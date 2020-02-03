My Friday Call For A Late-Day Trade, With A Monday Morning Bounce, Worked: What Happens Next

I hope some of you acted on the call

Look, it’s not easy when you see the Dow down 600 points to screw up your courage and in the last 15 to 30 minutes go long into the teeth of the biggest sell-off in months. This is especially true going into a weekend that could have had very frightening additional news of apocalyptic proportions, but that's precisely why the trade could work. If you didn’t, just don’t jump on this rally now. Take your time.

I saw a pattern

In technical analysis, patterns obviously matter, because they repeat. Often, by the time an undulating pattern is uncovered, there are so many who come in to anticipate it that it quickly disappears. This time it was so sharp yet so new that I thought it was worth taking a risk that it would bounce once again. Here’s that word, risk, yes what I suggested was risky, perhaps very risky, but that is what trading is about. If you are going to take a risk make sure there's a reward to pay you for that risk.

Now others are going to rush in and try to get long. Think twice, and think again

I’ll be honest, I'm struggling with this. I pay attention to price as the ultimate arbiter of where the market is going and this is what I see - nearly all the coronavirus stocks are down, Vir Biotech (VIR), Inovio (INO), Nannoviricide (NNVO), etc. all down, and Alibaba (BABA) and Luckin Coffee (LK) are up. Interestingly Gilead (GILD) is up nearly three points, it had news that one of its antivirus drugs was being tried in China with success. It also raised its dividend, so it could be up on that news. As an aside, I like GILD as a long-term investment, along with Bristol Myers (BMY) and Abbvie (ABBV) as well. I digress. Going into the trade on Friday the notion was a fast money trade, get in and get out, yet I'm struggling with the notion now because I think this bounce may not be over. The mortality rate is not going up, we have 362 dead and the infected is 17,480, so the rate is 2% nearly on the button, right now. Arithmetically once we count in those who are not in acute phase, it is probably 10 times this number, and that means the mortality rate is really 0.02%! I know there are those among you that will deride me for making such an outlier statement, irresponsible even. You are free to be skeptical, please be skeptical. However, I like to think for myself, to process information and synthesize it for myself, and also, I listen to the greatest conglomeration of experts and wisdom of the crowds, the stock market. The market is talking and I'm listening...

I just think that the market is sniffing out that we are turning the corner. Perhaps not for China, perhaps China itself is going to struggle for another week or so. However, let’s not forget that we have wide, wide oceans to protect us. And we have cut off the source of infection by banning flights from China. We also have the best public health agencies, the CDC, and the FDA. It's also my experience that the stock market gets bored with epidemics. I'm sorry if that sounds cold, it is what it is. The dimensions of this risk are coming into focus, and I think we are not being served by a lot of global macro experts that get on CNBC and decry our markets when it’s not happening here. Yes, China, its economy is crashing, I hear that growth has been downgraded from 6.1% to 4% GDP. You all should know by now that I don’t believe that number at all, In fact, there is a very good chance that the US as it reaccelerates going into the latter half of this year will surpass China growth, half of which is empty apartment buildings and eight-lane highways to nowhere. Again, I digress, the point is who cares about China growth, when it comes to the US, haven’t we already demonstrated that US growth is not dependent upon China? Wasn’t that the great boogeyman of 2019? Enough.

So what did I trade?

So I followed my own advice (which is was the sole purpose I started writing in the first place) and held off buying until the last half -hour. Look, I'm human, and while I was sure that this was the right thing to do, buying into a market that virtually has its hair on fire is no easy thing. Also, I had an operational issue, I pulled so much money out of my trading account so that I wouldn’t be tempted to trade this past week that I didn’t have the available funds that I should have had. So I put in my bids for Call Spreads on Amazon (AMZN), Microsoft (MSFT), and Tesla (TSLA). I didn’t get executed on TSLA. I was so busy trying to get the other two at a decent price that TSLA slipped through my fingers. I thought that TSLA having reported a few days earlier should have fallen harder. I didn’t go after Luckin Coffee (LK) because it dropped to 25-26 during the day and then ROSE into the close to 32. I wanted to go after names that were at their lows, going into the close, so LK did not qualify in my mind. Alibaba (BABA) wasn’t close enough to 200 to make it worth the risk, also as I said I just didn’t have the funds that I wanted to for this opportunity.

I was attracted to AMZN because it so heartily smashed expectations. Also, I knew the chart, and also knew that every iBank will fall all over themselves to raise the price target this week (See Analyst Corner below) by several hundred. So this morning I took profits on the MSFT trade and quickly broke the spread on AMZN. I'm riding AMZN to the end of the day. I may put the spread back on. I'm not sure. I regret not getting TSLA now, but I'm not going to try and buy it today or buying anything else today. Why would I hold onto AMZN now? Even though I really pounded home the notion that a trade should be a trade, and a fast money trade should be, well fast. Well, I think AMZN has a lot of room to run, not only because of the analysts falling all over themselves to raise prices but also because AMZN is a member of FAANG, and it's supposed to be a market leader, and it has not been. The market was punishing it for investing in one-day Prime, but now that has proven out and all its other businesses are firing on all cylinders, so it just has a lot of room to run. Look at the chart here.

