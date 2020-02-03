Seeking Alpha

Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 1/30/20

Includes: EIGR, IFF, NOG, PPR, SAFE
Summary

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 1/30/20, based on dollar value.

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Proprietary Insider Company Ratings are relayed to clarify significance.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "Significance" of the Top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the "Significance" of an insider transaction, however, and often not even the most important one.

When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's three-month insider profile based on numerous criteria programmed into our expert system.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Leaning" Bullish or Bearish have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group and should be considered by investors looking for new long and short investments.

Seasonal Note: January is a seasonally slow month for insider filings, as companies close trading windows to their executives until quarterly earnings are released. Expect insider filing volumes to increase again in the first week of February and stay strong through the end of March.

----------------------

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at:

  • Safehold (SAFE);
  • Voya Prime Rate Trust (PPR); and
  • Northern Oil & Gas (NOG).

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

  • Eiger Biopharmaceuticals (EIGR); and
  • Intl Flavors (IFF).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

  • Texas Pacific Land Trust (TPL);
  • Andover National (OTCPK:EXXP);
  • Delta Air Lines (DAL);
  • Western Alliance Bancorporation (WAL);
  • uniQure (QURE);
  • Power Integrations (POWI);
  • National Research (NRC);
  • Mastercard (MA);
  • Castle Biosciences (CSTL);
  • Bloom Energy (BE);
  • American Express (AXP); and
  • Adobe (ADBE).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

  • Credit Acceptance (CACC).

There is an IPO or Known Corporate Action at:

  • BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II (BMEZ).

It's difficult to argue significance for most transactions made during IPOs, or when insiders make trades during a known corporate action.

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Winder Investment Pte

BO

Intl Flavors

IFF

B

$8,991,102

2

Rowling Robert B

BO

Northern Oil & Gas

NOG

B

$5,632,385

3

Saba Capital Mgt

BO

Voya Prime Rate Trust

PPR

B

$2,977,859

4

Istar

BO

Safehold

SAFE

AB

$2,098,800

5

Fairbairn Robert W

DIR

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II

BMEZ

JB*

$300,000

6

Cohen Peter A

CEO, DIR

Andover National

EXXP

JB*

$250,008

7

Horizon Kinetics Asset Mgt

BO

Texas Pacific Land Trust

TPL

B

$150,626

8

Patel Milun

CFO

Andover National

EXXP

JB*

$75,900

9

Mayer Eldon C Iii

VP

Eiger Biopharmaceuticals

EIGR

B

$67,603

10

Huerta Michael P

DIR

Delta Air Lines

DAL

B

$58,817

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value

1

Mastercard Fdn

BO

Mastercard

MA

S

$36,974,004

2

Prescott GP

BO

Credit Acceptance

CACC

S

$10,171,894

3

Sarver Robert G

CB, DIR

W Alliance Banc

WAL

S

$3,429,900

4

Seeger Laureen

LO

American Express

AXP

AS

$2,762,167

5

Rao Dana

VP, GC, SEC

Adobe

ADBE

S

$1,032,332

6

Sofinnova Healthquest Partners

BO

Castle Biosciences

CSTL

AS

$750,493

7

Klemt Christian

CAO

uniQure

QURE

S

$736,072

8

Amandla Mk Trust

BO

National Research

NRC

S

$648,057

9

Balakrishnan Balu

PR, CEO

Power Integrations

POWI

S

$618,516

10

Venkataraman Swaminathan

VP, CTO

Bloom Energy

BE

AS

$589,063

Source: InsiderInsights.com. Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes: B = Open-market Buy; AB = 10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB* = Buy indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S = Open-market Sale; AS = 10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS* = Sale indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.