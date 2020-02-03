Tejon Ranch: Upside Plans With Downside Protection

Since writing an article on Maui Land & Pineapple (MLP), I have found myself obsessed with land-owning companies. Not ones that have several acres for their HQ, but those that own thousands of acres and find themselves massively undervalued at reasonable per acre costs.

As it turns out, there are quite a few companies that scratched that itch. My "to research" list is now full of land-owning companies that are trading at less than $3,000 an acre. One company did, however, stand out with an Enterprise Value (EV) per acre of ~$1,800, Tejon Ranch Co. (TRC).

The Numbers

For asset-heavy companies, I like to jump right into the numbers. Tejon Ranch is the owner of 270,000 acres of land just an hour north (60 miles) of Los Angeles.

Tejon Ranch's market cap floats around $425M. They have $62.4M of debt on the balance sheet, and $9.1M of cash, bringing the enterprise value to ~$475M. On a market cap basis, the land is trading at less than $1600 per acre, while on an EV basis, it's still a bargain at roughly $1750 an acre.

Through current public listings, the lowest price per acre I could find in the general area of the ranch is ~$3,500 ($250K for 70 acres). $3,500 per acre represents a 50% upside on an investment today in Tejon Ranch, which is an excellent margin of safety on assets alone. Of course, Tejon Ranch is unlikely to change hands tomorrow, and there's also the question of "how much could hilly terrain sell for," so let's take a look at how this company makes money.

Tejon Ranch's Plans

The Tejon Ranch company operates five distinct divisions across their vast amount of land:

Sector Revenues (Thousands) % of Revenues Commercial / Industrial $8,970 19.7% Residential $0 0% Mineral Resources $14,395 31.6% Farming $18,563 40.7% Ranch Operations $3,691 8.1%

The most glaring, and most promising number up above is Resort / Residential Real Estate. Yes, the zero. Real estate development is a long game, especially in a state like California, which has stricter regulations than other states. Tejon Ranch has been playing that long game for some time, and things might be ready to start paying off for patient investors.

The Residential Real Estate segment of the business is working on three master-planned communities, all situated close to one of the nation's busiest freeways, I-5. I-5 runs right through Tejon Ranch, giving the company some 16-miles of frontage to work with.

The furthest along community, which will sit along I-5, is Mountain Village at Tejon Ranch. The company has received entitlements to begin work on Mountain Village, which will contain some 3,400+ homes, hotels, and 160,000 sqft of commercial retail space.

The more prominent development, Centennial, in Los Angeles County will be home to 19333 residential units and 10.1 million square feet of retail space. Centennial received final approval from the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors in April 2019.

Finally, Grapevine will host 12,000 residential units and a further 5.1 million square feet of retail space. This master-planned community will be close to the existing Tejon Ranch commerce center. At last update, Grapevine was up for re-entitlement at the end of 2019.

All-in-all, 35,000+ residential units are planned along with 15.4M square feet of commercial space. The commercial space will create more than 20,000 permanent jobs throughout the Ranch's land, which will further help create sustainable developments within hours of the nation's second-largest metro area.

The development of this land is a tedious and time-consuming exercise requiring vast resources to pull off. Tejon Ranch has been funding those efforts with steady, consistent cash flow from other operations noted in the table above. Such operations include a Calpine power plant, licensing of mineral resources, and the current largest segment, farming.

The following tables illustrate the last three years of financials for the four revenue making sectors. Outside of a bit of a rough year in minerals due to lower prices, we can see that Tejon Ranch has managed to keep things quite steady.

Revenues, all numbers in thousands:

Sector 2018 Revenues 2017 Revenues 2016 Revenues Commercial $8,970 $9,001 $9,840 Mineral Resources $14,395 $5,983 $14,153 Farming $18,563 $16,434 $18,648 Ranch Operations $3,691 $3,837 $3,338

Net Profits, all numbers in thousands:

Sector 2018 Net Profit 2017 Net Profit 2016 Net Profit Commercial $2,724 $2,472 $2,740 Mineral Resources $8,172 $3,019 $6,357 Farming $2,535 $233 ($25) Ranch Operations ($1,760) ($1,574) ($2,396)

"Real" Hard Assets Going Into a Recession or Downswing

For the past few weeks, things have felt pretty tense in the markets. Usually, it's a big nothingburger, but for the first time in a while it does feel like a correction is coming. Being all cash is out of the question, as timing the market is impossible, so I am diversifying with something tangible: land.

Land is a real asset. You can't (within reason) create more of it. People will always need it. People, for that matter, will always want it. And, as populations grow, the demand for land will continue to grow.

For these reasons, land is a great hedge. It's also an excellent hedge against potential inflation and going forward it will become a part of my portfolio.

Addressing The Big Risk

"Build it, and they will come," is the most prominent risk here. Investors are putting their faith in consumers willing to move and live in master-planned communities that are tens of miles outside of a major city. I probably don't also need to point out that traffic in Los Angeles would make a commute from Centennial unrealistic.

There is a counterbalance to this, remote work. Remote work continues to grow, and with it, Americans no longer need to be right where the jobs are. As cities like Los Angeles become more expensive, homebuyers may opt for the cheaper, newer home. A home that would be surrounded by rolling hills and greenery (even a backyard), which the company is pledging to protect. All this with the added benefit of being an hour away from Los Angeles should the big city be calling. This might not sound appealing to some readers, but it seems like it's what Americans would prefer.

Realistic Outlook

If you have read this far in my piece, you can no doubt tell that I am bullish on land, and bullish on this company. I should point out that I am looking at the long-term horizon here, and plan to hold for a more extended period to realize the returns that one might expect. The downside protection with hard assets is what makes this appealing for me, and I assume some out there would find the same appeal.

So, what do we have? We have 270,000 acres of land situated relatively close to the second-largest city in the country and alongside one of the nation's most used interstates. We know that the company is making progress on residential developments, and we know those residential developments will be surrounded by 145,000 acres of conserved land.

With development on the Mountain Village community set to start this year, I think we can expect to see some moves up in the stock as the market begins to realize the actual value of these assets. Other catalysts to increase value would be work starting on Centennial (close to LA), and approval of Grapevine, both of which could occur this year.

Another promising aspect is insider buys. Insiders have picked up some 236,000 shares over the last six months, and have not been selling.

For me, this company is a buy & hold. The downside friction provided by real assets offers me enough that I am happy to hold a small piece of my portfolio in Tejon Ranch to wait for the communities to materialize.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in TRC over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.