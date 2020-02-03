China Sneezing Fear Into Markets

Markets are following the news and Chinese stocks leading the way down.

Fear in the air

It used to be "when America sneezes, the world catches a cold," but recent market action shows China may be the new snotty-nosed kid on the block. I mean the now-notorious coronavirus. Since its outbreak, the news flow has been frantic and markets are acting like there's more than just viruses in the air.

Chinese stocks, as measured by iShares Large Cap China ETF (FXI) are down by 11% in just a couple of weeks. Prior to then, the Chinese market was on a 20%+ rally from its August 2019 lows. Global markets are also following China's lead lower.

Figure 1: Chinese (FXI) vs World Equity (ACWI) Markets

Data by YCharts

For those following, you know I've been wary of elevated global equity market valuations, but have also relatively favored China and have been long FXI. The question is has the fundamental case for that position changed?

It depends, among other things, on time-frame. Those looking for quick profits should consider we likely haven't found a bottom near-term. Panicked investors tend to sell now and ask questions later. I don't expect the selling pressure to ease until headlines find a more newsworthy story, so those unable to weather the storm may decide it's time for safe harbor.

Outbreak in perspective

Those able to ride out the chop may consider a different perspective. To start, let's look at the situation as depicted by the results of a "coronavirus" Google search.

"Outbreak Exceeds SARS With More than 8,200 Confirmed Cases, Cruise Ship of 6,000 Quarantined." -CNBC

"W.H.O. Declares a Global Health Emergency" -The New York Times

"Russia Shuts Border, Cruise Ship in Lockdown: Virus Update" -Bloomberg

Taken at face value it's no surprise some are panicked, the headlines read like some zombie apocalypse script. In situations like this, it's useful to take a step back and see the bigger picture.

First, let's clarify what we're really dealing with, what is coronavirus? According to The University of Chicago Medicine, "A coronavirus is actually the name for a set of illnesses, including the common cold and other respiratory infections." I'm no medical expert, but this sounds like a really bad case of the flu, but not exactly, of course.

Next, what's the damage assessment? As of January 30, 2020, there have been 204 reported deaths (all in China) from coronavirus since it was first detected on December 31, 2019. The death rate has been approximately 2% of the infected. Even a single death is tragic, so this all sounds bad.

Now, how bad is the damage, really? The World Health Organization (WHO) estimates up to 650,000 people die from influenza each year. According to the US Center for Disease Control (CDC), more than 5,000 US influenza-related fatalities were reported in the first two weeks of January 2020.

To reach 650,000 coronavirus deaths (at a 2% death rate) we'd need over 32,500,000 cases. So far there are approximately 8,200 confirmed cases. That puts the 204 Chinese deaths in a different light. By the numbers, it looks like the common flu may be a much bigger threat.

This is not to make light of the coronavirus and any related deaths or illnesses. Only to point out markets may be overreacting to the current news cycle.

Seeking value in China

Financial data support this view. Despite the ongoing trade war and never-ending critique of the Chinese economy, it continues to significantly outgrow other economies both emerging and developed. This is despite being in a "growth recession" over the past year.

And it's not just the growth, measures of financial health from inflation to debt and trade all look relatively better for China versus most the world and certainly better versus developed regions like the US or Eurozone, shown in Figure 2.

Figure 2: Economic Statistics and Price Multiples

Source: KOYFIN, BCM

Meanwhile, equity market valuations continue to look favorable in China relative to other markets and it's own history. In terms of earnings, the Chinese market sells at a 62% discount to US stocks. In terms of book value, the discount is 70%.

Also worth noting, while leading economic indicators for most countries have spent the last year stagnant to deteriorating, China has quietly improved. This is summarized nicely by the OECD's monthly Composite Leading Indicators data shown in Figure 3

Figure 3: OCED Composite Leading Indicators

Source: OECD, BCM

So to answer my question, no, my fundamental case for China has not changed. Based on the numbers the situation is not as terrible as advertised and the current sell-off looks like an opportunity to build on a long-term position.

Death and uncertainty

As sure as people have died from coronavirus there remains to be uncertainty about the outbreak and its impact on China. Frankly, China offers investors plenty of uncertainty even without the coronavirus.

Skeptics of big red are quick to point out much of the data coming from China is opaque and unreliable, no one knows what's really going on with coronavirus, the economy, or human rights. Add a looming debt crisis, rampant corruption, and a controversial, totalitarian system and the apprehension is understandable.

Yes, investing in China comes with uncertainty, but it always has. Uncertainty over social, economic, and political issues has vexed China for decades. Yet failure to participate in China's development over that time would have been very costly. Likewise, uncertainty and potential remain high today.

The bottom line

I'm no medical expert and I know as little about coronavirus as any random person with access to the internet. From where I'm sitting people are acting like China has the Black Plague rather than a really bad case of the flu.

Again, I'm not discounting the tragedy. I could be wrong and we all end up living in quarantine tents. In that case, you'll hate me but also won't care. Even if I'm right and markets are overreacting, I still don't know if the Chinese stock market has found a bottom. There are many other reasons why Chinese stocks could dive short-term -- aforementioned debt, global recession, trade war, etc., etc.

All I do know is despite all the near-term uncertainty the long-term outlook for China's growth and potential is still intact. Chinese stocks looked relatively undervalued prior to the outbreak and even more so today. I think a long, patient position in Chinese stocks will be rewarded as an excellent value in due time.

If you take a position, do your own homework, build it on price weakness, and don't bite off more than you can stomach.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FXI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.