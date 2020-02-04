Brexit Finally Arrives

Last Friday, at the stroke of midnight, the first month of 2020 ended. At the same time, the United Kingdom's membership in the European Union faded into the history books. The UK became a member of the EU but always kept one foot outside of the continent as more than the English Channel separated the nation from Europe. When most of the other members of the EU abandoned their currencies, the UK kept the pound. Many citizens of the UK did not want to see political and economic decisions for their country made in Brussels and Frankfurt. In June 2016, the Brexit referendum that set the stage for a separation narrowly passed.

The world had expected the UK to remain a member creating an initial period of shock that rippled across the globe like a tsunami. The referendum caused Prime Minister David Cameron to resign. Theresa May took over the leadership position and spent the next three and one-half years negotiating the terms of separation with the European Union and her Parliament. After failing to gain a majority for her proposal for Brexit, she resigned and handed the government to the current Prime Minister, Boris Johnson. Johnson had pledged to take the UK out of the EU with or without a deal. Meanwhile, the Parliament voted to prevent an exit without an agreement. After solving the Irish border dispute in late 2019, and a decisive victory in the general election in mid-December, the Prime Minister was ready to fulfill the will of the British people on January 31. At the stroke of midnight, the UK divorced the EU and the notion of globalism.

The Invesco Currency Shares British Pound Sterling Trust (FXB) reflects the price action in the British pound versus US dollar currency pair. Now that Brexit has become a reality, the potential for a rise in the value of the British pound has increased.

The long-awaited divorce

The shock of the June 2016 referendum on Brexit caused price carnage in the pound not seen since George Soros raided the British currency on September 16, 1992.

Source: CQG

The chart shows that the pound fell from just over the $1.50 level against the dollar to a low of around $1.20 in the aftermath of the 2016 referendum. In the months and years that followed, the pound recovered when it appeared that the UK and EU were moving close to a deal on Brexit. At times when it seemed the UK would have to exit the union without an agreement, the value of the pound sunk against the US dollar. In September 2019, when Prime Minister Theresa May threw in the towel and Boris Johnson took over, the pound fell to a new and lower low of $1.1965 on the prospects of a hard Brexit with no deal.

After finding no support for a hard exit, the new Prime Minister worked tirelessly on a deal lifting the value of the British currency. While the Parliament continued to balk at Johnson's agreement, his victory and mandate after the December 15 election sent the pound to over $1.35 against the dollar, the highest level since May 2018.

On February 1, 2020, after 1316 days of political wrangling and fear and uncertainty over the Brexit issue, the UK formerly became a stand-alone nation and the first to leave the European Union.

The pound has not moved much

The knee-jerk reaction to the December 15 election in the UK sent the pound higher as it removed lots of the uncertainty surrounding Brexit. It became clear that the UK would exit the EU by the January 31 deadline under the terms of the proposal between the Prime Minister and the leadership of the EU. Since December 15, the pound traded mostly in a range from $1.30 to $1.33 against the dollar.

Source: CQG

The weekly chart highlights that the pound was trading at just over the $1.3000 level on Monday, February 3. Price momentum and relative strength indicators were on either side of neutral readings. Open interest in the British pound futures and weekly historical volatility had both declined from mid-December as the speculative froth from the election dissipated.

Now comes the hard work

With Brexit in the UK's rearview mirror, the nation will need to decide if it sticks with its neighbors in Europe. The EU has a multilateral, globalist view while the US has adopted a more confrontational approach to foreign policy. The UK has eleven months to decide as the deal allows for a Brexit transition period that ends on December 31, 2020.

At the same time, the US policy has the potential to undergo a significant change in November 2020, if President Trump fails in his re-election bid. The opposition party is likely to adopt a more globalist approach to trade and foreign policy in its platform.

Prime Minister Johnson will need to establish trade protocols and relations independently over the coming months, which will shape the British economy for the future.

Brexit is now a done deal, and certainty has returned to markets. The path of the nation is now in the hands of a new leader with a mandate from his electorate in the form of a supportive Parliament.

The Prime Minister has the latitude

The December 15 election handed Prime Minister Johnson more than enough political capital to reshape his country. His landslide election affords the power to shape the UK using his vision. Geopolitics in the world has shifted, perhaps dramatically, following the election of US President Trump in 2016. The UK and its Prime Minister will need to choose sides between the US and EU over the coming year, with the potential of another political shift in the US late this year. It is a time for diplomacy and putting Britain first in the UK. Future relations with Russia, China, and other world powers will define the new United Kingdom.

European policy has been to balance relations between China and the US. If the UK favors either side, it could create a host of concerns for Europe. The relationship with Russia could make for similar problems. Boris Johnson may have lots of latitude to shape his nation, but he will need to navigate through a geopolitical minefield over the coming months.

The path of least resistance for the British pound appears to be higher now that the fear and uncertainty over Brexit is over.

Source: CQG

The monthly chart of the pound versus the US dollar currency pair illustrates that both price momentum and relative strength indicators have edged higher in a bullish trend. Typically, falling open interest and a rising price is not a validation of a bullish trend in a futures market. However, the decline in the total number of open long and short positions in British pound futures likely reflects the decline in speculative interest following the December election and finality of Brexit after 1,316 days of uncertainty. Monthly historical volatility at 9.50% is within the range of the past years.

FXB on dips

When it comes to the direction of the pound versus the US dollar currency pair, the trend continued to be higher at the start of February, which marks a new era in UK sovereignty. The pattern of trading since 2016 suggests that Brexit, with a deal, favors the upside for the pound. If that holds, the British currency could be heading for the $1.40 level or higher against the dollar over the coming weeks and months. I continue to favor buying the pound during periods of weakness in the currency. Moreover, the upcoming US election could cause increased volatility in the dollar, making the pound the beneficiary as uncertainty shifts to the other side of the Atlantic for the rest of 2020.

The most direct route for a risk position in the British currency against the dollar is via the over-the-counter foreign exchange or futures markets. For those that do not venture into the OTC or future arenas, the Invesco Currency Shares British Pound Sterling Trust provides an alternative. The fund summary for FXB states:

The investment seeks to reflect the price in USD of the British Pound Sterling. The shares are intended to provide institutional and retail investors with a simple, cost-effective means of gaining investment benefits similar to those of holding British Pounds Sterling. Source: Yahoo Finance

FXB has net assets of $166.97 million, trades an average of 51,500 shares each day, and charges an expense ratio of 0.40%. The latest rally in the pound took it from $1.2994 on January 28 to a high of $1.3225 on January 31, a rise of 1.78%.

Source: Yahoo Finance

Over the same period, FXB rose from $125.80 to $128.00 per share or 1.75%. If the pound is heading for $1.40 against the dollar, FXB could be an excellent tool for those that have no access to the foreign exchange or futures markets.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.