19Q4 earnings to surprise the market, the real fun will begin in 2020 and beyond. Indeed:

And we expect sort of the market shifting on us, that we will be a positive cash flow company going forward. That's a major statement for a land company. With a 25% debt to cap, and that is one of the best balance sheets, I think, in the industry. We have the commercial opportunities now that have matured enough, and we're going to start recognizing revenue out of those, that becomes more consistent revenue on a quarterly basis, which I know is something that the market always looks for from a land company. So we have a lot of things that are all converging in 2020 that are going to enable us to start talking to you all about the real value of this company and not have the frustration of people trying to read them between the lines.

Source: Emile Haddad, CEO, Q3 conference call

In this article, I am reading between the lines for you.

The company expects to make good money by selling developed land to homebuilders, but the consistent profit generation is in the commercial real estate area:

I think that, this -- our NOI will be a growing NOI as we go forward and start building, just to refresh everybody's memory. I mean, we have 23 million square feet of commercial opportunities that we can build over the years. Today, Five Point Gateway is about 1 million square feet. And as I said, we have several million square feet that we can build over the coming 3 to 5 years and start growing that NOI significantly. From a stabilization point of view, because of the nature of how we're doing these deals, we basically have a tenant that is already built in. The issue of the fitness facility is a good example. We already have a tenant. We already know that once the building is done, we have a stabilized situation with the tenant. So we're not building anything stack here, and we're fortunate enough to have a lot of people want to now be part of our communities. And therefore, if your question is about stabilization from a -- the traditional sense. In many ways, we're stable at the minute, we actually finished the buildings. And if your question in terms of stabilization of the dollar amount of the NOI, I think you should expect that, that NOI will be a growing NOI over the several years ahead of us.

Source: Emile Haddad, CEO, Q3 conference call

Bottom Line

While the share price of FPH drifted lower from the $14 IPO price, the intrinsic value certainly only increased. Now we have more information on the cash inflow amounts from sales and their timing. The residential home sites in Valencia alone are worth over $4B, not counting commercial real estate, with 19Q4 sales of $135MM and at least $13MM for 20H1. The 19Q4 Valencia sales should be worth at least $0.50 in EPS, which alone far exceeds the current sell-side estimate of $0.06.

With additional sales in Valencia in 2020, profitable sale of the medical building to City of Hope (as was mentioned on the last conference call) and beginning of distributions in Great Park, EPS for 2020 should far exceed the sell-side estimate of $0.15 as well. Overall, 19Q4-20Q3 12-month EPS should be on the order of $1. Once the Street wakes up, likely at the time when 19Q4 results are announced, the share price should explode higher. As the cash from home site sales gets reinvested into commercial real estate and management fees grow, FPH should provide both the consistent income and inflation protection both via lease price increases and real estate value adjustment.

I would be remiss if I didn't mention that FPH has a competitive moat. We are talking about land and homes. There is a limited amount thereof in places of California where FPH operates. It doesn't make more land, especially land with approvals to build on. There is no threat of Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), no disruption of the Internet. Nonetheless, in keeping with the times, Newhall Ranch will be a net zero carbon community. Solar panels and electric car chargers. Modern competitive moat.

The value of land should keep increasing long term at least at the rate of inflation. By investing into FPH, not only do I get the expected value from buying $1 worth of land for 50 cents, but I also get inflation protection on the entire $1 and recurring revenue going forward. To put it another way, the book value would grow from conservative $16 per share to over $17 by the end of 2020. The process than repeats going forward, with assets appreciating approximately at a rate of inflation.

If instead we merely assume an EPS of $1 and calculate its NPV at an arbitrary 3% growth rate and a 6% discount rate, we get $19. Irrespective of hardly-precise calculations of this nature that take into account unknown rates, it is clear that the shares of FPH are worth much more than the current price.

2020 should be the year when FPH starts to shine and I am looking forward to it.

