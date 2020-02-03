Briggs & Stratton Q2 Results Disappoint Yet Again

Briggs & Stratton Corporation (BGG) has reported Q220 results (ended 12/29/19) and for the 6th time in the last 8 quarters has missed consensus revenue and earnings estimates. The company also lowered its revenue and adjusted net income guidance for the 4th time out of the 6 potential quarters (fresh guidance is given in Q4 for the following year thus is neither raised, lowered, or reaffirmed). In addition, the company suspended its dividend and shares plummeted on the news by about 21% to all time lows. While past severe price drops presented short term trading opportunities, for long term investors Briggs remains a stock to avoid.

This quarter's results should not be a surprise to investors who recognize Brigg's history of aggressive guidance and pattern of setting high revenue and adjusted net income guidance then either raising or reaffirming it throughout the fiscal year before ultimately lowering guidance in the final quarter (Q3 each year). Even after the perennial lowering of revenue and adjusted net income guidance in Q3, actual results have lagged the final guidance every quarter since 2016 with final revenue guidance on average 3.4% above actual revenue and final adjusted net income guidance 8.1% on average above actual adjusted net income.

The Dividend

On top of the bad news regarding Q220 revenue and earnings, the dividend suspension is very discouraging as it comes only 2 quarters after the substantial dividend cut in August to $0.20 annually from $0.56. The rationale for the August reduction was to direct, "more funds to reduce debt and invest in attractive commercial products and enabling technologies." Now the company says the dividend suspension is "in an effort to strengthen the balance sheet and provide additional funds to invest for future initiatives."

Repetition of the reasoning for the dividend changes (in August and currently) suggests a recognition by Briggs' management of the urgent need to strengthen the balance sheet by reducing debt. However, the suspension of the dividend will contribute little to the improvement of Briggs' financial position.

In fact, total debt (short term + long term debt) increased from $355.5M at year end 2019 to $623.5M at Q220. By comparison, $7.9M in dividends was paid for the six months ended in Q220 which means the annual cash savings from suspending the dividend going forward is about $16M, a small fraction of the debt load and only about half of the $35.5M of interest expense that the company guides for 2020. Note also that the expected 2020 interest expense is $6.3M or 21.6% more than the $29.2M interest expense in 2019 which reflects the $268M increase in total debt from year end 2019 to Q220.

By first reducing the dividend and then suspending it, management took two actions which were highly unappealing to investors rather than one had the dividend been suspended in August. This appears to be an example of unfounded optimism by management (as also reflected in its guidance) or perhaps an intolerance for the short term pain of a dividend suspension. Whatever the motivation, Briggs should have suspended the dividend in August if it was willing to divert the funds to debt reduction just 2 quarters later.

In comparison to the 64% dividend cut, the reaction to a dividend suspension in August would likely have been only marginally worse since shares declined by 44% the day quarterly results and the dividend cut were announced. A dividend suspension may have even mitigated the downdraft that day as investors could have reasonably inferred that the dividend could potentially be restored to the full amount sometime in the future. However, with the cut in the dividend investors reasonably concluded that the lower amount was safe for a period of time and that all the cash allocated to paying the dividend was not yet needed for debt reduction. The suspension 2 quarters later signals that the move was involuntary rather than strategic. For the benefit of only $23M-$24M of cash inflow (the whole annual amount of the dividend before the August 2019 reduction) the company has now succeeded only in highlighting the difficulty it's having in managing through its current challenges.

Guidance

2020 revenue guidance was reduced in Q220 by 2.1% to $1.9B at the midpoint, an annual growth rate of 3.5%. The prior quarter revenue guidance ($1.94B) called for growth of 5.7% over 2019 revenue of $1.836B. Briggs is very seasonal with Q3 and Q4 typically comprising around 60% of the annual total which helps explain why the company is still guiding revenue growth while YTD revenue is down 4.2%.

In revising revenue guidance downward Briggs left the high end at $1.97B but reduced the low end by 4.2% to $1.83B from $1.91B. The company explains that the low end of guidance was revised because the wider spread of guidance ($0.14B vs. previous $0.06B) reflects greater uncertainty "due to cautious ordering patterns we expect by global residential channel partners."

Briggs also reduced its 2020 adjusted net income guidance but to a greater degree than revenue. The company now expects adjusted net income to be $8.5M at the midpoint which is 34.6% less than the $13M guidance given in Q120. Like revenue, the range of adjusted net income guidance was increased to a spread of $11M ($3M-$14M) from a spread of only $8M ($9M-$17M) in Q120 as the low end of the guidance range was trimmed by $6M (66.7%) while the high end of the guidance range was reduced by only $3M (17.6%).

The third significant guidance metric is adjusted EPS which Briggs lowered by 36.7% at the midpoint to $0.19 from $0.30 compared to 2019 adjusted EPS of ($0.32). The guidance range was increased to a spread of $0.28 ($0.05-$0.33) from a spread of only $0.20 ($0.20-$0.40) as the low end of the guidance range was lowered by $0.15 (or 75%) while the high end of the guidance range was lowered by only $0.07 (17.5%).

The significant decline in share price in the wake of downward revisions of revenue and adjusted EPS have altered the multiples paid for shares. The closing price was $4.99 on January 29th, the day before Q2 results were announced with the revised guidance and subsequent 21% decline in the share price. At this level Briggs market cap was $208.2M which is 0.11x the $1.94B revenue for 2020 guided in Q1. The closing price on January 31st was $3.67 which translates to a market cap of $153.1M or 0.08x the revised 2020 revenue guidance of $1.9B. Historically, Briggs' trailing twelve month price to revenue multiple has been significantly higher at 0.42x on average over the past 5 years.

The multiple of price to guidance adjusted EPS actually rose from before the revised guidance when it was 16.6x ($4.99 share price/$0.30 adjusted EPS guidance) to after when it was 19.3x ($3.67/$0.19 adjusted EPS guidance). For context, the forward PE for the S&P 500 as of January 31st was 18.75x. One might expect the forward earnings multiple for a struggling company like Briggs to be significantly below the broader market. However, the current multiple exceeds the S&P 500 multiple which suggests a risk to Briggs' shares if the lowered EPS guidance does not materialize, which has been the pattern in the past 4 years.

The Takeaway

Q2 was another difficult quarter for owners of Briggs that saw a continuation of the company's negative trends in revenue, profit margins, debt, cash flow, and industry positioning. The announced elimination of the dividend makes a very unappealing stock even less so now.

Briggs continues to be a stock to avoid for long term investors because of Briggs' pattern of aggressive guidance and unmet projections on top of its poor fundamentals like excessive debt to cash flow, lack of revenue growth, sensitivity to macroeconomic factors, weak competitive position, and now a lack of any dividend yield.

Until the company shows improving operating results, consistently provides attainable guidance and projections, and materially improves its debt situation, the investment thesis for Briggs is non-existent. It seems reasonable for investors to expect the board to take action beyond management's announced "Market Dynamics Project" which includes a re-positioning plan involving certain asset sales that will be presented at a strategic investor call in the next four to six weeks. The timing of this suggests that almost the entirety of Q320 will be complete before action is taken. Briggs recent history offers little reason for investors to stick around.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.