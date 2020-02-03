Peyto Provides A Strong Margin Of Safety

Author's Note: All figures discussed will be in CAD$ unless stated as otherwise. All graphs will be CAD$ stated in thousands. An introductory article for Peyto can be found here.

Ask a Canadian investor their opinion on the state of the country’s energy industry, and you get an interesting divergence of opinions. Some see it as an opportunity to buy deeply discounted securities that have the potential for outsized returns; others consider the events of recent years to be the beginning of the end. In circumstances such as this, investors can lean on a time-proven concept, the margin of safety (“MoS”), to sift through the clutter and determine which securities, if any, may be worth an investment.

The margin of safety concept flies in the face of general assumptions regarding risk and return. Commonly the two investment characteristics are considered to coexist with a high positive correlation. To increase returns one must be willing to increase risk, and while this is generally true when considering differences between asset classes (i.e. bonds, stocks or derivatives), it should not be universally applied in all situations; specifically, within an asset class. MoS instead suggested investors look to minimize risk while maximizing the potential for returns.

Securities valued below their hypothetical liquidation value would fall into this category. While the concept of 50 cents for a dollar is so easy anyone can jump on board, actual application in capital markets is far more complex and poses a number of problems. Firstly, this situation rarely arises, and when it does, it is because investor sentiment towards the prospects of future cash flow generation is so poor that many expect the difference between the liquidation value and market value to be deteriorated by negative earnings; destroying any value to be had. Secondly, the majority of investors have no say over a company’s liquidation, meaning investors must buy securities on a going concern basis and not for liquidation value.

To address these issues, investors should try to identify companies that can be reasonably expected to generate enough cash flow during downturns to sustain the business without significantly eating away at the margin of safety. This then creates the opportunity for investors to realize gains when circumstances turn and the markets realize the business' true value. While easy enough to understand, the concept can be quite difficult to properly apply.

With the prospects for an improved commodity price environment, and a capital expenditure program that allows for growth while maintaining the ability to improve its financial position, Peyto Exploration & Development (OTCPK:PEYUF) is a promising opportunity for investors seeking energy exposure. Current market valuations are trading at a discount to net present value (“NPV”) estimates, creating an opportunity where downside risk is mitigated, and cash flow after capital expenditures fully covers a strong 7%+ dividend. If sentiment for the industry turns to positive at some point moving forward, the market appreciation for Peyto would likely be in multiples. Potentially exposing investors to outsized capital appreciation, while risks are kept in check .

A Difficult 2019 and New Hedging Strategy

Third-quarter results from Peyto showed a difficult operating environment for the company. Earnings and cash flow both fell by a significant amount when compared to the previous quarter, but were largely in line with the downward trend over the previous 4 to 8 quarters. Despite this, the company still managed to pull through with positive earnings. Stringing together what is now the 59th consecutive quarter with positive earnings.

Quarterly Earnings

(Source: Quarterly Reports)

Gas prices have continued to exhibit heightened volatility making it difficult for producers to effectively hedge commodity price risks. Peyto has a very strong track record with its hedging strategy; the company managed to earn an average price per unit above that of the market in 11 of the last 13 years. This gives confidence to the management team in place and their depth of knowledge in the energy market, but moving forward management has indicated a shift in the company’s approach to hedging commodity price risk that could potentially have different results.

(Source: January 2020 Corporate Presentation)

While managing price risk is vitally important for any commodity producer; the use of offsetting derivative contracts will typically limit the firm’s opportunity as much as its downside. As limiting commodity price exposure will put a cap on the price the company can receive. Moving forward management has indicated they will be looking to increase exposure to commodity prices by reducing the use of hedges and accepting market prices. The firm began allowing derivative contracts to expire last year with the intention of taking the market price for gas, NGL, and oil into the winter months. While investors don’t always like to see management change from a successful strategy of the past, it could ultimately have a positive impact on Peyto’s bottom line.

Management’s full comments on the new strategy can be heard in the company’s Q3 earnings call. To summarize the team is implementing somewhat of a rolling hedged strategy, which will seek to increase exposure to commodity prices during the winter while implementing more hedged positions during the summer months. Where this strategy may ultimately prove successful is allowing the firm to ride what ideally is a cyclical upward trend. While volatility will likely remain high in the next coming years, it is also expected to see a moderate cyclical upward movement, ideally keeping natural gas prices above $1 USD and hopefully above $2 USD.

Investors should monitor this strategy by keeping a close eye on the commodity price received in upcoming financial results and compare these to prices observed under the previous strategy. Success compared to that of the past will only be truly visible over the long term, potentially a number of years, but a thorough analysis of the information to be received could in some ways act as an early warning sign. As always its best approach this with caution and not to draw conclusions leading to action (i.e. buying or selling) until a clearer and more reasonable conclusion can be obtained. The strategy does, however, have appeal, given the historically low natural gas prices, and will be interesting to monitor moving forward.

Another significant factor impacting producers within the industry is the extreme scarcity of capital available from external sources (i.e. equity issuance etc.). Negative investor sentiment has built up toward the industry over the years of declines in commodity prices and actions taken by regulators in more recent history.

Capital Scarcity Creates Need For Strong Cash Flow

This negative outlook has left investors with tight wallets and pushed prices of raising capital (if any can even be raised) to levels that would ultimately be too great of a cost to bear. This leaves firms relying on internally generated funds to pay for capital expenditure programs. Leading many producers, including Peyto, to severely cut back on new development projects and instead spend only the amount necessary to continue operations; applying a heavily defensive strategy in order to weather difficult times.

Quarterly CAPEX

(Source: Quarterly Reports)

In many of these cases, it is common for producers to struggle with cost management; leaving funds from operation insufficient to maintain capital expenditures and subsequently leading to increases in debt. Peyto has managed this defensive position well maintaining a strong enough cash flow, during downward trending revenue, to sustain CAPEX and dividend while making improvements to net debt.

