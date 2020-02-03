Bed Bath & Beyond: Not Much Beyond The Current Share Price

The recent extreme headwinds from China, coronavirus, and Amazon only put another stamp on our gloomy view for BBBY, and we continue seeing pressured sales ahead.

The sale-leaseback translation that the company has entered recently is suspicious at best and may raise serious concern regarding the company's ability to maintain its dividend payout.

The new CEO admits that an "imperative change" is needed, but with nothing real to hang onto, we doubt that this is a viable operational transitioning business.

However, if you insist on looking at the long-term trend, you realize that things are still bad for "Bed" and that there's no operational improvement beyond the "Beyond" stock bounce.

If you look at the performance of BBBY's stock price over recent months you would think that the company has re-invented itself and has overcome the challenges it's facing.

Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) has had an amazing run over the past few months, seeing the stock more than doubling. However, when one remembers the dire straits of brick-and-mortar retail (XRT) on one hand, and the long-term trend on the other hand, there's really not much to cheer about.

In this article, we will show that in spite of the perceived recent recovery (in stock price), there's not much recovery in the company's fundamentals. As a matter of fact, we see some troubling signs, and if anything, we identify deterioration in the operational results.

Add to that the negative impacts of China and the coronavirus, slower economic growth (in general), and the continued, tremendous success of Amazon (AMZN), are only a few of the immediate risks that the company is going to face.

We believe that Bed Bath & Beyond shareholders should expect a rough period ahead, and therefore suggest that saying "bye, bye" isn't only relevant to "Miss American Pie" but also to BBBY.

The Suggested Trade

On Jan. 29, Wheel of Fortune subscribers received a few trading alerts, out of which one was related to BBBY:

Source: Wheel of Fortune, Trading Alert, January 29th 2020

Whenever we issue a trading alert, we don't only specify the trade details, but we also state the risk rating and (consequently) maximum allocation that the trade deserves.

In the case of this trade, those were the additional guidance:

SELL (to open) BBBY 01/15/2021 17.50 CALL + BUY (to open) BBBY 05/15/2020 21.00 CALL @ $2.50 (net credit)

Risk rating: 3 >>> Maximum allocation*: 5%

*Note: 1) "Maximum" doesn't equate "suggested"!; 2) The risk/loss in here is limited. We get to it in more details hereinafter.

Here's how this trade looks like (screenshot from Charles Schwab):

We explain the trade in more details hereinafter.

What's Behind the Recent Rise

In case you've missed it, since mid August, Bed Bath & Beyond has delivered a phenomenal return in a complete contrast to many of its retail counter parts.

The reasons were:

Speculation regarding the retailer hiring Goldman Sachs to help it explore bids. This hasn't been confirmed by the company or any other sources.

The fear of a recession has eased.

Few upgrades (Wedbush, KeyBanc, BoAML)

Appointing Mark Tritton, who was CMO at Target (TGT), as CEO. Shortly after, the company announced an extensive restructure of its leadership team that includes the departure of senior members.

Sale-leaseback transaction (with an affiliate of Oak Street Real Estate Capital) of properties that represent about 2.1M square feet worth of commercial space. BBBY continues to occupy the properties pursuant to long-term leases.

Source: BBBY, FQ3/2019 Earnings Call Presentation - January 9th 2020

On the heels of Target performing well, something that has cooled off since then...

Data by YCharts

As you can see, none of the drivers lifting the stock price had anything to do with improving operational results.

So much so that the new CEO admitted, following the FQ3/2019 results, that the company is not executing well (emphases mine):

Our performance in the third quarter was unsatisfactory and underscores the imperative for change and strengthens our sense of priorities and purpose. We must respond to the challenges we face as a business, including pressured sales and profitability, and reconstruct a modern, durable model for long-term profitable growth. - Mark Tritton

Source: BBBY, FQ3/2019 Results

Frankly, we couldn't put it better ourselves, however we also can't see how BBBY can face the challenges and we certainly don't see an end at sight to the "pressured sales and profitability" the company is suffering from. We believe this isn't a temporary virus, rather a terminal illness.

Most Recent Operational Results

Then came a horrible earnings report (for FQ3/2019 numbers) on 1/8/2020:

Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.38 misses by $0.40

by $0.40 GAAP EPS of -$0.31 misses by $0.33.

by $0.33. Revenue of $2.76B (-8.9% Y/Y) misses by $90M.

by $90M. 8.3% drop in comparable sales during FQ3 vs. -4.7% consensus.

Source: BBBY, FQ3/2019 Earnings Call Presentation - January 9th 2020

BBBY said it expects its sales and profitability to remain pressured during FQ4 (The word "beyond" certainly comes to mind here)

(The word "beyond" certainly comes to mind here) Management also pulled its FY guidance (which is a nice way to avoid saying "we rather not tell you how bad things are at this point") while it works on a "go-forward strategic plan" (which is the best words to use to steer investors away from the harsh present reality) and absorbs the changes in leadership (which is a good way to earn time).

Source: BBBY, FQ3/2019 Earnings Call Presentation - January 9th 2020

Indeed the stock went down about 20%, but as you can see below - that was short lived. Why? For no particular reason...

Liquidity and Dividend

During the past year, the company has said a few times that liquidity is adequate and that it has no need to boost liquidity.

However when you do a sale-leaseback transaction, hardly ever you do so because you're swamped with available liquidity.

