Profound Medical: Non-Surgical Prostatectomy Is Profound

Profound Medical has developed a non-invasive device used to treat prostate cancer and benign prostate hyperplasia (BPH). The TULSA-PRO is labeled for ablation of prostate tissue including malignant and benign tissue in the US, Canada and Europe as an out-patient procedure performed in an MRI suite.

The urethral catheter disposable developed by PROF used in the TULSA-PRO Ablation Clinical Trial (TACT) successfully treated 79% of patients, i.e. no cancer or insignificance disease. No Grade 1 erectile dysfunction was observed and the incidence of urethral stricture, urinary incontinence and GI toxicity was less than the other primary treatment options: prostatectomy and radiation therapy.

PROF receives about $6,000 per procedure which covers two disposables and a rental fee. Hardware costs of about $55K/system allow PROF to offer attractive lease terms on equipment and realize profit on disposables. The total addressable North American market is estimated at $3.4B. Four TULSA procedures per day/urologist can be completed in an MRI suite compared to two surgeries per day/urologist in a hospital surgical suite for prostatectomy.

Elevator pitch: disruptive technology, large market opportunity, sub-optimal current treatment paradigm, favorable economics for providers, faster recovery time for patients, i.e. 2 days versus 6-8 weeks, product development/approvals complete; commercial rollout initiated.

Profound Medical Corporation is a small Canadian company located near Toronto. In 2015 the company licensed technology Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre which forms the basis of the TULSA system. In the last 5 years the company has: completed development of the TULSA system; completed agreements with Phillips and Siemens to insure use of their MRI systems with TULSA; completed human safety studies; completed the registrational TACT trial used for FDA clearance; conducted pilot studies in Europe at 10 sites for over a year including 3 commercial sites; and has just completed their largest financing of C40M which will be used to launch the TULSA system in the US.

The progress made by PROF over the past five years indicates a high level of technical and managerial competence.

Market Opportunity: Prostate Cancer and Benign Prostate Hyperplasia (BPH)

BPH is also referred to as prostate enlargement. BPH is a noncancerous increase in size of the prostate gland whose symptoms include frequent urination, trouble starting to urinate, inability to urinate, or loss of bladder control. For patients with severe symptoms medications can be prescribed and surgical removal of parts of the prostate may be performed in some patients. About 105 million men are affected globally by BPH which typically begins after the age of 40. Half of males age 50 and over are affected and at the age of 80 about 90% of males are affected. The medical literature tells us that BPH is not associated with prostate cancer and there appears to be clear evidence to support this view.

Prostate cancer is the second most frequent cancer diagnosis made in men and the fifth leading cause of death worldwide. Prostate cancer was estimated to affect approximately 1 in 7 men in the United States with about 180,000 new cases diagnosed annually. The probability of dying of prostate cancer is about 1 in 39 for American men. Similar rates are seen in Europe.

The reader can gather information easily on the internet to satisfy themselves as to the potential marketplace for the TULSA-PRO. This article relies upon information published by the company. This estimate limits the addressable market to the US and Canada; ex-North America accounts for most of PROF’s current revenue. If PROF was not used for BPH and only captured 25% of the prostate cancer opportunity in North America, their estimated annual revenue would be $270M which is larger than the company’s current market cap of about $215M.

Table 1. North American Addressable Market

New Prostate Cancer Diagnosis U.S. + Canada 180,000 BPH surgical candidates US/Canada 400,000 Total Number of patients 580,000 Annual addressable market @ revenue/procedure of $6,000 per patient $3.48 billion

Source: Profound Medical Corporate Presentation. December 19, 2019, slide 19

How Does the Device Perform?

The best information to evaluate the performance of PROF’s device today is the data from the TACT US registrational trial: TULSA-PRO Ablation Clinical Trial (TACT). TACT was an open-label single-arm study in 115 patients with biopsy-proven, organ-confined prostate cancer. The trial was conducted at 13 sites in the U.S., Canada and Europe and results were reported in April of 2019. A summary level description of this trial and outcomes is provided below.

The key summary points are:

95.7% of patients (110 out of 115) achieved the primary endpoint;

median prostate volume decreased from 41 cc to 4 cc;

the one-year biopsy data demonstrated that 65% exhibited of patients exhibited no evidence of cancer and 14.4% had low-volume GG1 rating which lowers their risk to those who are simply monitored for prostate cancer.

