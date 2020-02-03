Excelsior Mining Weeks Away From First Production At Gunnison

Excelsior Mining (TSX: MIN, OTCQX: EXMGF) remains one of the MJG partnership’s longest held investments – with first shares purchased in July 2014. Our initial investment in Excelsior came on the heels of the 2014 Prefeasibility Study which outlined an after-tax NPV 10 of US$655m, an after-tax IRR of 44.7%, an after-tax payback of 2.4 years, and a reasonable initial capex of US$284m for the proposed ISR operation at Gunnison. At the time, Excelsior had a valuation of roughly US$40m, or a meagre 6% of after-tax NPV. (PFS stage projects with comparable economics are generally valued at 20% of after-tax NPV, if not 30-40%.) After conducting a site visit and becoming comfortable with the company’s management, financial structure, and game plan to advance the project, I determined that the risk/reward for MIN shareholders was decidedly favorable and initiated the position.

However, I knew at the time of purchase that there were three key hurdles to overcome before the company could realize its vision of turning Gunnison into the United States’ newest copper mine. First, MIN would have to successfully navigate the ISR permitting process for both the EPA and Arizona state agencies. Next, the company would have to secure a construction financing package not onerously dilutive to common shareholders. Finally, the company would have to prove that the ISR mining method works at Gunnison and that the economics outlined in the 2014 PFS and 2016 FS are indeed achievable.

We can safely say at this point that the Excelsior team has triumphed in regard to the first two hurdles. On the permitting front, the breakthrough occurred in late 2018 when the company officially received the Federal EPA UIC Permit – the final federal permit necessary for the company to begin construction at Gunnison (which it did in December 2018). And if there were any lingering doubts about the permitting situation, those were resolved on Dec 23, 2019 when the company confirmed that it had received approval from the EPA to commence operations at Gunnison’s newly constructed wellfield and production facility. While there are other variables at play (including the end of tax loss season), it is not a coincidence that MIN shares are up roughly 17% since receiving the final thumbs up from the EPA just a few weeks ago.

The challenge of financing the project without blowing out shareholders has also been successfully navigated by Excelsior. The big breakthrough occurred all the way back in late 2015 when Excelsior announced the acquisition of the nearby Johnson Camp SX-EW facility for pennies on the dollar from a distressed third party. This lowered the initial capex requirements for Gunnison markedly, allowing Excelsior to complete Stage 1 construction in 2019 at a cost of less than US$100m (compared to an initial capex of US$284m in the 2014 Prefeasibility Study, which was pre-Johnson Camp acquisition). The Triple Flag US$75m financing package announced in late 2018 was of course another significant milestone. Only US$10m of this was equity, with the remaining US$65m coming in the form of a copper stream. Including a US$9.4m equity placement from shareholder Greenstone Resources (which happened in tandem with the Triple Flag financing) and an additional 3.5m warrants issued to Triple Flag, the entire construction financing package increased the company’s fully diluted share count by only 13%, or roughly 30m shares. I view this as a fantastic achievement, particularly given the subdued copper price we’ve seen over the past 18 months.

It is now time for CEO Stephen Twyerould, COO Roland Goodgame, and the rest of the Excelsior team to take on the third challenge and prove to the market that the now operating Gunnison Mine can perform to the expectations set in the past economic studies. Despite the fact that Gunnison is now an operating mine, the company’s fully-diluted market capitalization of roughly C$280m is only 52% of the C$535m after-tax NPV 7.5 outlined in the Feasibility Study (assuming US$2.60 copper and adjusted for the Triple Flag stream). This indicates that the market remains skeptical about the company’s ability to hit the Stage 1 production target of 25m pounds per annum by mid 2020, and to eventually scale up to Stage 2 (75m lbs/yr) and Stage 3 (125m lbs/yr) through organic cashflow.

Can Excelsior prove the market wrong yet again? The jury is still very much out, but the initial signs are good. Shortly after the first acid injection in December 2019, the company announced on January 8th that “initial copper recovery grades are exceeding feasibility study expectations” and that the current pregnant leach solution (PLS) grade of 0.15 grams per liter is well ahead of schedule.

Source: @ExcelsiorMining on Twitter. 8 January 2020. Excelsior Mining Corp. on Twitter

In layman’s terms, this means that the acid currently circulating through the Gunnison production wellfield is recovering copper at a faster rate than was assumed in the Feasibility Study. This is great news – wellfield recoveries are the key variable to the success of any ISR operation and actual recoveries can differ dramatically from expectations. For Gunnison specifically, I know for a fact that there was some concern that Excelsior was too aggressive with wellfield recovery assumptions in the company’s economic studies. But based on this new data, we are presented with the possibility that Excelsior was perhaps too conservative with the assumed recoveries, which of course would be excellent news for MIN shareholders. There’s no reason to celebrate just yet as it is still very early days; however, the initial indications are indeed positive.

Over the next six months, there are two milestones that market will be watching for to determine whether things are on track at Gunnison. First, Excelsior has guided for some time now that first copper cathode sales can be expected in Q1 2020. I thoroughly expect this milestone to be hit, and it may happen as soon as February.

More significantly, the company’s stated goal is to reach Stage 1 nameplate capacity (25m lbs/yr) by mid 2020. This is a make or break milestone for Excelsior and, if the company can achieve Stage 1 nameplate capacity in a timely manner and without any serious hitches, the market will begin to realize that the company’s plan to eventually scale up to Stage 3 (125m lbs/yr) isn’t too far-fetched. On the flip side, failure to achieve this milestone will throw the viability of the whole operation into doubt. This is by far the company’s most significant catalyst in 2020.

I’ve included below a comprehensive list of the milestones that MIN shareholders can expect over the coming years. As mentioned, the most significant of the bunch is whether Gunnison achieves its stated Stage 1 nameplate production rate by mid 2020.

First copper cathode sales @ Gunnison by end March 2020

Stage 1 nameplate production capacity achieved (25m lbs/yr) by end Q2 2020

Decision on whether to skip Stage 2 and go straight to Stage 3 by end Q2 2021

Break ground on Stage 2/Stage 3 expansion by end Q2 2022

Stage 2/Stage 3 nameplate production capacity achieved by end 2024

Excelsior’s fully-diluted market capitalization of C$280m is just 52% of the C$535m after-tax NPV 7.5 outlined in the Feasibility Study (assuming US$2.60 copper and adjusted for the Triple Flag stream). This is unusually low for a fully built mine in the commissioning stage and reflects the market’s continued skepticism on whether ISR mining will work as expected at Gunnison.

If the Excelsior team is able to deliver as promised, we will see the Excelsior share price approach 100% of after-tax NPV 7.5 (C$2.10 per share) over the coming few years. This assumes a flat US$2.60 copper price for the life of the mine, which will likely prove to be overly conservative. For some perspective, plugging in a long-term copper price of US$3.15 gives Gunnison an after-tax NPV 7.5 of ~C$900m, or C$3.46 per share. The upside is still there for MIN shareholders but, don’t be mistaken, there is plenty of downside risk if the company stumbles on execution now that the Gunnison operation is up and running. These next six months will be crucial.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EXMGF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.