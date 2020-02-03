K12 To Acquire Galvanize For Market Expansion

With the deal for Galvanize, LRN is expanding its addressable market and preparing for more acquisitions, so I'm cautiously BULLISH on its prospects in the medium term.

Galvanize has developed a network of technology-focused skills training for high school graduates and beyond.

K12 has agreed to acquire Galvanize for $165 million in an all cash deal.

Quick Take

K12 (LRN) has announced the proposed acquisition of Galvanize for $165 million in cash.

Galvanize has developed a network of campuses devoted to providing career skill development services for post-high school persons.

With the deal, LRN is increasing its addressable market and pursuing an acquisition strategy with a new $300 million line of credit.

My bias is cautiously BULLISH as I believe the firm is making the right moves in this regard.

Target Company

Denver, Colorado-based Galvanize was founded to develop technology-centric skill enhancement curricula and create a network of eight physical campuses in major metropolitan areas across the U.S.

Management is headed by Chief Executive Officer Mr. Harsh Patel, who has been with the firm since 2018 and was previously CEO of Hack Reactor (acquired by Galvanize) and co-founder & CEO of MakerSquare (acquired by Hack Reactor).

Below is an overview video of Galvanize' blended learning system:

Source: Galvanize

Galvanize’s primary offerings include:

Coding bootcamps

Technology industry training

Coworking

Investors have invested at least $167.6 million and include ABS Capital Partners, University Ventures, The Colorado Impact Fund, Teamworthy Ventures, Greg Maffei, and Aspen Grove Capital.

Market & Competition

According to a 2018 market research report by Transparency Market Research, the market for soft skills is expected to reach $33.8 billion by 2026.

This represents a forecast CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 11.09% from 2018 to 2026.

The main drivers for this expected growth growing demand by industry for skills development and increased completion rates of secondary education worldwide.

Acquisition Terms & Financials

K12 disclosed the acquisition price and terms as $165 million in an all-cash transaction, which will be paid for with cash on hand.

In addition, LRN just closed a $300 million line of credit to go shopping for more acquisitions.

It appears the Galvanize deal will lower gross margins from 35% to 33% for the remainder of 2020.

A review of the firm’s most recent published financial results indicate that as of December 31, 2019 K12 had $211.6 million in cash and $175.9 million in total liabilities with no long-term debt.

Free cash flow for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019 was $90.5 million.

In the past 12 months, K12’s stock price has fallen 49.3% vs. the U.S. Consumer Services industry’s rise of 26.7% and the U.S. overall market index’ growth of 17.5%, as the LRN chart indicates below:

Source: Simply Wall St.

Earnings have exceeded consensus analyst estimates in ten of the last twelve quarters, as the chart shows below:

Source: Seeking Alpha

Analyst sentiment in recent earnings calls has remained relatively stable over the past three reporting periods, as the linguistic analysis shows here:

Source: Sentieo

Valuation Metrics

Below is a table of relevant capitalization and valuation figures for the company:

Measure Amount Market Capitalization $633,000,000 Enterprise Value $470,250,000 Price / Sales 0.62 Enterprise Value / Sales 0.46 Enterprise Value / EBITDA 8.15 Free Cash Flow [TTM] $38,410,000 Revenue Growth Rate 4.74% Earnings Per Share $0.80

Source: Company Financials

Below is an estimated DCF (Discounted Cash Flow) analysis of the firm’s projected growth and earnings:

Assuming the above generous DCF parameters, the firm’s shares would be valued at approximately $13.39 versus the current price of $16.14, indicating they are potentially currently overvalued, with the given earnings, growth and discount rate assumptions of the DCF.

Commentary

LRN is acquiring Galvanize to enable it to pursue the career readiness and lifelong learning markets.

As K12 Chairman and CEO Nate Davis stated in the deal announcement,

Learning is a lifelong journey. This acquisition expands our vision for career education to go beyond high school by developing talent and capabilities for learners of all ages and backgrounds.

With the deal for Galvanize, K12 is essentially expanding beyond its K-12 primary market, moving ‘up the stack’ to be able to offer a fuller range of learning opportunities in the career readiness market.

The move is a smart one in my view, especially with its focus on technological skills which continue to remain in high demand and will likely only increase in demand into the future.

LRN is likely paying richly for the acquisition and appears to be ready for further acquisitions as a result of the recently finalized $300 million line of credit for that purpose.

As long as management doesn’t overpay or try to swallow too many deals in one time period, allowing for full integration rather than indigestion, the M&A strategy may be the way to reinvigorate growth and stock appreciation.

So, despite LRN’s apparent fully valued price from the above DCF, my bias is cautiously BULLISH due to management’s aggressive and correct focus on increasing its TAM.

I research IPOs and technology M&A deals. Members of my proprietary research service IPO Edge get the latest IPO research, news, market trends, and industry analysis for all U.S. IPOs. Get started with a free trial!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.