Patient Population: The median patient age was 65 years and median baseline prostate-specific antigen (PSA) level was 6.3 ng/ml. At baseline 62.6% of subjects had Grade Group 2 ((GG2)) or Gleason Score 7. Patients with GG1 or Gleason Score disease 60.5% had high-volume disease, i.e. ≥ 3 cores positive, or ≥ 50% cancer core length.

Treatment: Patients underwent whole-gland ablation with sparing of the urethra and urinary sphincter. Median targeted prostate volume was 40 cc; 98% of the prescribed target volume was heated to ablative temperatures with spatial ablation precision of ±1.4 mm measured by MRI thermometry. Duration of ultrasound treatment time in MRI was an average of 51 minutes.

Primary endpoint goal: at least 50% of subjects achieving a 75% reduction in baseline PSA.

Primary Outcome Results: 95.7% of patients -110 out of 115- achieved the PSA reduction endpoint.

Secondary endpoint goals: prostate volume reduction on 12-month MRI and histological response on 12-month based on a 10-core prostate biopsy.

Secondary Outcomes: The median perfused prostate volume of patients in TACT decreased from 41 cc to 4 cc. Of the 94 men with pre-treatment GG2 or high-volume GG1 disease, 76.6% were free of GG2 or high-volume GG1 disease on follow-up biopsy. Of the 111 men with one-year biopsy data, 64.9% had a complete histological response with no evidence of any cancer, and 14.4% had low-volume GG1 disease which has very limited potential for metastases or cancer-related mortality. The 20.6% percent of patients who demonstrated clinically significant prostate cancer can be re-treated with TULSA-PRO or standard of care therapies.

Erectile Dysfunction: No patient in TACT experienced severe erectile dysfunction. Patients completed the International Index of Erectile Function Patient-Reported Questionnaire. The median change in IIEF-5 was a decrease in 3 points, less than the minimal clinically important difference in erectile function. At 12 months, 75.0% ((69 out of 92)) of previously potent patients were able to maintain erections sufficient for penetration. At 12 months 2.6% of patients had moderate urinary incontinence.

What is the Innovation? location, location, location…

The eureka moment underlying the PROF technology is the thought of locating ultrasonic transducers inside the prostate to act as a source of thermal energy to ablate the inner tissue surfaces of the organ. The close proximity of the heat source and target would be expected to result in improved thermal control and accuracy. This idea is realized in the design of the ultrasound applicator (UA) which delivers ultrasonic energy to the interior surface of the prostate.

The components of the TULSA-PRO ((Transurethral ULtraSound Ablation device)) are shown in Figure 1. The disposables consist of the ultrasound applicator or UA, i.e. urethral catheter, and an endorectal cooling device. We will examine the UA and provide the reader with some technical information on its design as this should allow the reader to understand why the clinical outcomes the device are better than competitive procedures.

Figure 1. TULSA-PRO System Components

Source: Profound Medical Corp, Annual Information Form, Year Ending December 31, 2015, published August 9, 2016, page 10

To evaluate TULSA we will first consider a predicate device referred to as HIFU or high-intensity focused ultrasound that is also used to ablate prostate tissue. The HIFU device relies upon ultrasonic waves that originate in an instrument outside of the body. A physician focuses the ultrasonic waves into the prostate through the wall of the rectum. The focal point of the energy is controlled by a urologist while a patient lies within an MRI. The focused waves heat the cancer cells and kills them. When we compare the HIFU approach to the TULSA the reader should be able to see why the PROF device provides greater accuracy in thermal control and tissue targeting which leads to superior efficacy and reduced AEs.

The ultrasound applicator: The PROF UA 504 contains a linear array of 10 ultrasound transducers. Each transducer in the UA can be controlled independently by the electronics using real-time MRI feedback. The UA is introduced into the patient via the urethra and is precisely located within the prostate by the robotic arm. So instead of attempting to focus energy from outside of the body to precise locations inside of the prostate, the TULSA locates the source of energy immediately adjacent to the tissue surface that needs to be ablated. The Figure 2 shows the linear array of transducers 508 and their electrical connections 510 from the top and side 506.

