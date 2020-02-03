Roku May Fall On Massive Volatility Following Results

Roku's (ROKU) stock may tumble following its quarterly results on February 13. Expectations for the company appear to be pretty high based on analysts' estimates, with significant revenue growth in store despite forecasts for the company to post a loss for the quarter.

Additionally, when viewing the company's average revenue per user on a quarterly basis, the number seems less than impressive. Currently, the company reports ARPU on an annualized basis, based on information from SEC files. When using a more standard approach using a quarterly basis, those ARPU numbers come down dramatically.

Options traders also appear to be betting that Roku stock falls in the weeks ahead by as much as 18% to around $105, while also pricing in a tremendous amount of volatility. You can now track all of my free articles on Seeking Alpha and other websites on this Google Spreadsheet I have created.

Expectations Are Sky High

Analysts are looking for the company to report 42.4% revenue growth in the fourth quarter to around $393 million. Meanwhile, the company is estimated to have a loss of approximately $0.14 per share, which is down from a profit of $0.05 in the same quarter a year ago.

Account growth for the company has been steadily slowing in recent quarters, and it can mostly be seen as a leading indicator of future revenue. The more accounts the company brings on to the platform, the more potential opportunities it creates for future revenue.

In the latest quarter the company reported ARPU of $22.58 on an annualized basis. According to the company's latest 10-Q, it calculates ARPU as the platform revenue for the trailing four quarters divided by the average of the number of accounts in the current period and the period in the prior year. However, this approach seems to skew the number higher, helped by the more significant accounts and revenue of the more current quarters, while discounting the lower number of the quarters from the year prior.

However, if using a more standard quarterly approach, merely using the ending number of accounts and revenue of the latest quarter, one would find that that ARPU is cut to around $5.55, a less impressive figure.

While the growth remains healthy, it seems to more accurately reflect the current revenue trends taking place, as opposed to the annualized method, while showing the pace of ARPU growth was much slower in prior quarters.

Bearish Betting

Some options traders appear to be betting that results will disappoint and that the stock will plunge following results. The open interest for the ROKU $120 puts for expiration on April 17 rose sharply on February 3 by 4,350 contracts to a total open interest of about 5,600 contracts. Based on data from Trade Alert, it appears that most of these contracts were bought on the ASK for around $14.50. It suggests that the stock falls to around $105.50 by the expiration date in April, a decline of about 17.75% from the share's current price around $128.25 on February 3. It is not a small bet either, with a dollar value of approximately $6.3 million.

Massive Price Swings

The options market is also pricing in a massive amount of volatility for the stock following the results, with shares rising or falling by as much as 16.5% from the $128 strike price using the long straddle strategy for expiration on February 21. It places the stock in a trading range of $107 to $149.

Technical Trends

The technical chart for Roku is bearish too and suggests the stock falls to lower prices. The stock has formed a bearish technical pattern known as falling triangle, and it indicates that the stock declines to around $116, and potentially as low as $100. The relative strength index is also falling and suggests that bullish momentum is leaving the stock. More important is that that stock is seeing extreme levels of volume on days the shares are falling, which indicates down days are attracting more sellers, then up days are attracting buyers.

However, should the stock break the downtrend, which is part of the falling triangle, shares could go on to rise to around $150, it is the next level of resistance.

The risk for Roku going into results seems high based on the volatility being priced in by the options markets. Additionally, revenue per user doesn't seem to be as impressive when looking at it quarterly, while analysts have very high expectations for revenue growth in the fourth quarter. It comes together to suggest that the general direction in Roku's stock following results may be lower, not higher.

