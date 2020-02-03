Mexico: AMLO 2 Years In

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO for short) has been in power for nearly two years. He won the presidency of Mexico on the proclamation of left-winged populism and ending corruption within the Mexican state. This had led to market fears of an abrupt break with orthodox economic thinking, and these fears were further fuelled by the cancelation of the new Mexico City airport. However, AMLO has surprised investors with taking an orthodox path, with creating a free-trade zone in the north of the country, and respecting the Banco de Mexico's independence. This has helped maintain Mexico's growth and helped improve certain macroeconomic indicators. Mexico is an interesting medium-term play for investors looking for EM growth, alongside a different exposure to the more developed markets of US and Canada due to its supply chain connections.

Starting with Mexican real GDP growth, with the analytical region of LATAM and the Caribbean also plotted, we can see that Mexico is intimately tied to the fortunes of this region. It can outperform or underperform but has followed the cycle of the region. As can be seen below, the cycle is expected to continue its uptick and growth.

Source: IMF

Unemployment does not appear to be a large issue for Mexico with recent data, as well as IMF forecasts depicting the situation to be in the lower half of 3%. This is a very low number and can be viewed as an indicator of Mexico's growing economic strength and inflationary pressures building. The unemployment rate did tick upwards slightly after AMLO's election in 2018; however, it has begun its climb-down and is expected to go lower than where it was at the beginning of his term.

Source: IMF

Following AMLO's declaration that he would explicitly respect the independence of the Banco de Mexico, unlike other populists, clearly was a step in the right direction. Inflation in Mexico has been decreasing drastically to a very manageable 3%. This rate of inflation is most likely beginning to be based in consumers expectations and helps create a rationale for price increases in the future. This anchored inflation is most likely due to Mexico's privileged (depending on your view) geographical location with the US as its northern neighbour and being included in the previous NAFTA and new USMCA deal. These ties to much more economically advanced economies most likely help anchor certain behaviours.

Source: IMF

One negative that investors should keep in mind and view when analysing whether Mexico is an appropriate investment for them is the increasing debt load that is forecasted to grow. It is not at worrying levels as of now, but the increasing rate is something to keep in mind, especially in regards to a developing market that may not have the stability, or ability to manage a tightening in the debt markets. This could spark a wider crisis in the currency, and more. However, this is a distant possibility and should not be too large of a concern.

Source: IMF

After the signing of USMCA, Mexico's trade situation had once stabilised. Mexico is a cyclical trade partner and is deeply ingrained still into North American supply chains. However, it was experiencing strong trade balance growth, which is not expected to continue with almost as large of a swing the other way. The current account balance is forecasted to grow in the negatives to ~-2% by 2024; however, this is not such a drastic negative current account balance.

Source: IMF

Finally, we move to look into how the average income has fared since the 1980s based on the USD PPP 2002 rate. We can distinctly see the decrease in living standards during the 1980s and 1990s due to the tequila crisis and other economic issues. We can see that during the 2000s, life was essentially the same and this trend has continued into the 2010s. This can highlight that regardless of the economic benefits investors may feel in Mexico, the society economically has been relatively stagnant to 2002 life as denominated in PPP based in 2002 USD.

Source: WID

Mexico is a potential success story and has stabilised under the potentially destabilising presidency of AMLO. The macroeconomic situation has been improving and is forecasted to continue to do so. It should remain an option and near the top of the list for investors who would like exposure to the LATAM region, to a different level of exposure to the developed markets of Canada and the US, as well as to the broader EM universe.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.