Figure 2. UA Catheter Transducer Schematic

Source: European Patent EP 2 981 210 B1published February 10, 2016

Precise placement of the UA is achieved by pulsing individual transducer elements and monitoring the thermal response of prostate tissue. Location of the UA in close proximity to targeted prostate tissue allowed the PROF engineers to use the real-time thermal data feed from the MRI to precisely control tissue temperature at the inner surface of the prostate and across multiple slices of the tissue. Canadian patent 2849106 discloses that the software controlling energy output predicts prostate tissue temperature using a thermal diffusion-perfusion model using bioheat transfer constants derived from prostate tissue. The accuracy of their approach can be seen in Figure 3 which shows an example of heating prostate tissue to 41C. The chart on the bottom shows time in minutes versus the temperature in degrees Celsius. The curve labeled 706 corresponds to the average temperature within the first sub-zone 706. The curve labeled 708 shows the temperature in the second sub-zone 708. Note that the tissue temperature does not deviate from the target by more than what appears to be 0.2C; this is a very well-constructed control loop which plays a large role in the accuracy of tissue ablation observed which was ±1.4mm at tissue margins.

Figure 3. Example of Targeted Heating of Prostate Tissue to 41C

Source: US Patent 10,099,069, Published Oct 16, 2016.

The greater accuracy of and thermal control provided by TULSA as compared to HIFU results in fewer side effects: 2.6% incidence of moderate or severe urethral stricture as compared to 35%; 0% GI toxicity as compared to 7%; and 23% Grade 2 erectile dysfunction as compared to 58% Grades 1 and 2. TULSA provides both a favorable side effect profile and superior outcomes as compared to HIFU.

The Key Risk is Adoption

Analyst reports will list a host of risks including regulatory, supply chain, etc… but the primary risk for the company is market adoption. Overall market adoption will determine annual revenue and the rate of market adoption will influence the risk of further dilution. In this section we’ll examine some of the factors that may influence market adoption.

Risk: Reimbursement.

Profound has applied to CMS for a new technology C-code and should obtain feedback by/in the 3rd quarter. This could lead to out-of-pocket procedure costs of only $2,000-$4,000 for Medicare patients, many of whom are currently paying >$25,000. It will take some time for TULSA-PRO to obtain a specific CPT code. PROF is investing in clinical trials that it expects will enhance TULSA-PRO’s clinical profile and support CPT application; the company is investing in obtaining BPH specific data to support reimbursement for this very large group of patients. The company should receive a C code sometime in 2020 but we cannot have confidence that CMS will make a reasonable decision in this instance. Broad market adoption will not occur without reimbursement.

Risk: The device presents a radical change to urologists.

The TULSA device represents the logical design evolution for prostate tissue ablation; nevertheless, the reader should appreciate TULSA is a radical break with the past for the following reason. Tissue ablation is entirely under the control of software. The urologist identifies the tissue to be ablated monitor displaying images from the MRI; the software drives the process. The steps taken by the urologist are identical regardless of the specific clinical procedure, see Figure 4, the urologist draws tissue margins, watches MR images on the monitor and drinks coffee.

Figure 4. Procedural Flexibility

Source: Profound Medical Corporate Presentation. December 19, 2019, slide 13

Risk: There is a learning curve.

The results of the learning curve in a commercial site can be seen in Figure 5 below. PROF initiated what they refer to as a Limited Launch in Europe in 2017; the purpose was to learn how urologists would use this new tool. The reader can easily glean the dramatic shift in the patient population treated as physicians came to understand the system’s capabilities. So, it is clear that there is a learning curve. Note that the control provided by TULSA allows urologists to limit whole gland ablation based on their clinical evaluation. It is encouraging to observe the increase in treatment of BPH after a year of experience as it suggests the safety profile observed by urologists is favorable. With experience physicians may identify benefits from using this tool earlier in their patients’ prostate cancer cycle.

Figure 5. European Pilot Study

Positive Consideration: Cost to the healthcare system.

PROF realizes revenue of about $6,000 per procedure which covers disposables and a rental fee. This cost is small compared it to the costs of running an operating room for 6 hours. A 2014 study found an average prostatectomy cost of about $35,000 across 70 US-based hospitals. Of course, there will be additional costs associated with a TULSA procedure, e.g. 1 hour MRI time, technicians, urologist, but the TULSA procedure should be able to reduce overall payer costs significantly. Table 2 lists some of the structural aspects associated with the two primary treatment options for prostate cancer.

Table 2. Comparison of Overhead Burden

Prostatectomy Radiation TULSA Treatment Timing 2 per 8 hr day 5 – 40 procedures over 4 - 8 weeks 4 per 8 hr day Location Hospital surgery with anesthesiologist and nursing support Hospital radiation suite with linear accelerator+ MRI suite 1 hr + cost 0.3 to $1M

Positive Consideration: Ultimately patients will decide their treatment.

