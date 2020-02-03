Buying Caterpillar Means Ignoring Their 2020 Outlook

Caterpillar's (CAT) Q4 results might be one of the most interesting earnings releases of the past few weeks. The company reported its second consecutive quarter of worse than expected and negative sales growth. Earnings came in higher than expected and avoided a decline. Unfortunately, the company released a weak 2020 outlook. Caterpillar expects 2020 earnings to be significantly lower compared to 2019 and sees weakness across all segments in its business portfolio. The stock sold off along with the entire market as a result of its earnings and global coronavirus fears. Regardless, I am not throwing in the towel, even if that means disagreeing with the company's outlook. In this article, I will tell you why.

Source: Caterpillar

Here's What Happened In Q4

The main purpose of this article is discussing Caterpillar's 2020 outlook and comparing this to leading economic indicators. It is important to first take a look at the just-released fourth-quarter results as this says a lot about the way Caterpillar is handling the current business environment.

Let's start by mentioning that sales had a big slump. Total sales fell by 8% to $13.1 billion. This is roughly $400 million below expectations and the result of weakness in all segments. Total sales volume contracted and caused a $1.0 billion tailwind compared to the prior-year quarter when sales were at $14.3 billion. Moreover, unlike in the third quarter, the company did not manage to take some pressure off of falling volumes by raising prices. Price realization became a negative factor as well. In this case, $95 million. Adding to that, unfavorable currency translations came in at a net loss of $103 million in sales. Only financial product revenues did slightly better and added $46 million to total sales. In other words, without having to mention any other details, we are dealing with an increasing case of declining end-user demand.

Now, before I move over to operating income, let's discuss the sales performance per segment and the reasons behind certain changes. First of all, total sales in the energy and transportation segment declined by 5% to $5.9 billion. Oil and gas sales were down due to lower demand in North America as a result of weakness in turbine project deliveries. Power generation was slightly up due to turbine shipments in EMEA countries. Industrial sales were flat while transportation was higher due to strong marine demand in EMEA countries. Construction sales took a larger dive as sales contracted by 12% to $5.0 billion. North American construction sales decreased as a result of lower dealer inventories. The end-user demand was flat. EMEA construction sales were also down as a result of both lower dealer inventories and lower end-user demand. Latin American sales were higher due to the road and residential construction activities. APAC sales were flat as higher sales were offsetting slightly lower selling prices.

Last but not least, it's time to look at resource industries. This smaller segment saw a sales decline of 14% to $2.4 billion as changes in dealer inventories and lower end-user demand caused this cyclical segment to suffer.

When combining all segments, Caterpillar has a total operating profit headwind of $337 million from lower sales volume. Price realization became a headwind of $95 million. Currency translations negatively contributed $54 million. Lower manufacturing costs, lower SG&A expenses, and better results in the financial products segment were able to partially offset these results. Hence, the operating profit was down 'only' 2%.

Source: Caterpillar Q4/2019 Earnings Presentation

The good news is that earnings per share were up 3% despite a weak operating result. Not only that, but adjusted EPS reached $2.63. That's up 3% compared to the prior-year quarter and way higher than expectations of $2.37. One of the reasons the company managed to avoid a three-quarter contraction streak is the fact that buybacks continue to reduce the number of outstanding shares - hence supporting profit per share. In 2019, Caterpillar returned $6.2 billion to shareholders. The company increased its dividend by 20% and reduced the number of shares outstanding by 9%. Total free cash flow came in at $5.3 billion. If you want more insights regarding shareholder payout feel free to read this article, I wrote in January of this year.

All things considered, Q4 was relatively bad, but that's what investors expected. Even the underperformance of resource industries was no surprise as this segment is simply more cyclical and commodities have been doing poorly in the fourth quarter. What matters more at this point is the 2020 outlook.

Cautiously Pessimistic

Let's start this part by mentioning three numbers. The first one being the 2019 adjusted EPS result of $11.06. The other two being the 2020 EPS outlook range. In 2020, Caterpillar expects EPS to end in a pretty wide range of $8.50 to $10.00. In other words, a 'best case' scenario would mean that EPS is down 9.6%. These expectations are based on lower sales and revenues as end-user demand is expected to remain weak. Further inventory reduction will assure a short response time in case of 'unexpected' positive or negative changes in demand. The overview below shows 2020 expectations per segment.

Source: Caterpillar Q4/2019 Earnings Presentation

In other words, we are dealing with a cautious outlook that perfectly represents the current economic situation. Investors did not like the outlook and caused a sell-off of nearly 3% after earnings. In all fairness, the market was down 1.8% that day as the coronavirus in China continues to spark fears of an extended economic slow-down.

Speaking of growth fears, one indicator that perfectly predicted the current slowing cycle is a mix of future and current rational business expectations. These indicators peaked in 2018 and almost reached 2016 lows (in case of current business conditions). The good news is that both are currently bottoming. Future business conditions have been up in three of the past four quarters and current business conditions just went positive in January.

Source: Author's Spreadsheets (Raw Data: Regional Fed Manufacturing Surveys)

Although the coronavirus is a major factor right now, I believe we are seeing strong signs of a growth bottom right now. With regard to the stock price, I expect an uptrend if economic growth bottoms. The same happened in 2011 and 2016/2017 - and almost every single economic upswing since Caterpillar started to go public. However, as you can see, we are currently seeing heavy selling. I think this could go to $126 in the short term. Unfortunately, I have, honestly, no idea how bad the coronavirus is going to get. And I have not met anyone who knows the answer to the question when things will improve. That's why I am keeping it safe right now. Although I am not selling a single share of my long-term investments, I am not buying new cyclical trades until the economy continues its upswing without interference from coronavirus news.

Source: TradingView

So, to conclude this article, the biggest bull case for Caterpillar right now is an economic upswing. This will almost certainly mean that 2020 expectations will be updated as current expectations are based on a barely growing economy. I am keeping an eye on this stock and expect to buy this one in either February or March of this year if everything goes according to plan.

Stay tuned!

Thank you very much for reading my article. Feel free to click on the "Like" button and don't forget to share your opinion in the comment section down below! My long-term investments are stated in my Seeking Alpha biography.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article serves the sole purpose of adding value to the research process. Always take care of your own risk management and asset allocation.