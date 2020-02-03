2020: The Annual 'Shock And Awe' Truth Between Cost And Dividends From A 100% High-Yield Portfolio

The “Shock-and-Awe” between cost, price and the overpowering dividends is revealed for the first time.

The negative perception against high-yield investing is debunked when actual data reveals cost and dividends become the deciding factor for success.

Warren Buffett’s reasoning behind market highs, price and value are in alignment with my own investment strategy.

Overpriced Market?

This year has seen the market moving up to new 52-week highs almost every week. For the short-term investor, today's price might be high, but depending on your time frame, today's price might be a good long-term investment. As an income investor, I want to increase my income-producing shares over the long term. As someone who knows what they are talking about…

"The antidote to (buying when the market is high) is for an investor to accumulate shares over a long period and never sell when the news is bad and stocks are well off their highs." - Warren Buffett.

Warren’s message is my only trading strategy, continue to buy and never sell income-producing shares. My 'Shock and Awe' section of this article is an eyeopener for people reluctant to even look at high yield. Price tells one story, but the cumulative dividends tell the rest of the story.

Background Strategy

I’ve tracked my individual stock cost and cumulative dividends from the beginning of my portfolio build. This collection of data will help answer the following questions and the reasoning behind my inclusive mindset.

Why would anyone build a portfolio using only high-yield RIC (Regulated Investment Company) investments?

Why invest in stock if capital appreciation is not the goal?

How can income growth be accomplished during the distribution phase?

These are all valid questions for investors looking for high income. Some of the questions are answered in a two-part series explaining principles behind a high-yield portfolio, see below paragraph. An important aspect to the 10% yield concept is managing income risk.

I consider this my PRIME (Perpetual Retirement Income Management Essentials) directive. 'Perpetual Retirement Income' provides continual income growth in retirement through the well-known process of compounding. 'Management Essentials' that includes hedging for a bull or bear market is outlined in two ‘Sleep Well At Night’ articles, Why I SWAN with a 100% high yield portfolio and SWAN Part-2. The focus of both articles is based on the totality of a portfolio design. I urge new high-yield investors to read both articles.

From the beginning of my journey, I wanted to present a new way of thinking about high-yield assets. This article is unique and provides visual evidence the high-yield method actually works over time. Once a year during the first week of February, I will typically publish this cumulative dividend report.

The strategy I adhere to is, focus on the income and let price follow its own path. In essence cost is secondary, but the cumulative dividends over time will eventually swamp out any mispriced entry points. This happens quickly with high yield in the 8% to 12% range.

What this means is purchasing in any market cycle will always increase both income and balance. There is no need to factor in market price as anything other than a secondary argument in the equation of total return. Dividends and time are the prevailing factor in a high-yield portfolio.

Prepare to question your perception of high-yield as the evidence I’m about to present will speak volumes. Let’s get started!

Introduction

Prepare for the Shock-And-Awe in owning high-yield stocks and the hidden truth behind price and cumulative dividends over a short period of time. The 'Shock' is price paper loss inducing fear, and the ‘Awe’ is the continual results collecting high income over time. The question then becomes what does price have to do with earning high income?

I will demonstrate cost as a function of price and the small influence it has on total return. The high-yield investments in my portfolio are not designed for capital gain, but to produce high income. The growth is created by reinvesting dividends back into the portfolio.

The singularity to my investment method does not include stock price appreciation that can be manipulated by external forces. I know it’s very difficult to watch stock price decline, but remember stock price is controlled by people’s fear and greed.

The charts in this article visualize what might happen to price gain/loss once a position is established and how high dividends come to the rescue.

Before we get started with the basic features of the annual holdings update, I wanted to review the concept of price and value as stated by Warren Buffett, see section; “ Price produces value, a simple Concept.”

Chart-1 displays market price gain/loss for BDC (Business Development Companies) and mREIT (mortgage Real Estate Investment Trust) stocks, see section; “ High Yield Deceptive Price. ” Price, cost and dividends are kept separate, because I reinvest the individual cash dividends back into the portfolio based on income allocation. I direct where the funds are needed on a manual basis.

” Price, cost and dividends are kept separate, because I reinvest the individual cash dividends back into the portfolio based on income allocation. I direct where the funds are needed on a manual basis. Chart-2 demonstrates the cumulative dividends since holding the asset; see section “ Cumulative Dividends over Time. ” This chart is the driving force behind high-yield investing. Accumulating dividends through the years makes all the difference as a successful investor striving for income. The mindset from price chasing to income chasing changes the whole picture. This concept makes the market subservient to the investor instead of the market controlling the investor.

