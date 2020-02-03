Conformis: An Update On The New Total Hip Replacement System

Conformis - An Update on the Total Hip System

I recently attended the first surgeon meeting for the recently launched Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) total hip system that took place in Atlanta, Georgia.

This is the first of several monthly meetings the company has scheduled to educate surgeons about their new total hip system with custom implants and instruments.

I will give my thoughts on the Conformis total hip system and provide some updates on the total hip market.

I believe the company is a strong buy based on future market share gains of its total hip system. There are several unique features of the system that are particularly attractive to orthopedic surgeons who use an anterior approach, operate at a surgery center, or want the benefits of navigation but do not have access to a navigation machine.

For additional information about the company, please see my previous article.

The System in a Nutshell

Details of the Conformis total hip system can be found here. Essentially, when a patient is scheduled for a total hip replacement by an orthopedic surgeon, a CT scan of that patient's hip is ordered and uploaded to Conformis. Within one week, Conformis will send back an iView surgical plan (page 3 technique guide). The surgeon can give feedback such as "medialize the cup 2 mm" or "add several mm of leg length" to the plan and then sign off. At that point, custom instruments and components are 3-D printed and shipped within seven weeks for the patient's scheduled surgery. The implants and instruments come in one pre-sterilized box for ease of use at a surgery center or hospital.

The Meeting

I had the opportunity to speak with a company representative who has covered several hundred of Conformis' total hip cases after a dinner presentation by one of the design surgeons. We talked about how he would recommend the sales representatives "sell the product" to orthopedic surgeons (important for any product). He said the two differentiating factors it needs to stress to surgeons are three dimensional templating and two-step acetabular reaming. After using the hip instruments and implanting the hip components, I believe he was very correct on both.

Templating

Templating is when an orthopedic surgeon draws lines on an X-ray to determine what size components will be implanted, where the femoral neck will be cut, where the center of rotation of the hip will be, and how long the leg will be after the components are placed. Most orthopedic surgeons don't enjoy templating. The surgeon has to use a two dimensional image (X-ray) to get an estimate for how to put in a three dimensional item (the hip components). The templating portion before a case can be cumbersome and is only an estimate of about what size of component will be used. If the X-ray is not shot at a particular angle or taken with a small ball over the patient's anatomy to "reference" sizes on the X-ray, the surgeon really can't template the hip properly.

Traditional templating also does not tell the surgeon things like combined anteversion where surgeons have a target they are trying to hit intra-operatively by careful judgment. The iView templating system is the most impressive templating system I have ever seen. It tells the surgeon the size of the components he or she will be implanting, exactly where to cut on the femoral neck in mm, but also with a guide that is placed intra-operatively, what angle the cup should be placed relative to the patient's anatomy, how deep the cup will go in the pelvis, how much of the acetabular component should be uncovered after implantation, combined anteversion (a number we can't really get with a plain X-ray of the hip), among many other things. There are limits to how accurate a surgeon can be by using a computer to draw lines on plain X-rays where he or she thinks they need to cut and where an implant will sit when implanted. A CT scan is three dimensional and the Conformis iView will give surgeons all the information they need for a successful total hip without ever having to bring a patient back to the office for a "proper X-ray" or use a navigation machine intra-operatively.

Acetabular Reaming and Cup Placement

As stated in my previous article, most of the potential trouble in a total hip replacement is on the acetabular side.

The acetabular side of this system starts by clearing out a small amount of cartilage and fibrous tissue and placing a small jig inside the acetabulum with an arm that sits over the lip of the acetabulum. A plug is then placed in two small drill holes that are drilled through the jig. This is the only portion of the case I would describe as having a small amount of experimentation. It took me a minute or two to place the guide, drill two holes, and then place the depth stop/aiming plug. I am sure I would speed up with repetition.

On the acetabular side, this was the best reaming system I have ever used, and I know it will make my surgeries more efficient. The reamers are pre-sized for each patient and are very sharp. The first reamer the surgeon uses only has sharp edges on the outer half. The inner half is not sharp, and the reamer is hollow. The previously placed plug sets the depth of reaming and angle (inclination and version). The second reamer is only sharp on the inner half. On the second stage, the surgeon removes the plug and rolls the reamer around (this is usually a no-no in traditional reaming and can widen the acetabulum), but can be done with this system because the reamer is only clearing bone on the inner half on the acetabulum. In 30 seconds, I had a perfectly reamed acetabulum. The custom acetabular component fit perfect when I implanted it. This portion of the case is usually my longest (I go slow and start with a small reamer to medialize the acetabulum). Without a system like the Conformis system, the surgeon has to be careful not to over-ream the acetabulum by taking too much bone, not to under-ream the acetabulum by not taking enough bone (not reaming deep enough could cause a cup to loosen after implantation) and make sure the inclination and version angle is appropriate. The system sets all of these for the surgeon.

The meeting and cadaver lab was one of the best industry-sponsored meetings I have attended. There was one proctor for every two attending surgeons and the design rationale and surgical technique was explained expertly. My proctor had done 6,000 anterior approach total hips and was fantastic in his teaching.

The Competition and Total Addressable Market

I am sure a Mako/Stryker (NYSE:SYK) representative will read this article and think "our system does all of that". Please see the Mako technique for total hips here.

My response would be Ambulatory Surgery Centers are not going to buy Mako Machines (estimated cost $1 million). There is simply not enough volume of joint replacements to justify the cost (my center does 3-4 joint replacements a month).