In the authors opinion the key factor that will determine adoption of TULSA will be patient demand. Let’s look at what a patient will consider when they evaluate the choice between a TULSA-PRO procedure versus prostatectomy.

Table 3. Patient’s Perspective

TULSA Prostatectomy Treatment time 2 hours Overnight fast, 4-6 hr surgery, 1-2 day hospital stay Return to normal activities 1-3 days 4 to 6 weeks Grade 1 Erectile Dysfunction 0% 16-85% Urinary catheter 2 days 2 weeks Stress urinary incontinence surgery No 3.6% Post procedure risks No Reaction to anesthesia, bleeding, blood clots, infections

Since I could always opt for a prostatectomy AFTER a TULSA-PRO procedure, the decision would be obvious for me: select the procedure with fewer side effects and better outcomes. The side effect profile for the two procedures will induce patients to select TULSA, if their urologist doesn’t offer it, they will find one who does.

There is a moat

PROF also has established working relationships with Siemens and Phillips. It’s not possible for another company to duplicate what they are doing without establishing relationships with the manufacturers of MRI instrumentation since data from these systems is integral to the ablation process. This represents a significant barrier to any potential start-up that may wish to develop a competitive product based on an analogous approach.

In their 2018 annual PROF reports 107 granted or allowed patents and about 60 patent applications in various stages of review/prosecution around the world. These patent applications comprise both design and method claims. Since the company is the first to pursue this approach to delivering ultrasonic energy to the prostate, they have ample opportunity to obtain blocking patents. Many of the Company’s patents claim electronic and mechanical aspects of hardware, software and methods related to ultrasonic ablation of tissue. The intellectual property assets are largely directed to i) using real time MRI imaging as a tool to plan, monitor or control said ultrasonic ablation; ii) MRI thermometry methods, especially in respect of the Company’s ultrasound therapy processes and devices; iii) the phasing, beam-forming, and control of acoustic arrays and similar energy sources; iv) computational method to improve filtering, imaging and analyzing the results of MRI-guided thermal therapy processes; and v) secondary and support systems such as active cooling of near-target tissues. PROF files patents in the United States, Canada, Japan, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Turkey and the emerging markets Brazil, Russia, India, and China.

Cash:

The company just raised C48.3M which leaves them with about $71.6M in cash that can be used for the TULSA launch. In October 2019 the company’s loan with CIBC converted from interest-only to principal and interest which requires the company to make monthly payments of $378,788 plus accrued interest. The Company has a financial covenant in relation to the CIBC loan where unrestricted cash is required to be greater than operating cash expenditures for a trailing three-month period.

Fourth quarter 2019 results are not expected until March of this year, but the company released preliminary results ahead of the JPM conference in January. PROF estimated fourth quarter revenues of $2.7 million which represents growth of 59% year-over-year and 296% sequentially over the previous quarter. For the full year 2019, the Company anticipates total revenues to be approximately $5.4 million, which compares to $2.6 million in 2018. These numbers should be taken with some caution as they include the sale of two Sonalleve systems in China. The Sonalleve system is not covered in this article as it is not material to stock performance.

PROF continues to invest in clinical trials to support adoption of TULSA-PRO and the time frame to achieving a positive cash flow is unclear. It is possible that the recent raise will be the last one needed by the company to reach a cash flow positive position.

The rate TULSA-PRO placements in 2020 is the key point of focus for the author. The number of placements will directly impact disposable sales and the stock price. PROF announced its first multi-site placement at three RadNet imaging centers in the greater Los Angeles area, with one such installation anticipated in each of Q1-, Q2- and Q3-2020. PROF will rent the systems to RadNet on a per-use basis, in addition to selling it per-use consumables. This type of relationship is feasible since the capital costs to PROF are about $55K. This razors and razor blade model may help accelerate adoption since it avoids the capital equipment purchasing cycle in hospitals.

Author's Conclusion:

The author views PROF as a multi-year hold. He will be focused on instrument placements and reimbursement during 2020. The TULSA prostate tissue ablation should become the first tool the urologists use as it is simply safer, less onerous and less costly than prostatectomy and radiation therapy. If TULSA is adopted as the first treatment option the market capitalization for PROF could increase by more than an order of magnitude.

