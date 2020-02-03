PCI: Expectations For Non-Agency Mortgage Debt Lowers My Outlook

Non-qualified loans are gaining popularity, making the sector riskier than it has been over the last few years, and increasing the supply of non-agency debt, which is the bulk of the PCI's assets.

However, the mortgage debt market is likely to come under some pressure, as home price gains flatten out and refinancing activity picks up.

Main Thesis

The purpose of this article is to evaluate the PIMCO Dynamic Credit Income Fund (PCI) as an investment option at its current market price. PCI has been a strong performer for me for a long time, and we are entering a time period of the year where mortgage debt, which makes up roughly half of the fund's portfolio, often performs well. With PCI trading at a reasonable price compared to its peers and the low interest rate environment continuing, here and abroad, it could look like an opportune time to buy.

However, with a heavy heart, I feel the time has come for me to downgrade my outlook for PCI, despite the long-term rewards this fund has delivered for me. Simply, its premium price remains a concern, especially as investors have begun to re-think the risk-on rally we saw for most of 2019. Further, PCI's income production metrics have fallen a bit in the short term, which makes me cautious. With mortgage refinancing levels at multi-year highs, this will pressure the fund's ability to deliver its current income stream. Finally, the supply of non-agency MBS bonds has been rising markedly in the last few years, and that story is expected to continue through 2020. If demand does not correspondingly increase, the underlying value of non-agency MBS will be under pressure in the months ahead.

Background

First, a little about PCI. It is a closed-end fund with a primary objective "to seek current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation." Currently, the fund trades at $25.25/share and pays a monthly distribution of $.1740/share, which translates to an annual yield of 8.27%. I have recommended PCI many times over the past few years, and continued to do so back in October. As usual, PCI has performed well since then, as seen below:

While I generally feel PCI remains an attractive fund relative to the PIMCO universe, I have some broader concerns for the mortgage debt market as a whole in 2020. Given PCI's premium price, this reality makes me a bit less optimistic on the fund than I have been in the past. As such, I am shifting my rating to "neutral", and I will explain why in detail below.

Concern Part I - Growing Supply, Higher Delinquencies

To begin, I am going to touch on a few of the reasons why I believe mortgage debt, especially in the non-agency sector, will see limited returns this year. While the outlook is a broad one, it is an important outlook for PCI specifically because the fund is heavily impacted by this space. In fact, non-agency MBS is the fund's largest individual sector by weighting, as shown below:

As you can see, non-agency MBS make up almost half of total assets, and the duration weighted average is close to 60% of total assets. Therefore, its performance is vital to PCI's total return.

Before I dive in to my concerns, I do want readers to understand this is a space I have been overweight for some time. I have had a very bullish outlook on non-agency MBS as the housing market has stabilized, driven by an improving employment picture and rising home prices. Looking ahead, I still believe this sector should provide some relatively stable income and I expect delinquencies to remain low. However, I view a couple of recent developments very cautiously, and want to reiterate I am no longer as bullish on the sector as I once was.

A primary reason for this caution has to do with the supply side of the equation. While investor demand for this type of income-producing asset has been high, especially in the short term, the supply continues to grow robustly, which could impact total return. While new housing development has remained relatively constrained, the amount of non-traditional, non-agency backed mortgages continues to grow. This has increased the size of the non-agency market, in terms of recent issuance and current outstanding debt. Further, one of the reasons for the recent surge in outstanding debt has been the popularity of the so called "non-qualified mortgage", or non-QM, which is designed for buyers who cannot qualify for a conventional mortgage. While the product has been around for a while, the issuance of bonds backed by these mortgages has taken off very recently, as shown below:

As you can see, supply spiked in both 2018 and 2019, and it is expected to remain high in 2020 as well, according to estimates from S&P, shown below:

Of course, just because the sector is growing does not mean returns will automatically be pressured. Demand could still exceed supply, especially if interest rates remain low and investors remain willing to take on more risk to earn extra yield. However, the steep increase in issuance has me concerned that demand may not be able to absorb all this new supply in the short term.

Furthermore, the actual performance of the loans is not entirely encouraging. According to the data compiled by Bloomberg, while the current delinquency rate on agency-backed loans issued by Fannie Mae (OTC:FDDXD) sits around .7%, delinquency rates on non-QM loans is currently between 3-5%, depending on the type of loan.

My takeaway on this is investors need to be careful. While PCI's non-agency MBS weighting has long been a driver of strong performance in the fund, there are some developments in the non-agency market that suggest a heightened risk profile in the year ahead.

Concern Part II - Refinancing Activity

My second concern is related to mortgage bonds as a whole, for both agency and non-agency. Specifically, this relates to the outlook for interest rates and refinancing activity. While lower interest rates are often good for the sector, in terms of investor demand and low levels of defaults, they also present refinancing risk, which can impact yields and returns across the space.

On the bright side, low interest rates act as a catalyst for investor demand in the mortgage debt market. While yields decline on treasuries, the spread offered by mortgage bonds can look attractive. Further, low interest rates help keep delinquencies low as it improves affordability for homeowners. Overall, this can make for a healthy mortgage bond market, which is what we have seen recently, especially over the past five years.

The downside is, if interest rates move lower, homeowners may choose to refinance. The risk here is that by refinancing, homeowners will pay off the existing mortgage and obtain a new one at the prevailing (lower) interest rate. If the bonds in a fund's portfolio are paid off, management may choose to replace those loans with the new issuance. This reality can pressure the income stream, and may lead to distribution cuts if the refinancing activity is large enough.

