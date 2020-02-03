Graham Corporation: Margins Should Certainly Improve

Still, Graham's share price closed down over 9% on January 31st. The market seems focused on a quarter and challenges now past rather than opportunities that lie ahead.

During the earnings call, management emphasized the potential for both growth and higher-margin projects repeatedly - specifically regarding the U.S. Navy and the company's global fabrication supply chain strategy.

Graham reported fiscal 2020 third quarter results on January 29th. Though revenue increased a staggering 47% year-over-year, projects worked were lower-margin producers and the company broke even on the bottom line.

My investment thesis on Graham Corporation (GHM) remains intact after the company reported fiscal 2020 third quarter results on January 29th. It still seems the market is focused on past challenges rather than looking forward with Graham. Much of the discussion in the earnings call highlighted potential growth, especially regarding expansion opportunities with the U.S. Navy and its global fabrication supply chain strategy.

As well, this debt-free company is well-positioned financially and poised to grow through acquisition. Yet, the market reacted to a quarter now past with a 9% decline, seemingly ignoring the opportunities that lie ahead.

Fiscal 2020 Third Quarter Results

As a manufacturer of vacuum and heat transfer equipment, Graham's product lines include steam jet ejectors, steam surface condensers, liquid ring vacuum pumps, process condensers, heliflow spiral tube heat exchangers and desuperheaters. Initially, these products are engineered-to-order and custom-fabricated requiring larger investments in R&D. But, once an order is completed, repeat fabrications become more productive and efficient driving better margins. This distinction is important to understand as investors and analysts simply should not expect Graham to have consistent margins quarter to quarter in all of its work.

The distinction was evident in the third quarter.

Though the sales level increased significantly, the mix of projects was very unfavorable as well as the amount of short-cycle aftermarket work was lower than normal.

Revenue improved a staggering 47% year-over-year from $17.2 million in fiscal 2019 to $25.3 million in fiscal 2020. However, gross margin declined 580 basis points. This trickled down, negatively, to adjusted operating loss, adjusted net income, and adjusted EBITDA. Adjusted earnings were breakeven per diluted share compared to $0.05 in the fiscal 2019 third quarter (excluding the impact from the divestiture of the company's commercial nuclear utility business).

A valid question on investors' minds would be whether the quarter was truly an outlier. Management was adamant the situation did not occur from a lack of preparation.

We had a particular vision of execution and labor allocation across a certain mix of work. What actually happened, because of starts and stops or for other reasons, we had to allocate work into lower-margin profile backlog. It's frustrating because nothing, to us, is broken in the business. It's a consequence of the wide variability and margin profile of our backlog. We ultimately need to deliver that higher-margin work and it will flow through in subsequent quarters.

It's natural to wonder if the projects worked in the quarter were poorly planned. But, management voluntarily nixed that theory.

It's not a situation where we've seen any cost increases or anything like that, that will impact -- that impacted the quarter that will impact us going forward. It's the same project work. It's the margins we booked and our expectations of executing all those projects are in line with the costs that we assume when we booked them.

The executives went on to explain the projects were bid 12 to 18 months ago in a different business environment. So, it would seem there's no need to read between the lines on this. The backlog contains both lower-margin and higher-margin work. It would be nice to knock out lower-margin projects alongside higher-margin work so it's less impactful. In the fiscal 2020 third quarter, it didn't work out that way. But, now, many of the lower-margin projects are in the rearview.

The Path Ahead

To date in fiscal 2020, Graham has booked $67.7 million in orders and generated $67.5 million in revenue for a book-to-bill ratio of 1.0. Graham's backlog at quarter-end was $122.9 million, slightly lower than its backlog at the end of 2018 at $127.3 million. Some may view this as troublesome, a warning signal relative to what lies ahead. But, if this third quarter taught anything, it should have taught it's the project mix that is far more important when considering backlog.

We continue to see an improvement in margin in what is going into backlog compared to what is coming out of backlog.

Graham primarily serves three industries.

But, the industries are contributing different levels of work to backlog. And, the levels a year ago are different than the levels at year-end 2019 or third quarter-end fiscal 2020.

According to Graham, the projects in backlog for the refining industry are higher-margin work than those for the chemical/petrochemical industry. As well, for the Navy, with the R&D and initial builds completing, Graham has the fabrication assets built for repeat work which means margins should improve. Based on the data provided, nearly $37 million (30% of $122.9 million) of refining projects and some portion of the $64 million (52% of $122.9 million) of Naval projects in backlog should produce higher margins.

In calendar year 2020, Graham expects to convert 55% to 60% of backlog or $68 million to $74 million.

Beyond Backlog

As for the work or projects Graham is actively bidding, the company is not lacking in optimism. In 2020, the company expects to hear outcomes on $75 million of projects in 2020. It recognizes that it, likely, will not be selected for all.

We are in a good position, I believe, for certain targeted projects. I expect the trend of the line to head upwards across the next several quarters.

These are a group of bids that will utilize the company's global fabrication supply chain strategy - a strategy that balances using fabrication partners in "low cost regions for fabrication of critical components" while protecting the company's intellectual property [IP]. The company explained in the earnings call its approach to this strategy has changed and has resulted in more than $35 million in new orders.