” This chart is the driving force behind high-yield investing. Accumulating dividends through the years makes all the difference as a successful investor striving for income. The mindset from price chasing to income chasing changes the whole picture. This concept makes the market subservient to the investor instead of the market controlling the investor. Chart-3 adds price gain/loss to ROI (Return On Investment) for each stock to provide a total return; see section “ Individual Stock Total Return. ” Many people rely on TR (Total Return) as a metric, but I do not consider this as anything other than a manipulated value based on price volatility. I track TR to give me a sense of performance if all positions were sold.

” Many people rely on TR (Total Return) as a metric, but I do not consider this as anything other than a manipulated value based on price volatility. I track TR to give me a sense of performance if all positions were sold. I wanted to provide a ‘Shock-and-Awe’ set of tables showing how price and cost is not the driving force behind the success of a high-yield strategy. The Shock is the paper loss of an investment and the Awe is the overpowering dividends over time. The stocks were selected with paper losses as of the end of January 2020. The first table indicates how price loss against cost looks dreadful and what most brokerage accounts show to the investor, see Table-1 section; "Discover the High-Yield-Price ‘Shock." I collect the dividend data to present the rest of the story, see Table-2 section; "Discover the High-Yield ‘Awe."

Price Produces Value, A Simple Concept

The following quote from Warren Buffett is another well-known concept:

“Price is what you pay; value is what you get.”

Think about this phrase for a second. Sure, price is what you're paying, but more importantly, value is what the investment produces every year.

Why invest in something if you do not receive anything in return? Are you going to purchase an investment on the illusion of price appreciation controlled by others? The purchase of an income-producing asset is a single event, but future value (income) is the continual purpose for the acquisition, year after year.

The value of an asset is the productivity of that asset. Warren Buffett understood this principle explained in his farm example. Back in February 2014, Warren Buffett wrote an article for Fortune titled "What you can learn from my real estate investments." The article revealed the importance in trying to value an investment before purchase. Warren Buffett bought a 400-acre farm and proceeded to estimate the property as an income-producing asset.

“It cost me $280,000, considerably less than what a failed bank had lent against the farm a few years earlier. I knew nothing about operating a farm. But I have a son who loves farming, and I learned from him both how many bushels of corn and soybeans the farm would produce and what the operating expenses would be. From these estimates, I calculated the normalized return from the farm to then be about 10%. I also thought it was likely that productivity would improve over time and that crop prices would move higher as well. Both expectations proved out.”

For me, thinking of value is the future cash flow productivity of an asset and not the possibility of price appreciation. Warren Buffett still owns the farm despite the capital appreciation of the land. The productivity of the farm was his initial intent of the purchase and not the gains of the property. Warren is not a speculator of assets, but a buy-and-hold investor that collects the dividends from his companies to purchase additional assets. Bingo, we both have something in common that works!

For my own portfolio, evaluating a high-yield asset generating 10% yield tells me tangible value is being created, and the only aspect left to the investment will be earnings sustainability.

High Yield Deceptive Price

The following three charts are from my actual high-yield portfolio started back in 2014. In order to see the real value in high-yield investments, you need a few years of accumulated dividends. Stock price as I mentioned is not the focus of this portfolio. Stocks can move up in price for years and all of a sudden decline as we have experienced in 2018.

Chart-1: At Market Price, gain/loss

The left half of this chart contains 19 individual BDC investments including one CEF. The right half contains 19 individual mREIT investments including one ETN and one CEF. In most brokerage accounts, you will see current price divided by cost and the gain or loss of each stock. This is the displeasure of only looking at half the story when using high yield as a way to create income.

Cumulative Dividends Over Time

When looking at Chart-2 it becomes apparent the capital at risk is being reduced rapidly, since 2014. The advantage of receiving high income during the year and reinvesting back into the portfolio provides rapid return.

Chart-2: Dividends divided by Cost

The cumulative dividends shown in Chart-2 is derived from recording each stock’s dividend every month. This is not shown in my brokerage account, but provides accountability and the testimony that high-yield investing actually works in a very short period of time. Each year when I show this chart, the percentage of return from each stock will increase. This is a great way to demonstrate the power of high dividends on an accelerated scale. From the chart above, can you determine which stock I have received my initial cost?

Individual Stock Total Return

Chart-3 displays the total return by adding price gain/loss (Chart-1) to accumulated dividends (Chart-2). My dividend strategy is to collect all dividends and reinvest in stocks that have become undervalued.

The bottom line is positive total return for high-yield stocks measured in years and not decades. When purchasing income stocks, the price may not always be the best valuation, but the high income quickly corrects this mistake. High dividends over time will swamp out price and the reason I suggest waiting a few years before evaluating any high-yield investment.

Chart-3: Stock total return

The above chart shows the power of high-yield investing that is usually misunderstood. By visually comparing price and dividends and then plotting the total return for each investment shows the power of the high-yield strategy.

The power of high dividends shines through the depressive price action; this is the whole point for investing in high yield. In a very short period of time, I have experience not only increased income growth, but also portfolio balance growth from my original starting capital.

