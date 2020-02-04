The Correction Begins - Alpha Trader Talks With John Roque And Sri Thiruvadanthai (Podcast)

Summary

This week's Alpha Trader features hosts Aaron Task and Stephen Alpher talking about the market correction with Wolfe Research's John Roque, and pondering the exploding government deficit with Sri Thiruvadanthai of the Jerome Levy Forecasting Center.

The technical indicators were screaming overbought before last week, says Roque, but the brief selloff isn't yet enough to move them into oversold territory. The conventional wisdom says this is a necessary, but short correction, and then the bull run will continue. Roque isn't so sure about that, and has his eye on an S&P level of 3,100 (vs. the current 3,250).

Alongside that modestly bearish outlook on stocks, Roque thinks oil is setting up to approach its 2016 low in the $30s. He's also a fan of gold, noting the yellow metal is testing and ready to breach levels last seen seven years ago.

The annual U.S. budget deficit is expected to top $1T this year (and stay above that level for the foreseeable future), but Sri Thiruvadanthai doesn't find the news particularly troubling. He reminds that the U.S. prints its own currency - there's no need to default unless a political decision is made to do so.

Instead, it's inflation that's the real constraint, says Thiruvadanthai, but there's no sign of it. The Fed, in fact, has missed its inflation target each year since 2012.

The larger question might be why the deficits are so large given what appears to be such a strong economy. It suggests to Thiruvadanthai that "below the hood," the economy isn't doing as well as advertised, and in fact might be in recession were the deficit narrowed.