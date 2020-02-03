Long/Short Intelsat - Capital Structure Arbitrage With Long Puts And Long Bonds

There is an interesting, lower risk bet to go long the bonds and short via puts.

The SMART act was proposed in the senate, limiting the CBA's windfall to $1 billion if passed.

Lots of news hit last week causing Intelsat (I) shares to collapse another 40%. The most publicized item was the Spectrum Management and Reallocation for Taxpayers (SMART) act. It was proposed by one republican and two democrats. I caught this news as it was announced and shorted again.

If passed, the CBA would receive just a $1 billion incentive payment for clearing the C-band spectrum. For perspective, a year ago the bulls thought the CBA could sell this US asset for $50 billion+. For anyone new to the story, Intelsat’s recent drop might look like an overreaction. But looking at these hard numbers make it seem reasonable.

The same day this bill was introduced, the FCC offered a “low, single digit” fixed incentive payment to the satellite companies. The exact details are foggy and Pai declined to comment directly. Eutelsat (OTCPK:EUTLF) suggested incumbents receive a ~$2.5 billion fixed incentive payment in a private meeting with Pai. Communications Daily suggest $5 billion. One analyst thinks payment will be in the $7-9 billion range. Intelsat gets half of the windfall.

In past papers, I wrote that Intelsat stock is worthless if they get less than $5 billion. Here, even the high end of this incentive payment range is a bad outcome. When studying the financials, remember that there’s an 18 month delay until the auction completes; Intelsat currently loses $500 million a year and the income trend is brutal.

A subtle but important point is the timing of the senate bill and the FCC offer. They were released the same day. This looks like the government coordinated. You have the stick, lawmakers proposing a $1 billion windfall. Then, you have the carrot, the FCC proposing a few billion dollar windfall. To me, Loral Space (LORL) and SES SA (OTCPK:SGBAF) have a no-brainer decision unless they truly believe they can get all of the auction proceeds. In the past Loral management warned about taxation - implying they don’t think that they’re entitled the entire spectrum value.

The bull argument at this point is that Intelsat will choose litigation. However, this isn’t credible. Why not? Intelsat can't pay bonds due in ‘22 if they go down this road. A legal battle takes longer than 2 years. The bulls claimed before that “The CBA can tie this up in courts for years” so I’m just using their assumptions. In this outcome, Intelsat stock also seems worthless.

The ex-CBA spokesman says that Intelsat is, “getting screwed.” He’s sure implying a bad outcome:

An anti-CBA lobbyist is celebrating at the same time:

Pai will announce 5g auction plans on Thursday, and it seems this will finally be resolved. The writing is on the wall. I believe this announcement will show a clear bad outcome for Intelsat's common stock.

The Long/Short Play

I am short via June and Jan puts in case there is a short squeeze or I am wrong. I also have a long position in the bonds (Note: For some reason it shows Intel, but these are in fact Intelsat bonds), which could go up 150% if Intelsat receives a $5 billion+ incentive payment.

Say you are $20,000 short via Jan '21 $3 puts and are $10,000 long via the bonds I linked to. In a large windfall outcome your puts go to zero but your bonds go to $25,000. You win $5,000.

On the other hand, if Intelsat gets a tiny windfall and trades to $1, the puts win ~60% or $12,000. The bonds might drop 75%, losing $7,500. In this outcome you win $4,500.

The risk is that nothing happens until the puts expire, which is why I prefer the long dated ones. There's also some risk the share and bond prices remain disjointed until expiry. So this isn't a total slam dunk, but I like those odds. I'm not a credit expert so if someone sees this as flawed, please let me know.

