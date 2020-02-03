U.S. Steel: Positive Surprise, But Coronavirus Hurts

The stock has lost a lot of ground since December, and it looks like it's time for an upside correction.

Back in October 2019, I wrote that the continued decrease in U.S. Steel's (X) earnings estimates together with increased capital spending would ultimately put additional pressure on the company's shares, although the road to the downside could be bumpy. The downside move was indeed bumpy as the stock changed hands for $14.00+ just two months ago and is now trading near the $9.00 level:

The company has recently reported its fourth-quarter and full-year 2019 results and held the earnings call, giving investors and traders a chance to evaluate the company's progress. As most readers already know, U.S. Steel easily beat analyst estimates on both earnings and revenue, sending the company's shares higher before the coronavirus fears put additional pressure on the stock.

It's hard to say that the actual results were great - analysts' predictions were simply too alarmist. Anyway, the year 2019 was not a good one for the company: revenues declined by roughly 10% compared to 2018 numbers, operating cash flow declined by more than 35%, while capital spending doubled. These developments led to a decrease in liquidity and a material increase in net debt:

Source: U.S. Steel presentation

The increase in capital spending was caused by the asset revitalization program and the investment in Big River Steel, so one can argue that the company was simply investing for the future. The problem is that the market is worried that these investments come at inopportune time - the company's financial performance is deteriorating, and the recession risk increases year after year. During the recent earnings call, U.S. Steel stated that it was confident that the market had hit the bottom and that the situation would improve. However, the analyst view for 2020 keeps deteriorating: the 2020 EPS estimate was -$0.02 back in October, while it now stands at -$1.77:

Source: Seeking Alpha Premium

At this point, U.S. Steel has no liquidity problems with $750 million of cash on the balance sheet and total liquidity of $2.3 billion. The capex budget for 2020 is $875 million, and U.S. Steel stated that it is not obliged to turn to capital markets this year. The problem is that the capital spending will increase after 2020, while the pace of the financial results improvements is not clear at this point.

The ongoing coronavirus crisis is adding another layer of uncertainty. At this point, the negative impact is mostly concentrated in China, but the economic activity in the whole world will suffer if the situation is not resolved in a timely fashion.

At the same time, the market may give the company's shares the benefit of the doubt due to Q4 2019 earnings outperformance in comparison to analyst estimates and the management's upbeat comments regarding the market's bottom. The stock has lost roughly 40% of value compared to the high reached in December 2019 while the short float stays at elevated levels, so the possibility of the technical upside correction is rather high.

In the light of recent earnings beat and positive commentary from the management together with the size of the recent downside move, I'm changing my short-term stance on U.S. Steel from bearish to neutral. I'm still concerned about the longer-term fate of the company due to increased debt levels and capital spending, but the size of the recent downside move is too significant to ignore it. The main short-term threat for the stock is the coronavirus situation - in case of a negative scenario, all infrastructure stocks will get hurt materially.