On this note, I am again cautious. While PCI's income story had been very positive in 2019, including a distribution increase which I discussed in my prior article, there is no guarantee this level of income can be sustained indefinitely. While this may be a headwind investors are comfortable facing, we do have to consider that refinancing activity has dramatically picked up in the short-term. To illustrate, consider the refinancing index, which is sitting just under its 5-year high, as shown in the graph below:

As you can see, the refinancing index is quite high, and it is indeed having an impact on new mortgage issuance. To put the figure in perspective, consider that in the first few weeks of January, the share of refinancing activity made up 59% and 63% of new mortgages, according to an article by CNBC.

My takeaway from this is it will not be unrealistic to see lower yields across the sector, and this could impact PCI in the short term. While the recent distribution increase may tell investors the risk is not very high, if we consider PIMCO's most recent UNII report, we will see marked weakness in PCI's income production, as shown below:

My overall takeaway here is clearly one of caution. In fairness to PCI, the fund has a great track record of paying its distribution, and the recent distribution increase should give investors some comfort. Further, the Fed just kept rates at constant levels at the end of last month. The point here would be if interest rates remain steady, and do not continue to trend even lower, refinancing activity could slow down and level out soon. This would limit the refinancing risk, and help support the fund's underlying value. However, the short-term development, in terms of refinancing volume and PCI's recent income metrics, should give investors some pause at this time.

Valuation and NAV Discussion

My next point continues to present a bit of a mixed picture. On the bright side, PCI has been a fund from PIMCO that often trades below its peer, in terms of premium to NAV. Years ago, the fund was notorious for trading at a discount, and it turned out to be one of the most undervalued funds from PIMCO. As its popularity grew, so did the premium, but PCI still sits with a premium just under double-digits, and remains in the bottom-half of the PIMCO CEF family (in terms of price to own). While the fund is certainly not "cheap", its current valuation is near where it stood in October, although it is noticeably above its 1-year average, as the chart below illustrates:

Current Premium to NAV 9.4% Premium to NAV in October 8.6% 1-Year Average Premium 5.4% 1-Year NAV Gain 1.0%

My takeaway here is I don't see any glaring red flag for PCI, but I also don't see it as a screaming buy either. While its premium is reasonable, especially when we compare alternatives from PIMCO, a 9% premium still leaves plenty of downside risk if the premium narrows towards par value. Further, the NAV gain of only 1% year-over-year is a bit of a letdown, but makes intuitive sense considering the increase in mortgage bond supply, which I touched on earlier. Overall, I still see PCI as a relatively decent value proposition, especially when we consider that its sister fund, PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (PDI) trades at a premium above 20%. Therefore, I remain undeterred by PCI's premium price, but will continue to carefully monitor it going forward.

Why Buy Now? MBS Often Out-Perform Treasuries This Time Of Year

At this point, given all the concerns I have for the fund, investors are probably wondering why anyone would want to buy now. In truth, my review has seemed quite negative this time around. But, as I mentioned, I am rating PCI at "neutral" right now, not "bearish", and that is because I do see an argument for buying in, despite my concerns. Aside from the fact that the fund has a strong performance track record, I see other developments in the broader market that convince me above-average yielding debt should perform reasonably well in the year ahead.

The first reason has to do with treasury yields, which have moved sharply lower given the risk-off trade we saw at the end of January. The last two weeks in January saw heavy buying of treasuries, pushing the 10-year Treasury yield to its lowest point in six months, as shown below:

Clearly, investors favored risk-free assets during the market sell-off, but I believe this opens up an opportunity. With yields touching a short-term low, I expect this will drive investor demand to some higher yielding products, such as mortgage debt. While I have concerns for the sector, in fairness, mortgage debt remains a relatively safe way to earn extra income. Therefore, with the spread between the two asset classes widening recently, I believe investor demand will pick up soon.

Furthermore, while treasuries did out-perform last month, driven largely by the end of month equity sell-off, history tells us this is not an uncommon way to start the year. According to data compiled by Bloomberg, treasuries often out-perform mortgage bonds in January, only to see mortgage bonds out-perform over the next three months, on average, as shown below:

Note: The graph shows average monthly excess returns for mortgage debt over treasuries during the 2010-2019 time period.

My takeaway here is a positive one. Using historical data from the last decade, we are entering a period where the mortgage sector often performs well, compared to treasuries. While this is no guarantee of future success, the fact that treasuries rallied to end January, pushing down their yields, gives me some confidence that last decade's trend will continue in 2020 as well. If it does, PCI should see some bullish momentum for its underlying assets.

Bottom line

PCI remains my top PIMCO CEF holding, but I see increasing risk on the horizon. With the risk-on trade faltering in the short term, investors need to think carefully about their exposure to riskier products. While my outlook for mortgage debt as a whole is modestly positive for 2020, PCI is a leveraged fund with a large share of non-agency MBS holdings. This is a sector that is seeing risk increase, while supply simultaneously is rising. Furthermore, the fund's income production has faltered in the short term, while its premium remains above its 1-year average. The good news is PCI continues to be a relative bargain compared to its sister fund, PDI, which has a similar make-up. Also, there is a historical precedent for mortgage debt to perform well in the next few months ahead. However, after digesting recent developments, I would urge caution at this time, and recommend investors carefully consider their risk tolerance before buying new positions.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PCI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.