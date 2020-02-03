Merger Arbitrage Analysis And Spread Performance - February 2, 2020

This article explains the reasons behind the movement in a selection of the largest U.S. cash merger arbitrage spreads from the past week as calculated by Merger Arbitrage Limited. We analyze the attractiveness and profitability of each spread going forward and indicate the trading position or action we have taken or intend to take based upon the analysis given.

Bitauto Holdings (BITA)

As would be expected this week, the spreads with the greatest volatility were those with Chinese connections. The outbreak of the coronavirus has, and will continue to dominate market chatter for the foreseeable future. Bitauto Holdings (BITA), which had steadily declined on a daily basis throughout the previous week, reversed that momentum this week and regained a significant portion of what was given up a week ago. The stock closed up for the week at $15.10 against an offer of $16 from Tencent Holdings (OTCPK:TCEHY). A rise of $0.38 or 2.58%. This leaves the arbitrage simple spread at 5.96%.

We stated previously how we should have been more aggressive in our selling when the stock was close to the $15.30 level. We also stated we would not add to our position following the drop until the coronavirus situation became clearer. Although we may have missed a (small) opportunity for profit on this recent fall and subsequent rise, we are happy with our risk management approach. As there was no new deal news announced, we shall maintain our current sentiments. In the absence of further deal news, should the stock move higher, we will look to trim our position further. Should the stock decline we will refrain from adding to our position, thus temporarily suspending our active arbitrage strategy.

Mellanox (MLNX)

Another strong performer this week Mellanox. Another deal spread with ties to China, Mellanox advanced again this week by an additional $1.45 to $120.90 against an offer price of $125 from NVIDIA (NVDA). This gives a simple spread of 3.39%. Thoughts of the impending SAMR regulatory decision were cast aside as the company announced Q4 earnings. With GAAP EPS of $1.29 beating by $0.35, and Revenue of $379.80M beating by $46.45M the stock went into overdrive late on Wednesday afternoon.

This is a great set of results for Mellanox and the stock reacted accordingly. In a recent exclusive Seeking Alpha interview we discussed the rising floor price using the example of ACIA. This is the value that the stock will theoretically fall to should the deal fail. As markets have risen and company results have improved so has the theoretical floor price. This reduces the downside risk, ie the potential loss, whilst maintaining the upside reward. For that reason, and that we have already trimmed our holding, we are happy to maintain the remainder of our position. Further analysis in this area by Stephen Simpson can be found here.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (RRGB)

Despite not being directly linked to Chinese influences, Red Robin Gourmet Burgers still managed to find itself amongst the largest movers this week. This time on the negative side. No new deal news was announced but the stock managed to get caught up in the broader market sell-off. By Friday, RRGB was down $1.92 at $32.87 against an offer price of $40 from Vintage Capital, a fall of 5.52%. This leaves the simple spread at 21.69%.

Heightened market volatility and no deal news. This appears to be a sweet spot for this spread. The deal closing probability is such that market movements can still significantly affect the movement of the spread, whilst the possibility of a successful bid remains. A perfect combination for our active arbitrage strategy. We shall continue in this vein whilst these conditions continue but possibly be in less of a rush to buy than previously on any downward movements.

Merger Arbitrage and Market Data

The broader market continued its volatile run as news of the extent of the Chinese coronavirus permeated through the markets. Domestic economic news, such as interest rates remaining on hold, corporate earnings advancements and even the anticipated dismissal of the impeachment hearings remain in the back seat as traders try to assess the effect the virus outbreak will have on the global economy. Following a severe decline on Friday the S&P 500 ETF (SPY) finished down 2.14% for the week.

The IQ ARB Merger Arbitrage ETF (MNA) also posted a negative return, its first in six weeks. The MNA had begun to move lower on Thursday and was not as affected by the sell off on Friday like the SPY was. At the end of the week, the MNA was showing a loss of 0.45% for the week, reversing the gains made over the previous fortnight. (You can read our analysis of advantages and disadvantages of investing with the MNA ETF in the "Merger Arbitrage Strategy" section at the Merger Arbitrage Limited website).

Merger Arbitrage Portfolio Analysis

U.S. based cash merger arbitrage positions saw 13 declines against 7 advances this week with 0 non-movers. There were no cash positions last week as the index of cash merger arbitrage spreads maintains its full complement of deal constituents. However, the top 20 largest cash merger arbitrage spreads as defined by MergerArbitrageLimited.com fell slightly by 0.04% and the dispersion of returns was a huge 2.50%. This is significantly above the levels experienced by both the 3-month medium term and long-term averages. The negative performance of the portfolio was primarily attributed to the decline in RRGB.

The index of cash merger arbitrage spreads now offers an average of 3.60%. This is marginally higher than last week reflecting a small drop in the overall index. For the coming week, the T20 portfolio has 20 deals and 0 vacant spots filled by cash. Investable new deals have once again become scarce with only small illiquid deals being registered. However, the index should retain a full complement of spreads for the near future as existing deals take their time to close.

We previously commented we were moving towards a more cautious analysis of the profitability of cash only merger arbitrage. Spreads have widened only marginally in recent weeks but the wider economic risks have increased. New deals have not been announced at the rate we would have expected during such a strong market run up. The coronavirus will be a difficult call for traders as investors rush in looking for bargains only to be stopped out if the market reacts negatively to new news. Markets have had their warning and are now on high alert to exit positions and take healthy profits should the virus outbreak worsen. This could provide ample opportunities for merger arbitrageurs so long as capital can be preserved in the meantime. As noted last week "we suggest this is an ideal time for traders to pause for a second and make a quick review of their investment objectives."

Merger arbitrage trading is not without risks. This strategy, although accessible to individuals as well as professionals, should be thoroughly understood BEFORE investment capital is put at risk. To assist the reader, "evergreen" content such as "how-to" & introductory guides, a reading list and much more including a list of the largest cash merger arbitrage spreads currently available can be found at the Merger Arbitrage Limited website associated with the author of this article.

