Daily Insider Ratings Round Up 1/30/20

Dollar values often do not equate with significance when it comes to insider trades.

Tables of the top insider purchases and sales filed with the SEC on 1/30/20, based on dollar value.

InsiderInsights' Daily Round Up articles rate the "Significance" of the Top 10 dollar value insider purchases and sales filed at the SEC on the Title date. Dollar value is only the most basic metric to assess the "Significance" of an insider transaction, however, and often not even the most important one.

When a new insider transaction occurs, our programs mathematically score the significance of the company's three-month insider profile based on numerous criteria programmed into our expert system.

Stocks that achieve an InsiderInsights Company Rating of "Significant" and "Leaning" Bullish or Bearish have been independently validated to generate alpha as a group and should be considered by investors looking for new long and short investments.

Seasonal Note: January is a seasonally slow month for insider filings, as companies close trading windows to their executives until quarterly earnings are released. Expect insider filing volumes to increase again in the first week of February and stay strong through the end of March.

----------------------

On Today's Tables:

Insider trades were rated Significant at:

Safehold (SAFE);

Voya Prime Rate Trust (PPR); and

Northern Oil & Gas (NOG).

Insider trades were rated Nearly Significant at:

Eiger Biopharmaceuticals (EIGR); and

Intl Flavors (IFF).

Insider trades were considered Insignificant at:

Texas Pacific Land Trust (TPL);

Andover National (OTCPK:EXXP);

Delta Air Lines (DAL);

Western Alliance Bancorporation (WAL);

uniQure (QURE);

Power Integrations (POWI);

National Research (NRC);

Mastercard (MA);

Castle Biosciences (CSTL);

Bloom Energy (BE);

American Express (AXP); and

Adobe (ADBE).

There is a Conflicted Insider Signal (both purchases & sales) at:

Credit Acceptance (CACC).

There is an IPO or Known Corporate Action at:

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II (BMEZ).

It's difficult to argue significance for most transactions made during IPOs, or when insiders make trades during a known corporate action.

Insider Purchases

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value 1 Winder Investment Pte BO Intl Flavors IFF B $8,991,102 2 Rowling Robert B BO Northern Oil & Gas NOG B $5,632,385 3 Saba Capital Mgt BO Voya Prime Rate Trust PPR B $2,977,859 4 Istar BO Safehold SAFE AB $2,098,800 5 Fairbairn Robert W DIR BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II BMEZ JB* $300,000 6 Cohen Peter A CEO, DIR Andover National EXXP JB* $250,008 7 Horizon Kinetics Asset Mgt BO Texas Pacific Land Trust TPL B $150,626 8 Patel Milun CFO Andover National EXXP JB* $75,900 9 Mayer Eldon C Iii VP Eiger Biopharmaceuticals EIGR B $67,603 10 Huerta Michael P DIR Delta Air Lines DAL B $58,817

Insider Sales

#: Filer Name Insider Titles Company Name Ticker TransType Dollar Value 1 Mastercard Fdn BO Mastercard MA S $36,974,004 2 Prescott GP BO Credit Acceptance CACC S $10,171,894 3 Sarver Robert G CB, DIR W Alliance Banc WAL S $3,429,900 4 Seeger Laureen LO American Express AXP AS $2,762,167 5 Rao Dana VP, GC, SEC Adobe ADBE S $1,032,332 6 Sofinnova Healthquest Partners BO Castle Biosciences CSTL AS $750,493 7 Klemt Christian CAO uniQure QURE S $736,072 8 Amandla Mk Trust BO National Research NRC S $648,057 9 Balakrishnan Balu PR, CEO Power Integrations POWI S $618,516 10 Venkataraman Swaminathan VP, CTO Bloom Energy BE AS $589,063

Source: InsiderInsights.com. Key to Insider Title and Trans Type Codes: B = Open-market Buy; AB = 10b5-1 (automatic) Buy; JB* = Buy indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session. S = Open-market Sale; AS = 10b5-1 (automatic) Sale; JS* = Sale indicated as being open-market but not confirmed by trading price range and volume for the session.

