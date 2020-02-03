VYM: An ETF Worth Looking At

Thesis Summary

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (VYM) is a cheap and effective way to diversify one's portfolio. The fund holds over 400 different dividend-paying companies and has performed generally on par with the market in terms of total return, with the added advantage that it pays a dividend yield of around 3%. However, the fund has underperformed the S&P 500 recently, mostly due to a lack of exposure to technology companies, and there are some fundamental reasons I don't particularly like this ETF.

Why I like ETFs

ETFs are by far the best way to get started with investing, and even if you are a seasoned investor they are still useful investment vehicles. Exchange-Traded Funds. are assets that represent the value of a collection of underlying assets. For example, you could buy an ETF in the Healthcare sector made up of the biggest 50 healthcare companies in the U.S. By buying the fund, you are essentially investing your money in all these companies. The performance of the fund is linked to that of the 50 companies because, in most cases, these stocks are actually owned by the fund.

So as you can see, there’s nothing “strange” or complex about ETFs. They are a good way to invest in a variety of stocks. The other great thing about ETF’s is that they normally have quite low fees. Because of their simplicity and low running costs, you may find ETF’s that charge as little as 0.25%. Vanguard funds are one such example of these low-cost investment vehicles, and one of their ETFs will be the subject of discussion of this article.

VYM: How it works

VYM actually tracks the performance of the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The mechanics of the index are easy to understand. The index starts with a list of all U.S. stocks that pay a dividend, ranking them by their yield. REITs are not included in this index. The index simply goes down the list of dividend-paying companies until it has covered half the market value fo the stocks. Finally, the index uses a market cap to decide the weighting of each stock. The higher the market cap, the higher the representation in the index. Therefore, the index favors big established companies over smaller ones. The VYM holds over 400 different stocks, but to get a sense of it, let’s look at the top 10 stocks, by position size, and the total exposure by sector.

Source: Seeking Alpha

As we can see, JP Morgan takes the lead. making up just over 4% of this ETF. Logically, finance is the sector that akes up ost of this fund, followed by healthcare and consumer defensive. These 3 sectors make up just under half of the ETFs portfolio.

Other than JP Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) the company owns some big names such as Johnson and Johnson (JNJ), The Proctor & Gamble Company (PG) and AT&T Inc, (T). Most of these companies pay reasonable dividends yielding around 3-4% and have a great track record of consistency and growth in terms of dividends.

However, the real measure of the fund’s success can only be seen by comparing it to the market’s performance.

VYM: Performance

Source: Ycharts

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF holds a strong correlation with the SPDR S&P 500 ETF. However, we can see some variations. Since 2010, the Vanguard ETF actually beat the S&P 500 until around 2017. However, in the last 2 years, it has fallen behind. The reason for this? I believe the biggest factor is the difference in technology investments and their recent performance. While the VYM has only around 10% of holdings in tech companies, the SNP has about twice that much. These tech giants have recently acquired the habit of outperforming the market.

Takeaway

The VYM’s name leads investors to believe it is a relatively “safe” investment. However, this isn’t categorically true. Over the 2008 financial crisis, the ETF fared slightly worse than the market. In the 2018 correction, it did do better, falling by 17.5% as in contrast to the market’s 20% decline. The beta for the ETF is 0.89, so it should, in theory, be less volatile. However, I personally find a few drawbacks to this ETF.

Firstly, I find it is overexposed to financials, which, in my experience can be more volatile and I still believe holding them poses a significant risk given the interest rate environment and the fact that in many ways the sector has not yet overcome its fundamental problems which led to the 2008 crash.

In terms of the actual dividend, the ETF pays out ~3% currently. The dividend in itself is quite safe, but it is not “high” at all, at least by my expectations. With big household names such as AT&T paying out over 5% yield, I wonder what the advantage of the fund actually is.

Lastly, going back to the weightings, I personally would prefer a fund with less exposure to financials and more big-cap technological companies. Of course, I understand the fund follows certain “rules” and there is a reason behind the lack of technology investment, but I personally see it as a drawback.

If you have a small appetite for risk like the steady income stream and believe the financial sectors worse days are behind it, this is a good place to get started. Personally think there are “better” ETFs out there

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.