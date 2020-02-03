Mapletree Logistics Trust: Capital Recycling Strategy To Partly Mitigate Macroeconomic Weakness

A potential merger with Mapletree Industrial Trust in the future is a wildcard for investors, depending on how the deal is structured.

Mapletree Logistics Trust's recent 3QFY2020 results were decent with NPI and DPU up by +3.9% and +2.2% YoY, but management's future outlook is tepid given the current weak macroeconomic environment.

Mapletree Logistics Trust recently announced new acquisitions in Japan and South Korea in January 2020 as part of its capital recycling strategy.

Elevator Pitch

I maintain my "Neutral" rating on Singapore-listed logistics REIT Mapletree Logistics Trust (OTC:MAPGF) [MLT:SP], as the REIT trades at premium valuations. Mapletree Logistics Trust currently trades at 1.56 times P/B, representing a premium to its historical three-year and five-year average P/B multiples of 1.07 and 1.01 times respectively. The trust also offers a consensus forward FY2020 (YE March) distribution yields of 4.4%.

Mapletree Logistics Trust recently announced new acquisitions in Japan and South Korea in January 2020 as part of its capital recycling strategy. Mapletree Logistics Trust's recent 3QFY2020 results were decent with NPI and DPU up by +3.9% and +2.2% YoY, but management's future outlook is tepid given the current weak macroeconomic environment. A potential merger with Mapletree Industrial Trust in the future is a wildcard for investors, depending on how the deal is structured.

This is an update of my initiation article published on Mapletree Logistics Trust published on October 24, 2019. Mapletree Logistics Trust's unit price has increased by +9% from S$1.69 as of October 23, 2019, to S$1.84 as of January 31, 2020.

Readers are advised to trade in Mapletree Logistics Trust units listed on the Singapore Stock Exchange with the ticker MLT:SP, where average daily trading value for the past three months is over $10 million and market capitalization, is above $4.5 billion. Investors can invest in key Asian stock markets either using U.S. brokers with international coverage such as Interactive Brokers, Fidelity, Charles Schwab, or local brokers operating in their respective domestic markets.

New Japan And Korea Acquisitions Part Of Capital Recycling Strategy

In the trust's FY2018 annual report, Mapletree Logistics Trust highlighted that it adopts a capital recycling strategy that involves the "recycling of our assets and redeploying capital to seek higher returns."

In FY2019, Mapletree Logistics Trust divested two properties in Singapore, 7 Tai Seng Drive 531 and Bukit Batok Street 23, for S$68.0 million and S$22.4 million respectively, which the trust deemed as "low-yielding assets with older specifications." In FY2018, the trust sold assets for a total consideration of close to S$1.1 billion. In FY2020, Mapletree Logistics Trust continued to divest assets as part of its capital recycling strategy.

In April 2019, Mapletree Logistics Trust announced that it divested five properties in Japan for a consideration of JPY17,520 million or approximately S$213 million in cash. These five properties were sold because of their older specifications, and the lack of potential for future redevelopment and income growth. More importantly, the trust emphasized in its announcement relating to the divestment that "capital released from the divestment (of the five properties in Japan) will improve MLT's (Mapletree Logistics Trust financial flexibility to pursue investments of higher quality assets."

On December 26, 2019, Mapletree Logistics Trust announced it entered into a sales and purchase agreement with GDS Holdings Limited (GDS) to sell Mapletree Waigaoqiao Logistics Park located in the Waigaoqiao Free Trade Zone in Pudong New District, Shanghai for RMB330.0 million or S$64.0 million. The divestment was subsequently completed on December 31, 2019.

Mapletree Logistics Trust has been actively reallocating capital from past divestments to finance new acquisitions. In my initiation article on Mapletree Logistics Trust published on October 24, 2019, I had highlighted that the trust announced the acquisition of seven modern logistics properties in Malaysia, Vietnam, and China in October 2019, which was subsequently completed in November and December 2019.

In January 2020, Mapletree Logistics Trust announced new DPU (Distribution Per Unit)-accretive property acquisitions in South Korea and Japan to be funded by debt.

