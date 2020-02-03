Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 1/30/20

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 1/30/20, based on dollar value.
Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.
Proprietary Insider Company Ratings are relayed to clarify significance.
InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "Significance" of the Top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the "Significance" of an insider transaction, however, and often not even the most important one.
When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's three-month insider profile based on numerous criteria programmed into our expert system.
Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Leaning" Bullish or Bearish have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group and should be considered by investors looking for new long and short investments.
Seasonal Note: January is a seasonally slow month for insider filings, as companies close trading windows to their executives until quarterly earnings are released. Expect insider filing volumes to increase again in the first week of February and stay strong through the end of March.
----------------------
On Today's Tables:
Insider trades were rated Significant at:
Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:
Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:
- Texas Pacific Land Trust (TPL);
- Andover National (OTCPK:EXXP);
- Delta Air Lines (DAL);
- Western Alliance Bancorporation (WAL);
- uniQure (QURE);
- Power Integrations (POWI);
- National Research (NRC);
- Mastercard (MA);
- Castle Biosciences (CSTL);
- Bloom Energy (BE);
- American Express (AXP); and
- Adobe (ADBE).
There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:
- Credit Acceptance (CACC).
There is an IPO or Known Corporate Action at:
- BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II (BMEZ).
It's difficult to argue significance for most transactions made during IPOs, or when insiders make trades during a known corporate action.
Insider Purchases
|#:
|Filer Name
|Insider Titles
|Company Name
|Ticker
|TransType
|Dollar Value
|
1
|
Winder Investment Pte
|
BO
|
Intl Flavors
|
IFF
|
B
|
$8,991,102
|
2
|
Rowling Robert B
|
BO
|
Northern Oil & Gas
|
NOG
|
B
|
$5,632,385
|
3
|
Saba Capital Mgt
|
BO
|
Voya Prime Rate Trust
|
PPR
|
B
|
$2,977,859
|
4
|
Istar
|
BO
|
Safehold
|
SAFE
|
AB
|
$2,098,800
|
5
|
Fairbairn Robert W
|
DIR
|
BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II
|
BMEZ
|
JB*
|
$300,000
|
6
|
Cohen Peter A
|
CEO, DIR
|
Andover National
|
EXXP
|
JB*
|
$250,008
|
7
|
Horizon Kinetics Asset Mgt
|
BO
|
Texas Pacific Land Trust
|
TPL
|
B
|
$150,626
|
8
|
Patel Milun
|
CFO
|
Andover National
|
EXXP
|
JB*
|
$75,900
|
9
|
Mayer Eldon C Iii
|
VP
|
Eiger Biopharmaceuticals
|
EIGR
|
B
|
$67,603
|
10
|
Huerta Michael P
|
DIR
|
Delta Air Lines
|
DAL
|
B
|
$58,817
Insider Sales
|#:
|Filer Name
|Insider Titles
|Company Name
|Ticker
|TransType
|Dollar Value
|
1
|
Mastercard Fdn
|
BO
|
Mastercard
|
MA
|
S
|
$36,974,004
|
2
|
Prescott GP
|
BO
|
Credit Acceptance
|
CACC
|
S
|
$10,171,894
|
3
|
Sarver Robert G
|
CB, DIR
|
W Alliance Banc
|
WAL
|
S
|
$3,429,900
|
4
|
Seeger Laureen
|
LO
|
American Express
|
AXP
|
AS
|
$2,762,167
|
5
|
Rao Dana
|
VP, GC, SEC
|
Adobe
|
ADBE
|
S
|
$1,032,332
|
6
|
Sofinnova Healthquest Partners
|
BO
|
Castle Biosciences
|
CSTL
|
AS
|
$750,493
|
7
|
Klemt Christian
|
CAO
|
uniQure
|
QURE
|
S
|
$736,072
|
8
|
Amandla Mk Trust
|
BO
|
National Research
|
NRC
|
S
|
$648,057
|
9
|
Balakrishnan Balu
|
PR, CEO
|
Power Integrations
|
POWI
|
S
|
$618,516
|
10
|
Venkataraman Swaminathan
|
VP, CTO
|
Bloom Energy
|
BE
|
AS
|
$589,063
Source: InsiderInsights.com. Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes: B = Open-market Buy; AB = 10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB* = Buy indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S = Open-market Sale; AS = 10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS* = Sale indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.