From July 2019 to last Friday AMZN was meandering at this lower level. It frustrated the heck out of me and I was not an owner, just a trader. Market leaders are supposed to lead. I fully expected that market participants would sell AMZN off on a punk earnings report. What I'm getting at, there are a lot of people who are trying to get back into AMZN because it has signaled that it can do the near impossible, invest mightily in the future while also bringing home the bacon. The chart above is very simple. To quote the great Louise Yamada once again, "the longer the base, the higher in space!" Here we have a base of about six to seven months. So here I stand. Should I stay or should I go?

Meanwhile, the one that got away is the one that is rocking and rolling, TSLA! That stock will be the death of me. It’s up 70 points, Oh well. Maybe some of you went with TSLA. I hope so.

Where does the market go now?

That's literally the million-dollar question, isn’t it? Yet it always is. As I said last week, volatility is going to overstay its welcome. We will find other reasons to sell off, maybe not today or tomorrow, but we are still in a corrective phase. That said, the more other people are calling for a 10% dive (Ralph Acampora) the less I want to be in that camp. Also the longer the corrective phase lasts the less impulse there is for a deeper sell off. Let me stress once again, you can also correct over time, just chopping around in a range for a few weeks. So I'm now pulling back on my 5% to 7% correction and now I think we will settle at 3% to 5%-6% at some point in the next week or so. What could upset the market? Really dire news out of China, just because we are hyper focused on that. Or if the epidemic really establishes itself in another country like The Philippines. Also, the Democrats may just start another impeachment all over again, or Bernie Sanders not only wins Iowa, New Hampshire and Nevada but makes a good showing at North Carolina. On the other hand, the market may interpret that favorably since it would heighten the chance that Trump gets re elected. That is not an endorsement but the market always favors the incumbent. Look we didn’t know we would get Wuhan Fever, but we did know the market was ripe for a sell-off, and it still might find another “Black Swan.”

Yet for now, I know that I will be roundly criticized for this, but it's time to look past the Wuhan Fever epidemic. In fact contrary to those wringing their hands on the financial networks, I believe that by next week, we can start looking at individual names and buy the dips.

Analyst Corner

Amazon (AMZN): DA Davidson Boost Price Target Buy from $2,550.00 to $2,625.00

30.7% Upside, Robert W. Baird (Colin Sebastian) Boost PT

Outperform from $2,080.00 to $2,275.00 13.3% Upside, BMO Capital Markets Boost Price Target Outperform to $2,450.00 Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. Boost Price Target Outperform from $2,040.00 to $2,400.0019.5% Upside, CFRA Boost PT Buy from $1,950.00 to $2,300.00 14.5% Upside, Bank of America Corp (Justin Post) Boost Price Target Buy from $2,330.00 to $2,480.00 23.5% Upside

My take: There’s a lot of upside.for the price

13D Activists and Insider Corner

Trinity Industries (TRN)

ValueAct Capital lifted its interest in TRN a transportation and construction firm to 20.9%. ValueAct bought a total of 723,509 shares on Jan. 13 through Jan. 28 at prices ranging from $20.37 to $21 each, bringing its total stake in Trinity to 25,613,507 shares.

My take: Valueact is a well-known activist fund that identifies companies that have hidden value, are undervalued or are in transition. At times it advocates for board seats to help guide a companies restructuring. At the same time, I have been seeing a deluge of insider buying on TRN for the last 2-3 months. The insider is a director of TRN, Brandon Boze, has bought $22 million, and before that many more millions. I have been noting the insider buying in TRN and wondering about it. Now I see this news item, while I'm not an expert in the industrial sector and that's why monitoring these activities is so interesting to me because it can be so informative. I did some simple googling, and it turns out that Mr. Bozeman is the President of Valueact. I'm unsure if that means this is a good buying signal, or not. I just wanted to make this connection public because I have spoken of the insider activity in my previous notes. You may decide to follow Valueact’s investment into TRN or avoid it. To me, this is extremely interesting, in that it makes me want to understand what's driving this investment. What do they see is this a secular macro-economic play? Is it a restructure play alone? Anyway, at this point, more study is necessary. It does have a decent dividend of 3.6%, so it does qualify in my mind as a long-term investment. From a macroeconomic aspect, if the US is going to grow, and if China gets back on track, there will be more ag exports, there will be coal exports, and you will see manufacturing rise. Look we got 50.9 on the manufacturing ISM Or perhaps Valueact sees something in financial engineering. Atlanta Fed predicting 2.7% GDP growth for Q1.

Long Story Short I’m A Bull

My Trades: I am long AMZN Calls, GE Calls. I am going to hold onto GE, and I may sell AMZN or Spread it again.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AMZN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am long via CALLs. I may spread it at the end of the day, or close it out.