The South Korea acquisition is relatively smaller in size but helps in Mapletree Logistics Trust's geographical diversification efforts. Mapletree Logistics Trust is proposing to acquire DC Deokpyung, a logistics property with a total gross floor area of 30,485 sq m, which is located in Yongin-Icheon, a logistics cluster in the south-east region of the Seoul Metropolitan Area and well connected to the Gyeongbu and Jungbu Expressways.

The current Weighted Average Lease Expiry or WALE for DC Deokpyung is relatively long at 6.22 years, and there are annual rental escalations built into the lease agreements. There is opportunity for Net Property Income or NPI growth going forward, with Mapletree Logistics Trust expecting a stabilized NPI yield of 6.4% compared with initial NPI yield of 5.5%. The South Korean market contributed approximately 6.1% of Mapletree Logistics Trust's 3QFY2020 gross revenue, and revenue contribution from South Korea is expected to increase to 6.6% following the completion of this acquisition.

In comparison, the Japan property acquisition is relatively more significant than the Korean acquisition, because of its larger deal size at JPY22,200 million or S$272.5 million, and the fact that it represents a direct recycling of capital from the prior divestment of five properties in Japan in April 2019.

Mapletree Logistics Trust is proposing to acquire a 98.47% interest in Mapletree Kobe Logistics Center, a modern Grade A 4-story logistics facility with a Net Lettable Area or NLA of 84,783 sq m, located in a logistics cluster in Kobe, Japan. In comparing Mapletree Kobe Logistics Center with the five Japanese properties divested earlier, Mapletree Logistics Trust refers to the five Japanese properties that were sold as "older properties with outdated specifications" and emphasizes that the new Mapletree Kobe Logistics Center recently constructed in April 2019 is "well positioned to capture growing demand from 3PL (third-party logistics) and e-commerce players." Notably, the weighted average of Mapletree Logistics Trust's Japan property portfolio will be reduced from 13.7 years to 10.9 years with the acquisition of Mapletree Kobe Logistics Center.

Mapletree Kobe Logistics Center is currently 99.7% occupied with a WALE of 4.2 years, and it is a beneficiary of favorable demand-supply dynamics. Quoting industry statistics and forecasts from independent market research consultants, Mapletree Logistics Trust highlighted that the 3PL market in Japan has grown by a +9.5% CAGR between 2010 and 2018 to a size of JPY 3,026 billion, while e-commerce sales in Japan, the second largest e-commerce market in Asia-Pacific after China, are forecasted to increase at a 2018-2023 CAGR of +10%. In terms of supply, only 5% of warehouse in Japan is of Grade A specifications versus 29% in South Korea and 46% in Singapore, which allows Grade A warehouses such as Mapletree Kobe Logistics Center to charge rents that are between 10% and 30% higher than other non-Grade A warehouses.

The acquisition of Mapletree Kobe Logistics Center is expected to be DPU-accretive, with pro forma 3QFY2020 DPU increasing by +2.6% from S$0.06094 to S$0.06253. On the flip side, Mapletree Logistics Trust is paying a relatively higher price for this new property, compared with the price at which it divested the five Japanese properties. Mapletree Kobe Logistics Center is to be acquired at an implied NPI yield of 4.0%, while the five older Japanese properties were divested at an implied NPI yield of 4.5% in April 2019. Also, Mapletree Logistics Trust's aggregate leverage is expected to increase from 37.1% to 39.0% (compared with the statutory gearing limit of 45% for Singapore-listed REITs), which implies a lower debt headroom for future acquisitions.

Tepid Outlook Notwithstanding Decent 3QFY2020 Results

Mapletree Logistics Trust reported a decent set of results for 3QFY2020, with gross revenue and NPI up by +0.3% and +3.9% YoY to S$120.8 million and S$104.5 million respectively. The trust's DPU also increased by +2.2% YoY to S$0.02044. Mapletree Logistics Trust's capital recycling strategy played a key role in the trust's decent financial results despite global macroeconomic weakness, as the acquisition of seven modern logistics properties in Malaysia, Vietnam and China in November and December 2019 helped to offset the divestment of the five Japanese properties in April 2019.