This transaction has generated more than $250M in net proceeds, but it also means that from now on BBBY will have to pay good earned money on leasing the ~2.1M square feet worth of commercial space that it has sold.

To me this sounds as an attempt to earn both immediate liquidity and time, two things that the company - and the new CEO - apparently are eager for. Nonetheless, we expect the $250M to last for a (significantly) shorter-term than these (long-term) extra financing costs are going to.

Meanwhile, and although the sale-leaseback transaction clearly shows that the company - in-spite of its previous communications - does need more liquidity, the $0.17/quarterly dividend continues to be paid.

Data by YCharts

Now, all of that happened before the coronavirus issue came to life, and before we know (or been told) what's the effect of the slowing economic activity (in China) on BBBY (as well as other retailers).

The outbreak of the coronavirus is currently expected to cut US economic growth by ~0.5% in the first quarter of 2020, as a result of the negative impacts on the aviation industry, number of tourists from China, and exports to China.

As for China itself - which is an important counter party for BBBY operations - the impact is going to 3x, if not 4x, greater! Now, do the math yourself - and this is only for Q1/2020, without anyone yet in position to assess what may be the total impact.

When we look at the current macro landscape, micro-specific challenges that BBBY is facing, the recent sale-leaseback transaction, and the severe negative impact that the coronavirus may cause to the company's sales, we believe that a dividend cut over the upcoming year is certainly an option.

It's a Bluff!

So yes, we are calling this a bluff.

We don't think that the turnaround that the market believes this company is going through is going to materialize.

We don't think that the new CEO, as skillful as he may be, can do for BBBY what he did for TGT. I mean, Usain Bolt woouln't break the world record had he run on a track that goes through a swamp, right?

We don't think that a company seeking liquidity can justify, or sustain, paying out ~$84 million (=123.76 million shares outstanding * $0.68 annual dividend per share) every year as dividends.

The market is also awakening to the harsh truth - see for yourself:

Revenues are expected to fall (!) over coming years.

It may not be a shocker, but it's alarming.

Data by YCharts

Things look even worse when it comes to profitability.

Look at the recent dive in market expectations when it comes to EPS. We're not talking here about semantics - these are 20%-30% adjustments to the market expectations over the last couple of weeks alone. Does the stock reflects this? No, not yet, but we think it will. Soon.

Trade Specifics and Mechanism

Nevertheless, since the market clearly sees (or believes in) something we don't - we are executing this bearish trade, this time round, with a limited potential loss that obviously comes along a limited gain. Having said that, we're also short BBBY so in case of a crash - we will gain way more than the maximum $2.50 gain that the suggested trade in this article allows us.

Over time, we expect the stock to move back to the long-term declining channel (red lines), even if it hit the short-term resistance level around the $19-$19.50 area (green line).

How this BBBY Bearish Diagonal Call Spread trade works? Here are the possible scenarios until 5/15/2020 (the expiry date of the shorter-dated option)

Leg / Share Price at Expiry: <=$17.50 >$17.50,<=$21.00 >$21.00 Net Premium (already) Received $2.50 $2.50 $2.50 BBBY 05/15/2020 21.00 C - - MP-$21.00 BBBY 01/15/2021 17.50 C - $17.50-MP $17.50-MP Net Profit (Loss): $2.50 ($20.00-MP) ($1.00)

1) The maximum loss (for now, i.e. until 5/15/2020). However, there's more to it than that:

If BBBY trades above $21 on 5/15/2020, the option we bought will get assigned and we would become long BBBY. As long we keep the stock - the maximum net loss would remain $1.00 because any potential loss on the BBBY 01/15/2021 17.50 C (that we're short) would be offset by the gain on (holding) the stock long.

We may elect to roll the BBBY 05/15/2020 21.00 C over, i.e. not allow the option to be assigned and instead extend the expiry date. That will be done by selling (to close) BBBY 05/15/2020 21.00 C and buy (to open) a new protective option that may carry any future date and (same/higher/lower) strike that we choose to. Such a roll-out would mean that we pay more money out of our pocket and, if so, the net gain (out of this trade) will be lower, and possibly end up with a loss.

The main point is: It's our call. We have the flexibility to decide how to handle it once we get closer to the expiry date. Naturally, if BBBY trades way above $21 we're more likely to let the option get assigned and keep the shares that we'll get, whereas if BBBY trades way below $17.50 we're more likely to let the option expire, possibly without taking any further steps (i.e. keeping the short BBBY 01/15/2021 17.50 C as a naked, thus more risky, position).

2) As long as BBBY trades below $20/share on the expiry date - the strategy we've presented in here remains profitable.

3) The maximum gain ($2.50) is significantly higher than the maximum loss ($1.00), and since we have the ability to control this (as explained above), we are happy with the risk/reward profile of this trade.

4) There are endless scenarios here when it comes to the potential return. In order to make you better "sense" the potential, we estimate that this trade has a good chance to end up with a decent annualized doubled-digit return.

Of course, there's no guarantee that this is going to be the outcome, and (as we outlined above) this trade may end up with a loss. Nonetheless, when we look at all the possible scenarios based on our analysis and expectations, this is the outcome we believe to be the most probably, based on the currently available data/information.

Data by YCharts

Disclosure: I am/we are short BBBY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Short BBBY 01/15/2021 17.50 CALL + Long BBBY 05/15/2020 21.00 CALL

TipRanks: SELL BBBY