Additionally, the Mako system does not cut down on the number of trays that have to be brought to a surgery center and re-sterilized at that center at an average cost of $80 a tray. The Conformis total hip system and jigs come in one prepackage pre-sterilized box. Surgeons may also order back up components (one size up or down) just in case they need them at a surgery center (One of the limiting factors for surgeons has been concerns about what to do if the prepackaged components did not fit). Most of the proctors I spoke with ordered back-up components routinely, but never had to use them. The CT templating is incredibly accurate in predicting component sizes.

The North American hip arthroplasty market (primary surgeries, revision surgeries, resurfacing, and hemiarthroplasty) is estimated to be a $2.5 billion market as of 2018. Primary total hip arthroplasty is approximately half of that market. I believe Conformis can easily capture several percent of the North American primary total hip market. A one percent share of the total primary hip market would be annual sales of $12.5 million. A reasonable valuation multiple would be approximately three times sales based on previous takeovers of growing orthopedic companies. I estimate each one percent gain in market share is worth approximately $37.5 million in market capitalization with consistent revenue growth in the total hip market.

Summary

After having the opportunity to implant the hip in real life and see the finished product, I believe the company has knocked it out of the park with its total hip system.

I believe the company in its present form is worth more to a large orthopedic company for the hip product line than the entire company is currently valued on a stand-alone basis for several reasons.

First, I asked several of the design team surgeons who used the Conformis hip system if this was the only hip system they were using. They all replied "No, not all of my patients are willing to wait 8 weeks for a custom hip to be made." Conformis is therefore losing all those sales completely to another company. For that group of patients who are not willing to wait, a larger company could use the Conformis technology (which takes less than one week for an iView report) and return with a closest match "off the shelf" component and the same iView preoperative plan. It would say something like your shaft neck angle is 128.2 so we have selected a 127.5 degree (which is a standard size) stem, and we are predicting a size 32 plus 4 mm head implant.

Here are your two reamers you will need (new and sharp), you will ream to this depth and you will cut 5 mm above the lesser trochanter. The reamers and components could all be prepackaged for a surgery center in one sterilized box. A larger company can keep a larger inventory of (ready to be shipped) instruments for the Conformis system like the two stage reamers that do not have to be custom made to each patient (most are between 46 mm and 60mm). Use of the Conformis technology would be very attractive to surgeons desiring more accurate hip placement who do not have access to a Mako or other navigation machine. The Conformis software and pre-operative plan address this segment of the market with the same benefits. A larger company would be able to cover both sides of the market - those that do not want to wait for a custom hip and those that are willing to have a total hip made to their own anatomy.

Second, it is going to be an expensive process to market the hip and get orthopedic surgeons trained and comfortable with the technology. Most surgeons are not going to use the product unless they have implanted it on a cadaver or live surgery setting. The lab I attended had eight cadavers who had each hip scanned by CT and then custom implants and instruments made for each hip. That means 16 hips for 16 attendees. Conformis has a meeting a month scheduled for the next six months. A larger orthopedic company could "scale" the education part of the launch much faster.

Lastly and I believe most importantly, this is the first computer planned system (navigated with a computer or in this case pre-navigated) where I have heard users say "it speeds me up". All other navigated systems I am aware of add operative time - sometimes as long as 15 minutes. This includes drilling pins to attach sensors, starting and managing the computer, registering data points of the patient's anatomy with a wand, etc. Additionally, surgeons who use an anterior approach without navigation typically have to wear a lead vest (heavy and hot) and will shoot several X-rays (stopping the surgery to bring in an X-ray machine onto the field) to verify appropriate placement of the implants. Several surgeons who had performed a significant number of the Conformis total hips stated they have an X-ray machine in the room but they don't ever use it and don't have to wear lead anymore.

I have no idea why the company's stock has lost almost a third of its market capitalization over the past month. The total hip and knee market is growing at very high rate and a higher percent of hips and knees will be done at surgery centers with no navigation machines in the future. It is important to keep in mind that there are approximately six design surgeons and 16 surgeons (the course I attended) who have implanted this total hip system. It is extremely early in its launch. I believe this hip system captures all the value of computerized navigation without a million-dollar navigation machine.

As the company stands today, most of its value is in the hip system. The company's total knee system has advantages (fewer instruments and components that are guaranteed to fit each patient's anatomy perfectly) but a lot of orthopedic surgeons are not going to use the Conformis total knee system because it does not help the surgeon implant a knee more accurately (all knee systems use the same type of cutting blocks and guides to select how much bone to take).

There is no doubt in my mind the Conformis total hip system will help the typical orthopedic surgeon, who does not have access to a navigation machine, put it in a more accurate and clinically better total hip replacement. I believe Stryker is the most likely suitor for the company given Conformis has already signed a contract to develop patient specific instruments for the Stryker Triathlon Total Knee System. Stryker could market both pre-navigated (Conformis) hips for surgery centers and hospitals and Mako hips for those facilities that have a machine. I would not, however, rule out another large orthopedic company from pursuing the company for only its total hip system. The company has a strong cash position with $30 million of cash and an estimated $4 million a quarter in cash burn. It is therefore not in a position where it has to sell in distress. I would consider the company a strong buy at its current valuation.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CFMS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: Carolina Doc and his immediate family own stock in Conformis.