In terms of portfolio performance, operating metrics remained healthy. Mapletree Logistics Trust's overall portfolio occupancy rate increased by 20 basis points QoQ to 97.7% in 3QFY2020, and the REIT still achieved a positive average rental reversion of +1.2% YoY (versus +1.8% YoY for 3QFY2020) in the recent quarter. However, Mapletree Logistics Trust's portfolio WALE declined slightly from 4.6 years as of end-September 2019 to 4.4 years as of end-December 2019, which could be indicative of tenants holding back on renewal of existing leases in the current weak macroeconomic environment. Looking ahead, Mapletree Logistics Trust has 6.4% and 23.7% of leases expiring (in terms of NLA) by FY2020 and FY2021 respectively.

In the REIT's 3QFY2020 press release published on January 20, 2020, Mapletree Logistics Trust offered a tepid outlook, highlighting that "customers remain cautious about renewals and expansion" and that this could have "a negative impact on demand for warehouse space." In my opinion, Mapletree Logistics Trust's execution of its capital recycling strategy, as discussed in the preceding section of this article, will be key to mitigating macroeconomic weakness.

Potential REIT Merger In The Future

A wildcard for investors in Mapletree Logistics Trust is a potential merger with industrial REIT Mapletree Industrial Trust (OTCPK:MAPIF) [MINT:SP] in the future.

I recently wrote about how Singapore-listed retail REIT CapitaLand Mall Trust (OTCPK:CPAMF) [CT:SP] has announced a proposed merger with office REIT Capitacommercial Trust (OTCPK:CMIAF) [CCT:SP] to create a diversified commercial REIT called CapitaLand Integrated Commercial Trust in an article published on January 29, 2020. REIT consolidation has been an emerging trend in the Singapore REIT sector, and the proposed merger of CapitaLand Mall Trust and Capitacommercial Trust is the fifth REIT merger in Singapore in the past two years.

There are a few reasons why a potential merger of Mapletree Logistics Trust and Mapletree Industrial Trust is likely.

Firstly, both REITs have a common parent and major unit holder, similar to CapitaLand Mall Trust and Capitacommercial Trust. The parent of Mapletree Logistics Trust and Mapletree Industrial Trust is Mapletree Investments Pte Ltd, a diversified property conglomerate that owns S$55.7 billion worth of real estate assets in the office, retail, logistics, industrial, residential and lodging segments as of end-March 2019.

Secondly, there are synergies between Mapletree Logistics Trust and Mapletree Industrial Trust in terms of asset type and geographical coverage. Mapletree Logistics Trust owns logistics properties in various markets across the Asia Pacific, while Mapletree Industrial Trust owns industrial properties in Singapore and data center assets in the U.S.

Thirdly, Mapletree Logistics Trust has the potential to be bigger and compete with other larger REITs for investor attention and acquisition opportunities. The largest Singapore-listed industrial/logistics REIT is Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust (OTC:ACDSF) [AREIT:SP] has a market capitalization in excess of S$11 billion with assets under management of over S$13 billion. In comparison, Mapletree Logistics Trust has a market capitalization of close to S$7 billion with S$8.3 billion in assets under management as of end-December 2019. Mapletree Industrial Trust's market capitalization and assets under management were approximately S$6 billion and S$4.8 billion respectively.

A potential stumbling block for the merger is the structuring of a deal that is accretive to unit holders of both Mapletree Logistics Trust and Mapletree Industrial Trust. Both REITs are trading at a premium to book value, with Mapletree Logistics Trust and Mapletree Industrial Trust valued at 1.56 times P/B and 1.76 times P/B respectively.

Valuation

Mapletree Logistics Trust trades at 1.56 times P/B based on its net asset value per unit of S$1.18, and unit price of S$1.84 as of January 31, 2020. In comparison, the trust's historical three-year and five-year average P/B multiples were 1.07 and 1.01 times respectively.

Mapletree Logistics Trust offers consensus forward FY2020 (YE March) and FY2021 distribution yields of 4.4% and 4.6% respectively, which are lower compared with the trust's historical five-year average distribution yield of approximately 6.5%.

Risk Factors

The key risk factors for Mapletree Logistics Trust are overpaying for future acquisitions, unfavorable foreign exchange currency fluctuations, weaker-than-expected macroeconomic conditions lowering demand for logistics space, tenants defaulting on rental payments, higher-than-expected interest rates increasing cost of capital and depressing valuations, and a merger with Mapletree Industrial Trust involving a deal structure that is potentially unfavorable for Mapletree Logistics Trust unit holders.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.