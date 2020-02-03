EUR/USD: There Could Be A Rebound, But It Will Be Modest

While a strategic review of ECB policy is taking place, it remains to be seen as to whether this will inspire the markets.

On 22 January, I made the argument that the EUR/USD could be due for a rebound after a period of extended weakness.

My reason for making this argument was that with a “strategic review” due to be held on the 23rd of this month – the ECB may choose to place less emphasis on quantitative easing going forward, and the euro could rise as a result. The decision of the ECB to subsequently hold rates at this meeting is an indication that further quantitative easing would be futile in terms of delivering more growth.

In spite of this, the EUR/USD has been dropping significantly in the past week – with the coronavirus crisis being a significant reason behind this as investors flock to safer currencies:

Source: investing.com

In particular, the strategic review is set to place the ECB’s holistic approach to the monetary policy under the microscope. For instance, the Federal Reserve is known for targeting a mixture of both stable inflation and stable growth. However, the ECB targets stable inflation as a priority – with the mandate to keep inflation “at a level below, but close to 2% over the medium term”, to quote former ECB chief Mario Draghi.

With that being said, a recent article from the Financial Times makes a good point that in spite of such a strategic review, both the Fed and ECB have consistently failed to reach the 2% inflation target over the past decade. Even if a strategic review prioritises an overshooting of the inflation target – it largely remains to be seen as to whether the markets would perceive this as credible – given the ECB’s track record over the past decade.

Let's examine this in more detail. With the ECB having failed to reach the inflation targets that it has prioritized - the central bank's credibility now depends on whether it can show more flexibility regarding price stability. Specifically, a lower inflation target would allow the central bank to take a more flexible approach to interest rates - with rates having some leeway to rise even if inflation is not specifically trailing near the 2% target.

As it stands, the ECB is continuing to implement zero-rates - all in the name of getting inflation back up to 2%. However, this does not take into consideration whether such a measure is having the desired impacts on growth (central banks are now starting to realize there is only so much negative rates can do).

Moreover, zero-rates continue to keep the euro at low levels relative to the greenback, and while this has made European exports more attractive in the short-term, this has done little for overall growth in Europe over the longer-term.

Insofar as where this leaves the euro – we could see a rebound in the short-term if the strategic review inspires confidence that inflation targets (whether revised or otherwise) can ultimately be reached. However, from a long-term perspective, the EUR/USD has largely traded below the 1.25 level since 2015. Even if there is a rebound, I deem it unlikely that the currency pair will breach this level, and therefore gains in the euro are likely to be modest over the longer-term - unless we see a markedly different approach from the ECB on the subject of inflation and price stability.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.