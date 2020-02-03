Start Planning For China Stimulus And A Virus "Containment" Relief Rally

In theory, people should not fear Coronovirus any more than they fear the flu, which is far more likely to hit your household.

The market has been down for the last few days and it mostly seems to be caused by the fears over the Coronavirus outbreak in China. The market was due for a pullback and this appears to be the excuse for it; however, the factors driving the bull market are still intact and this market will likely continue to climb the "wall of worry". When something like Coronavirus occurs, it is easy to start making decisions that are based on fear and emotion. That's not a good way to make money in the stock market. I think that emotion control is extremely important when it comes to investing, and I believe this is one reason why Warren Buffett is so successful. I really doubt Mr. Buffett is selling stocks based on fears about Coronavirus, and that means you should probably not be selling in fear over this either. Let's take a look at some facts that will make it easier to control the overblown fears that can be caused by something like Coronavirus, as well as some buying opportunities that have recently been created by this event:

We've Seen This Buying Opportunity Before:

SARS in 2002-2003

Avian Flu 2006

Swine Flu 2009

Ebola 2014

Zika 2015-2016

Corona Virus 2019-2020

In all of these prior examples, these outbreaks were nothing more than speed bumps for the economy in general and the stock market. This time is probably not different and when the market is ready to acknowledge that, it will experience a relief rally.

Hype Versus The Reality:

The reality is that while it is always sad to see loss of life, there needs to be some reality checks when it comes to the amount of media coverage and hype this virus is getting. First of all, the medical care in parts of China is nowhere near the care available in the United States and Europe. For example, not a single person died of SARS in the United States, while there were about 650 deaths in China and Hong Kong. It is also worth noting that the often deplorable conditions at some of the wild animal markets in China, do not exist in other countries. It is time for China to permanently put an end to these animal markets or regulate and ensure hygiene going forward. Fortunately, China has suspended these markets for now. It is not right or fair for China to continue these practices that are consistently a global source of outbreaks and economic concern. It's time for the global community to put pressure on China to end practices that have resulted in that country being a frequent source of outbreaks.

In terms of reality, it is clear that media and other hype over this outbreak, is causing more fear than it should just as it did with SARS, and the other past outbreaks. The reality is that tens of thousands of people around the world die of the flu and other viruses each year, and yet it doesn't stop the world from travelling or moving forward with life. An article by Michael Fumento (who has been reporting on epidemic hysterias since 1986) debunks the hype and his article states:

"The media are correct in saying the closest comparison here is SARS. It also was first reported in China and was what’s called a coronavirus. But while they want you to remember SARS as akin to the Black Death with cries of “Bring out your dead!,” fact is, there was a grand total of only 8,098 cases, of whom 774 died. Then the disease simply disappeared. More than 7,000 of those cases and about 650 of the deaths occurred just in mainland China and Hong Kong. The United States had just 75 cases and zero deaths. By contrast, the CDC estimates about 80,000 Americans died of flu two seasons ago."

The Stock Market Is Overreacting And That Means This Is A Buying Opportunity In Select Stocks:

As this CNBC article states, the stock market is probably overreacting to the Coronavirus threat. The article discusses the fact that the market saw significant gains for the year during the 2003 SARS outbreak and the same is true for other outbreaks. The reality is that each of these scares caused a pullback or pause in the market that was ultimately a buying opportunity. This time is probably no different.

Prepare For New Stimulus In China And For A "Containment" Relief Rally:

You have to start thinking about the fact that this outbreak is probably going to be another excuse for central bank easing and also for even more stimulus in China and possibly Europe, etc. Many analysts and economists believe that China will soon announce new stimulus measures in order to mitigate the economic damage caused by quarantines and travel bans. Most likely, this outbreak concern will soon fade and a vaccine will probably be developed, so it really makes sense to do some buying. This virus is supposed to have an incubation period of about 14 days, and this means we will soon have a good idea if all the quarantines, travel bans, screenings and other protective measures have started to contain the spread of this virus. This containment is likely to happen fairly soon and when it hits the headlines there should be a strong relief rally that could be fueled by short covering and algorithmic buying programs. Gilead (GILD) is advancing a potential treatment for the Coronavirus, which is showing very early promise. Progress on this front should be coming soon and help bolster the markets. By the way, Gilead shares look undervalued at just about 9 times earnings estimates and with a yield of around 4%.

What To Consider Buying Now:

I think it makes sense to start buying now, but only in stages, so that you can take advantage of any further weakness. For buying opportunities, I'd say go where the real damage is and that means stocks like American Airlines (AAL). This stock is oversold and extremely cheap at just around $26 per share. Earnings estimates are over $5 per share for the coming year and that suggests a price to earnings ratio of just over 5, Furthermore, you will be in good company by investing in this stock since Warren Buffett reportedly owns about 44 million shares. The recent drop in oil prices is another big positive for airline stocks.

Carnival Cruise Lines (CCL) recently reported better than expected earnings which sent the stock up to around $52 per share. However, the fears over the outbreak in China has spooked travel stocks and that has brought the shares down to around $43. As one analyst just noted, Carnival Cruise Lines has limited exposure to China. In addition, the company is expected to earn about $4.54 per share in 2020. That means the stock is trading for just about ten times earnings, which is a bargain in this market. Plus, it pays a dividend that yields nearly 4.5%, so you will get paid while waiting for a higher share price. Carnival Cruise Lines recently declared a 50 cent per share dividend that will be paid on March 13, to shareholders of record on February 21.

Finally, I see some great bargains in the energy sector. Oil has been hit very hard in January, and this appears to be an overreaction. OPEC and Russia could cut production at an emergency meeting soon and this could help spark a rebound in oil prices. You can go with a large cap oil stock like Chevron (CVX) or Exxon (XOM) which offer strong yields of up to about 5.4%. However, there are even bigger bargains in small cap oil stocks. For example, Berry Petroleum (BRY) is expected to earn about $1.41 per share in 2020, and it trades for just around $7. That is a bargain, especially when you consider this stock has a strong balance sheet and just around a 40% debt to equity ratio. The big bonus is that this company pays a dividend of 48 cents per share (12 cents per share on a quarterly basis) and that generates a yield of about 6.8%.

In Summary:

There is a good chance that the "peak" fear level has been reached in terms of the Coronavirus. That doesn't mean it won't stop spreading in the next week or two but it does mean that most people in most countries around the world are going to put this fear aside and go back to focusing on getting back to business. This Coronavirus has primarily been a problem for China and for the most part, it appears that it will not directly impact or become widespread in other countries. It's important to remember that there are other issues coming up that are far more important to the stock market rally, and this includes the upcoming election in November.

If you want updates on these stocks in the future or other dividend, value and contrarian investing ideas, please consider following me. My investment strategies have resulted in a near 5 star rating on Tipranks.com and over 9,000 followers at Seeking Alpha.

Data is sourced from Yahoo Finance. No guarantees or representations are made. Hawkinvest is not a registered investment advisor and does not provide specific investment advice. The information is for informational purposes only. You should always consult a financial advisor.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CCL, AAL, BRY, CVX, XOM, GILD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.