We exercised the strategy approximately 20 times since 2006 and we have safeguarded our critical IP along with realizing satisfactory financial results from those orders. Since launching this strategy more aggressively, we secured six large orders during the last 18 months.

Additionally, those projects do not include work being bid in the energy markets - which Graham defined as "very substantial". And, it will also be competing for at least $50 million in new Navy projects over the next 12 to 18 months.

The Telltale Sign

When a company is touting growth potential, many believe the proof is in the headcount. Companies grabbing market share or expanding into new territories must often hire to support such growth. On this front, Graham is no exception.

At the end of fiscal 2019 (March 31, 2019), the company employed 337 employees. That number is expected to grow, even beyond calendar year 2020.

We do plan to continue to build out our direct labor force, our production personnel. We see enough market demand that gives us confidence that that's the right thing to do. I would anticipate over the next year we would add another 10% to our direct labor workforce. And if the markets don't change and how -- and they play out as we envision, we would probably add another 10% the year after that, primarily fulfilling more energy end market demand because we understand the naval strategy, the naval backlog conversion. And we've structured our business to put our production assets toward that predictable backlog, so that's already understood. The additional direct labor really reflects our vision that the markets are continuing to expand or if they don't change from this tepid expansion cycle we're in, we'll take more share.

As well, it is not to be ignored the company is actively hunting for appropriate acquisitions in the defense and aerospace end markets.

We continue to expand our acquisition pipeline and despite high prices in that arena, we are pleased with the list of companies we are considering pursuing.

At its headcount high in fiscal 2015, Graham employed 397 employees. Some of the company's financial highs of the last decade were also generated in fiscal 2015 (ending March 31, 2015) - revenue at $135.2 million, gross margin at 30.9%, adjusted operating margin at 17.2% and adjusted diluted earnings of $1.57 per share. Book value was $11.50 per share and cash per share was $5.97.

As its headcount again approaches that high, it is relevant to compare where the company stands now. Revenue for the trailing twelve months is $91.2 million. Gross margin for the same period is 20.3% while adjusted operating margin is 2.2%. Adjusted diluted earnings are but $0.30 per share. Book value is $9.92 per share and cash per share is $7.07. Since fiscal 2015 year-end, Graham has decreased its outstanding share count 2% from 10.1 million to 9.9 million.

It is obvious Graham has much ground to make up as its headcount number expands. Additional utilization of its global fabrication supply chain strategy will likely dampen gross margins in the future so a return to the 30% range may be unrealistic. But, that strategy should add to the top line and help improve the adjusted operating margin and diluted earnings metrics. And yet, there is a critical area where the company is already in line with 2015 metrics - predictable base business. Source

As the company looks forward, its predictable revenue is already tracking at the 2015 measure.

When taken together, the naval strategy and our predictable base strategy, they are estimated to, in combination, approach $50 million per year in revenue in the coming two years.

And yet, the reality, because of the downturn in the crude oil market, is that Graham did experience challenges after peaking in 2015. As revenue toppled 43%, headcount was slashed nearly 24%. Patient shareholders are looking not just for recovery, but for a sustainable recovery. During an interview with Proactive Investors in September 2019, Graham's CFO, Jeff Glajch, acknowledged the concern.

So, they're looking to see are we in a couple of year growth period or is this likely to extend well beyond that? We believe it's going to extend beyond that.

Valuation Considerations

If the company is correct in its projections, if it is indeed establishing a new base of financial stability, it does not yet appear to be reflected in its share price.

As mentioned earlier, the company has $7.07 in cash and equivalents per share. Shares closed at $18.28 on January 31st. On a cash-adjusted basis, shares are trading at a 37X multiple based on TTM adjusted diluted earnings.

And yet, for fiscal 2020, Graham maintained its revenue guidance in a range of $100 million to $105 million, an 11.7% improvement compared to fiscal 2019. If such improvement continues just two years, the company's top line would near $130 million. Margin improvement could easily boost the bottom line over $1.00 per share. If the market were looking forward, it would see Graham's cash-adjusted multiple hover around 10X. As an aside, analysts' average estimate for fiscal 2021, just one year out, is $0.95 per share on revenue of $113.6 million.

The Takeaway

My investment club has owned Graham Corporation since 2008 and have long since recouped our original investment. In a renewed effort to tend the "retired" segment of our portfolio, I looked more closely at Graham in January simply because it was around 40% off the high it hit after we divested. I concluded it was not time to give up on Graham.

Though forced to work on lower-margin projects in the third quarter, revenue improved a staggering 47%. And, management was convincing in its explanation the margin issue should be considered an outlier. Looking ahead, both revenue and margins should increase. Graham is aggressively pursuing projects where it can take advantage of low cost fabrication of critical components without sacrificing its IP. The company has no debt and is financially poised to make key acquisitions in one of its primary markets holding significant growth potential.

Yet, shares of the company hardly seem to be trading in line with such potential. So, in fact, it may well be an opportune time for shareholders to increase their investment.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GHM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I belong to an investment club that owns shares in GHM.