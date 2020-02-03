Gazprom Continues To Be One Of The Most Attractive Energy Plays In The Market Despite The Nord Stream 2 Setback

Gazprom (OTC:OGZPY) has been one of my favorite energy plays in the market for a while. Despite failing to finish its Northern European pipeline Nord Stream 2 last year, the company continues to be an attractive investment for value investors for the long term. With the P/E ratio of 3.38x, Gazprom is without a doubt undervalued relative to its peers from the energy sector that have a median P/E ratio of 14.99x. Going forward, the company will be able to create additional shareholder value by working closely on implementing its 50% dividend payout policy and benefiting from the strong demand for natural gas in the long run. Considering this, I decided to increase my holdings in Gazprom, even though there are a number of political risks that investors should be aware of when deciding whether to acquire the company’s shares.

Since the publication of my latest article on the company in November, the price of Gazprom stock slowly appreciated in value, but then sharply declined at the beginning of January on news that the company will not be able to complete its nearly finished Nord Stream 2 pipeline on time. The infrastructure project was halted after the decision of a Swiss offshore contractor Allseas to suspend its activities in order to avoid sanctions from the United States. As a result, Gazprom announced that it will finish the project on its own without the use of any international contractors. However, it will take a while for the company to find a suitable fleet of ships that will be able to efficiently finish the offshore construction of the pipeline.

Despite the Nord Stream 2 setback, Gazprom remains to be one of the most attractive energy plays in the market. Its stock has been outperforming its major international competitors from the energy sector in the last year and the company was able to keep its operating margin at nearly 22%.

Source: Bloomberg

From a valuation standpoint, Gazprom continues to be undervalued relative to its peers, as its P/E ratio of 3.38x is far below the industry’s median P/E ratio of 14.99x. With such a low P/E ratio, investors are able to buy the company’s shares at a bargain, despite the fact that the stock has already increased in value by around 50% in the last 52 weeks.

Source: GuruFocus. The table was created by the author.

Why I Continue To Be Bullish On Gazprom

I see a number of catalysts that will be able to push Gazprom's stock higher and thereby I continue to be bullish on the company. While it’s unfortunate that Nord Stream 2 was not finished on time, the completion of the project is in the interest of both Russia and the European Union. For Russia, the completion of the project will help the country to improve its relations with the European Union and persuade the bureaucrats in Brussels to drop sanctions that were implemented after the annexation of Crimea in 2014. For the European Union, the completion of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline is a great way to gain additional natural gas at cheaper prices and the project itself is economically beneficial for Germany and its neighboring countries. Since the project is already 94% completed, I’m certain that it’s only a matter of time before it will be completed and Gazprom's stock will rebound once again.

In addition, the recent announcement of a new 5-year transit deal with Ukrainian state-owned company Naftogaz will help Gazprom to supply its gas to its partners in Europe in full without any delay. That’s why I believe that the recent depreciation of the company’s stock on Nord Stream 2 news has been overblown and Gazprom's price has all the chances to recover in the upcoming months.

We should also not forget that the Gazprom board has now officially approved the implementation of a 50% dividend payout policy in the next few years. Currently, Gazprom pays 27% of its net profits to its shareholders in the form of dividends. The 50% payout ratio has been a long-time goal of the company, but the management was hesitant to approve the new dividend policy due to the need to finance large infrastructure projects that were burning lots of cash. Since two of its major new pipelines Power of Siberia and Turkish Stream are now fully operational, the company will be able to allocate fewer resources on capital expenditures and give back more money to its shareholders. Since the new policy is now officially approved by the board, more and more retail and institutional investors will start to take a closer look at Gazprom, which will lead to the price appreciation of its stock.

However, we should remember that the major shareholder of Gazprom is the Russian government. While such ownership structure helps Gazprom to be a natural gas monopoly in Russia, its stock carries a lot of political risks that could destroy shareholder value. The failure to finish Nord Stream 2 on time was caused by the decision of the United States to sanction Gazprom contractors in an effort to sell more of its own LNG gas to Europe. The ability of the United States or some other major global energy player to temporarily shut down a major infrastructure project is something that potential Gazprom investors need to be aware of if they decide to acquire the company’s shares.

Takeaway

Gazprom is definitely one of the most attractive energy plays in the market at the moment. Low valuation multiples and high operating margin suggest that the company’s stock is undervalued compared to its international rivals form the energy sector and it has all the chances to increase in value in the foreseeable future. Despite failing to complete Nord Stream 2 on time, Gazprom will be able to finish the project in the next few quarters and establish a stronger foothold in Europe. In addition, as governments around the globe implement steps to curb carbon emissions, natural gas will become one of the most efficient energy sources to replace coal. And Gazprom as the world’s biggest gas exploration and production company will greatly benefit from this.

Since Gazprom is no longer required to spend massive sums of money on its major infrastructure projects such as The Power of Siberia and Turkish Stream, it has all the chances to increase its dividend payout ratio to 50% and create additional shareholder value in the upcoming quarters. I believe that the current price depreciation is temporary and I decided to increase my long position in Gazprom.

Disclosure: I am/we are long OGZPY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.