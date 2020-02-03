DS Smith: A Perfect Package

DS Smith (OTC:DITHF) is a British paper packaging firm which operates in a cyclical sector and carries quite a bit of debt - two factors which have brought its valuation down and which disguise the value opportunity which this stock offers.

The cyclical nature of packaging in general is easy enough to understand. In a boom period, demand for goods is high, which means demand for packaging of those goods is high. In a bust period, demand for goods is low, which means demand for packaging is low in consequence. However, DS Smith gets around this particular conundrum by virtue of 70% of its customer base being based in the consumer goods and food segments, as demand for these is steady regardless of what the wider economy is doing.

Customer segment Percentage (%) FMCG and food 70 Industrial 21 Other 9 Total 100

Figures collated from DS Smith's 2019/20 half-year presentation results.

The debt issue is tied to DS Smith's acquisition of Europac, a Spanish packaging firm which was acquired in January 2019 for $2.2 billion. The acquisition, DS Smith's largest to date, was partially funded with debt, and as a consequence the firm now has long-term debt of £2.44 billion ($3.21 billion). At first glance, incurring debt for the purpose of expansion does not look like a shareholder-friendly move.

That being said, this long-term debt is offset by a net worth of £3.19 billion ($4.19 billion). And the short-term finances are also not as onerous as the £2.54 billion ($3.34 billion) worth of total current liabilities would initially suggest, as this is offset by total current assets of £2.15 billion ($2.83 billion), cash-on-hand worth £445 million ($585.11 million), and total accounts receivable of £854 million ($1.12 billion). Furthermore, the debt burden is unlikely to be an issue given how consistently profitable DS Smith has proven to be over the past five years.

Year Revenue (£) Revenue ($) Net Income (£) Net Income ($) 2015 3.82 billion 5.02 billion 156 million 205.05 million 2016 4.07 billion 5.35 billion 167 million 219.51 million 2017 4.78 billion 6.28 billion 209 million 274.72 million 2018 5.52 billion 7.26 billion 237 million 311.51 million 2019 6.17 billion 8.11 billion 262 million 344.37 million

Figures collated from annual reports available on DS Smith's investor relations page.

Half-year results for the current financial year report revenue of £3.19 billion ($4.19 billion) and net income of £164 million ($215.59 million), showing that this profitable trend is likely to continue, and free cash flow of £138 million ($181.45 million) reinforces how profitable DS Smith is. With the Europac acquisition, DS Smith is now the second-biggest packager in Spain and the biggest in France, so that profitability looks set to continue. Also set to continue, and left unscathed by the acquisition, is the 4.57% dividend which has been paid steadily since 2011 and has been raised consecutively for the past two years.

So, in spite of the cyclical nature of its business sector and its debt load, DS Smith's customer base is structured to offset the cyclical nature of packaging and profitable enough to make the debt load a manageable issue. For prospective investors, the question is whether DS Smith is a decent investment now.

Currently, DS Smith trades on the London Stock Exchange with a share price of £3.46 ($4.55) and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91, which is lower than its five-year average P/E of 27.72. Furthermore, its current dividend yield of 4.57% is higher than its five-year average dividend yield of 3.48%. This suggests that DS Smith is undervalued at present, but by how much?

To determine fair value for DS Smith, I will first divide the current P/E by the historical market average of 15 to get a valuation ratio of 1.06 (15.91 / 15 = 1.06) and divide the current share price by this valuation ratio to get a first estimate for fair value of $4.29 (4.55 / 1.06 = 4.29). Then I will divide the current P/E by the five-year average P/E to get a valuation ratio of 0.57 (15.91 / 27.72 = 0.57) and divide the current share price by this valuation ratio to get a second estimate for fair value of $7.98 (4.55 / 0.57 = 7.98).

Next, I will divide the five-year average dividend yield by the current dividend yield to get a valuation ratio of 0.76 (3.48 / 4.57 = 0.76) and divide the current share price by this valuation ratio to get a third estimate for fair value of $5.99 (4.55 / 0.76 = 5.99). Finally, I will average out these three estimates to get a final estimate for fair value of $6.09, or £4.63 (4.29 + 7.98 + 5.99 / 3 = 6.09). On the basis of this estimate, DS Smith is currently undervalued by 34%.

In summary, I think DS Smith is a prospective buy at this time. The cyclical nature of packaging and the debt load have combined to bring the share price down, and as a result the market now offers a steadily profitable firm offering a sustainable dividend that is trading at a 34% discount.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.