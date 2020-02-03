Lam Research's 11% Total Yield Will Keep Pushing Up The Stock

I estimate the total return will be 23% over the next two years.

I estimate the stock is worth at least 21% more at $360.81 per share. This is based on its total yield and a comp review of its valuation.

Lam Research has an effective 9.4% buyback yield and a 1.54% dividend yield. So the total yield is 11%.

This article will update my target price on Lam Research since my last article in September.

Lam Research's Huge Total Yield

Since my last article on Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) in September, the stock has risen 35%. My target price was $288.47, and LRCX is higher than that now at over $298 per share.

This article will update my target price based on its total yield and a comp review.

In September when I last wrote up the stock, LRCX had an 8.7% total yield. Now Lam Research has a 4.7% buyback yield and a 1.54% dividend yield based on its current buyback program. So it sports a nominal 6.2% total yield.

The buyback yield is based on $2 billion in buybacks remaining under its $5 billion program. LRCX's market value is $42.5 billion, so $2 billion divided by $42.5 billion is 4.7%.

Now LRCX recently completed $1 billion in buybacks this past quarter. Lam is likely to re-up its buyback program before June 2020. So, if you annualize the buybacks, the net effective buyback yield is $4 billion divided by $42.5 billion, or 9.4%. So combined with its 1.54% dividend yield, the total yield is 11%.

Its buybacks and dividends used over 150% of free cash flow. So the company is deeply committed to shareholder returns.

I estimate the stock is worth at least 21% more at $360.81 per share.

LRCX's Commitment To Buybacks

Management made it clear that they bought back $1 billion of their shares and are on track to complete the $5 billion in share repurchases:

Source: Transcript Earnings call January 29, 2020

This strongly implies that the company will do $1 billion in share repurchases per quarter.

Free cash flow was $2.3 billion for the year:

Source: Earnings Presentation

If LRCX keeps on buying back $1 billion in shares per quarter, that equates to 170% of the last 12 months of free cash flow.

Valuing Lam Research Stock

The bottom line? In the two years, LRCX has reduced its shares outstanding by 12.58% from 163 million to 142.5 million. At this pace, in two more years, the shares outstanding will be just 124.6 million. Depending on the stock price, fully diluted shares will be slightly higher than that from its convertibles.

Here is how that matters. First, given that LCRX paid out $661.7 million in dividends in the past year, that would make the dividend per share $5.31 per annum ($661.7 million / 124.6 million shares). This is 15.4% higher than today's $4.60 rate. And assuming FCF increases say 5% allowing 5% more dividends to be paid out, the dividend amount would be $695 million. Dividing $695 million by 124.6 million shares, the new dividend rate in two years would be $5.58 per share. At today's 1.54% dividend yield, the stock would be trading at $362.34 per share. That represents a potential gain of 21.5% above today's price.

Second, using a comp analysis here is the relative value of LCRX stock:

Source: Hake, using Yahoo! Finance data

So between the two valuation methods, the average is $360.81, an upside of 21% from today's price.

Summary And Conclusion

Based on Lam Research's strong free cash flow and its commitment to buybacks of at least $1 billion a quarter, I believe that the company will continue to buy back shares later this year at that rate.

Based on its 9.4% buyback yield and 1.54% dividend yield, the stock has an 11% total yield. I estimate that the stock will be worth 21% more at $360.81 per share sometime in the next two years. That would make its total return over 23% for those next two years.