For my high-yield portfolio that contains a listing of all holdings mentioned in this article, please take a look at the year-end article, “2019 Full Year Report, 10% Yield; Total Return 26%, From A 100% High Yield Portfolio.” The article reveals my brokerage performance report.

Discover The High-Yield-Price ‘Shock’

The following Table-1 identifies what might happen when investing in high yield stocks. I have extracted from Chart-1 only the price paper loss stocks. The possibility of price loss is real and will ‘Shock’ investors based only on price when trying to pigeonhole them in any standard investment strategy.

My own brokerage account shows the price loss I would experience if I sold the investment. This does not distill confidence in a high yield portfolio when confronted with this type of data, but there is more to the story. Note: all currency is scaled to my actual portfolio.

Stocks listed in the following tables are: AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC), Apollo Invt Corp. (NASDAQ:AINV), TCG BDC Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD), Cherry Hill Mortgage (NYSE:CHMI), Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC), Dynex Cap Inc. (NYSE:DX), MFA Financial Inc. (NYSE:MFA), AG Mortgage Investment (NYSE:MITT), UBS AG ETRACS Monthly ETN (NYSEARCA:MORL), Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY), New Mountain Finance (NYSE:NMFC), Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC), Solar Capital (NASDAQ:SLRC), BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC), Two Hbrs Invt Corp. New (NYSE:TWO).

Table-1: Price ‘Shock’, Investment Paper-Loss

The table above shows the following:

Paper loss of $31,901 from an $245,302 investment

The percentage loss is 13.0%

Income of $22,760

The yield on cost is 9.3%

I believe price is the reason people dislike high yield and constantly bash them in comments all the time. Accumulating dividends over many years is like watching paint dry, very boring. I try to convey the truth behind high yield as a means to create income and not capital appreciation.

Discover The High-Yield ‘Awe’

Now for the rest of the story when we include dividends over time. Many of my old investments cost more than current market price. This is evident from Table-1, but if we begin to add the cumulative dividends a different story unfolds.

My brokerage house does not show this data, but I have collected the data since the beginning of my investment strategy back in 2014.

Table-2: And now the ‘Awe’, The rest of the story…

The ROI (Return On Investment) for all stocks in Table-2 is over $109K. The percentage of exposed capital has been reduced by 44.5%. Total Return accounting for paper loss and total dividends is over $77K; Total Return is currently over 31%.

The bottom line for all negative stock price returns: I have already received 44.5% of my exposed capital at risk. Even the yield on cost is 9.3%. It’s not worth selling any shares out of price fears since the income generated in Table-2 is substantial. I started high-yield investing 6 years ago and the results speak volumes even from my worst investments.

Here is a thought, what if Table-2 was the only stocks in my portfolio. All paper loss stocks would have a hidden total return of 31%. My brokerage account would only tell me of the portfolio price loss of almost $32K and nothing about the cumulative dividends over the years. Total return would be hidden from me except for the fact I keep track of all dividends received.

Cumulative dividends are true heroes in the high-yield universe. It becomes very difficult to lose capital as Table-2 indicates receiving back 44.5% of my original cost. Based on yearly dividends, it should take about 6 years for my ROI to be 100%. At that point, my risk of capital would be 0% and still generating yearly income.

Portfolio Background Design

This is a live active IRA portfolio that I believe will withstand the markets' bull or bear cycles based on my own research. The progress will be updated and tracked for feasibility of this investment method over the years. The article titled 50/50 Portfolio (BDCs And mREITs) Baseline 2014 details how the portfolio was constructed. It must be noted that investment selections are dynamic and based on management's ability to navigate economic conditions. I have made changes during the years as any portfolio manager is expected to perform.

Conclusion

Chart-2, "Dividends divided by Cost" is the most effective visual representation of a high-yield portfolio. The rate of return of your initial capital exposed in the market is reduced at a rapid clip, years instead of decades. As the chart visualizes the 20% yield MORL stock investment held little over 6 years has completely paid back my original cost. I'm now getting cost-free income every month as shown in the chart, ROI = 108.7%.

When investing in high yield, it takes only a few years to realize the growth aspect associated with dividends plowed back into a portfolio. This is the reason for creating this article to show the mechanics behind high-yield investing. Once people realize high-yield investing is for high-income and not capital appreciation, it becomes easier to work the markets to your own advantage. No longer do you fear price, because lower prices become your friend to acquire more income-producing shares. Income-focused strategies replace the unrealistic price-chasing most people are accustomed too.

Good luck to all income seekers. Joe HYI.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ALL STOCKS IN THIS ARTICLE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am not a financial adviser, but an independent investor. Please note the stocks included in the 50/50 portfolio are not recommendations. They were personally selected by the author and contain a great deal of investment risk. The stocks in the portfolio are BDCs and mREITs. Both investment vehicles are "Regulated Investment Companies" and required to distribute at least 90 percent of their earnings as dividends to investors.