Net Debt

(Source: 2019 Third Quarter MD&A)

A major contributing factor is undoubtedly Peyto’s ability to lead the industry in low-cost production, leading to a Q3 profit margin of 34%. The ability to consistently maintain profit margins above 30% regardless of the commodity price environment has allowed the company to maintain a healthy balance sheet, and create the opportunity to invest in growth opportunities when the economic conditions are right.

(Source: January 2020 Corporate Presentation)

Peyto’s flexibility in the face of adversity has allowed the company to bend but never break. The company’s liquidity position is also sound; with a net working capital ratio of approximately 0.9x and $170 million in available credit to draw from should prove sufficient to fund operations without any external capital requirements.

A Growth Oriented 2020

In the president's monthly letter, and also mentioned during the Q3 earnings call, management has confirmed 2020 will have a more growth-oriented mindset, as Peyto’s 2020 capital expenditure guidance would also suggest.

(Source: January 2020 Corporate Presentation)

Typically an increase in CAPEX of 20-45% would require an increase in debt or some other infusion of capital, as increases in revenue would be delayed and likely insufficient at the time of the expenditures. In Peyto’s case, however, the CAPEX increases remain within its TTM EBITDA. This gives Peyto the opportunity, so long as cash flow can maintain over $90 million quarterly EBITDA, to invest in growth opportunities while covering all dividend payments. The $170 million credit facility will provide a sufficient cushion to cover seasonal volatility.

Quarterly EBITDA

(Source: Quarterly Reports)

While the outlook for 2020 is positive given the information discussed, the events of prior years have created such a poor outlook for the industry from investors that significant capital appreciation is likely to require a number of years to be realized; so long as the business can return to a more normalized operating environment.

Valuation

In industries where valuation multiples have become severely depressed, value investors can often let their hopes get away with them. Comparing current valuation to historical multiples in hopes that those levels will once again be achieved can be somewhat of a fallacy. Investors taking this angle are essentially assuming investor sentiment will once again turn, trending dangerously close to speculation.

In these situations, it is often best to lean on the MoS approach over mean reversion. Assessing the company’s ability to meet sustaining capital expenditures, and subsequently, the free cash flow left over to pay out investors, both creditors and shareholders. Depending on the type of securities the investor wishes to purchase their point of concern would change. Bondholders do not have much concern if it is likely that dividends need to be reduced, so long as interest payments are comfortably covered. Shareholders are concerned with the overall value of the company and so while their intent is to receive regular dividends, they don’t want this to be at the detriment to the company’s long term financial health.

Secondary to cash flow analysis investors would take a look at the value of the company’s assets. Shareholders want to take a net asset approach since bondholders will have the first claim against any assets essentially up to the full amount of the debt (this is not always the case in bankruptcy proceedings but is ideal for conducting an analysis).

(Source: 2018 Annual Information Form)

It must first be pointed out that these figures will be dated as they are 2018 calculations. The change in asset value over the previous year, however, is unlikely to have a significant impact on the figures above, and so they will suffice. When the 2019 Annual Information Form is released in February the analyst would be wise to update their calculations.

It is always best to take a conservative approach to NPV calculations as the cost of overestimating the value of the assets is greater than underestimating them. To do this we will only use the Developed Producing and Developed Non-Producing assets as these have the highest probability of making it to production. Using after-tax income and a 15% discount rate we can see the NPV sums to approximately $1.58 billion, or $9.56 per share.

(Source: January 2020 Corporate Presentation)

Total debt of $6.88 per share leaves the present value of Peyto’s net assets to $2.68 per share. This gives us an estimate of the intrinsic value for Peyto. In reality, it is likely higher; a 15% discount rate is more than Peyto’s historical WACC which has ranged between 7-9%, as well as the oil and gas E&D industry average of 9-11%. Using a discount of 10% gives a net value of $5.11 per share.

Now considering the scarcity of capital, it’s safe to make the assumption WACC is higher now than historical levels. If we were to use a discount rate of 17.5% net value per share would amount to $1.91, 35% lower than the current market price. Keep in mind this calculation assumes the total value of Peyto’s equipment is zero (even a scrap metal value of 1% would be worth $0.08 per share) and assumes the value of Peyto’s Non-Producing Undeveloped and Probable assets are worth zero (even vacant land is worth something). Thus we can say with a fair deal of confidence Peyto’s going concern value is likely above $6 per share.

Conclusion

While 2020 will be an exciting year for Peyto given the company will once again be growing its capital expenditure program, investors should be careful to assume this will lead to an appreciation in share prices. Tensions still persist between Canada’s energy sector and federal (as well as some provincial) legislatures. The 2019 federal election showed how great the divergence in opinion has become, with the two sides of the country seemingly split down the middle. For those unfamiliar with Canadian population distribution, it should be noted the Northwest Territories, Yukon, and Nunavut (three northern provinces) make up only 0.32% of the total population. It should also be noted then the Eastern Provinces (left red) make up the majority of the Canadian population at 68.14%.

2019 Federal Election Voting Map

(Source: Wikipedia)

The Trudeau government has discussed mending these wounds but what actions his government will take is yet to be seen. How the government can balance its primary image of a climate champion with a pro-energy stance, will likely prove difficult.

In reality, a move to more environmentally friendly energy sources will require we rely on currently abundant and easily available resources. Natural gas could likely be an important commodity in moving towards a greener and more sustainable energy industry. Often considered more environmentally friendly then crude oil, and significantly more efficient then renewable sources such as wind and solar, natural gas and natural gas liquids should be championed as a happy medium that can both reduce global carbon emissions and provide affordable and reliable energy solutions for countries.

