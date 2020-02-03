5 Dividend Stocks To Buy The Week Of February 3rd

Nevertheless, it's always a good time to buy undervalued dividend compounding machines like the five companies presented here.

There is more political risk involved with the 2020 election than the markets are currently pricing in.

Introduction

Every week, I try to find the five most opportunistic and timely dividend stocks to highlight as "buy" ideas and present them in these articles. There are many dividend stock "listicles" (list articles) on the Internet, but relatively few of them focus solely on stocks that are good buys today. In a time of very low yields in both stocks and bonds, value investing becomes a vital way to generate a decent, reliable income stream.

That is as true for younger investors like me who focus on dividend growth and compounding as it is for retirees and near-retirees in search of current yield. So let's examine this week's five picks and explore why they could make strong long-term dividend investments.

The Return of Politics

It's an election year in the United States, which means it's time to prepare for a heap of rank electoral speculation. Allow me to engage in some of this rank speculation, especially as it relates to investors.

The Senate just voted down a motion to hear from new witnesses who likely have relevant information to the actions for which the president was impeached. This despite the leak that former White House insider John Bolton was instructed by President Trump in May, 2019 (with a witness in the room), to call Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky and make sure that Zelensky met with Trump's personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani, to discuss investigations into the Bidens. Of particular importance, Bolton allegedly claims that Trump specifically stated the $391 million in aid would not be delivered until his demands were met.

What makes this vote particularly interesting is that it comes only days after a Quinnipiac University poll showed that 75% of Americans, including 49% of Republicans and 75% of independents, supported additional witnesses being called in the Senate trial. While Americans are evenly split on support for removing the president from office, 57% wanted to hear more details (including 61% of independents) and between 52-54% of Americans think that Trump has abused his power, isn't being truthful, and has obstructed Congress. Only 34% say that Trump was justified in his actions.

(This polling data, by the way, is corroborated by a few other polls that show similar levels of support for witnesses.)

Even many elected Republicans admit that Trump did exactly what he is being accused of doing. Senator Lamar Alexander concluded after reviewing the evidence that "the president withheld United States aid, at least in part, to pressure Ukraine to investigate the Bidens..." but is still planning to vote for acquittal. He finds the behavior inappropriate, but not impeachable. Fellow Republican Senator Marco Rubio stated, "Just because actions meet a standard of impeachment does not mean it is in the best interest of the country to remove a president from office." Finally, Senator Lisa Murkowski said, "There will be no fair trial in the Senate. . . . It is sad for me to admit that, as an institution, the Congress has failed." She voted against witnesses because she thought it wouldn't change anyone's mind, much less the eventual outcome of the impeachment process.

I believe the way the GOP has handled the Senate trial will electorally hurt congressional Republicans, and especially senators, in November. Both parties' bases have been fired up by this process, but I believe that slightly more Americans share the Democrats' perspective in this particular dispute. It seems commonsense to most Americans that in any trial, it is best to consider more evidence, more witnesses, and more details rather than less. Just as the way Democrats handled the Kavanaugh hearings ultimately hurt them in several senate races in 2018, the way Republicans have handled the impeachment trial will likely come back to hurt them in the 2020 elections.

More information on Trump's Ukraine dealings will inevitably surface, and when it does, incumbent Republican senators will have to own their acquittal votes and align themselves with Trump in order to avoid the president's wrath.

This matters to investors because Republican control of the senate is an unbreakable bulwark against tax increases. If Democrats were to hold on to the house of representatives, and win the presidency, and take over the senate, then tax hikes on both corporations and the wealthy are very likely to follow. If Democrats win the highly contested senate races in Colorado, Arizona, North Carolina, and Maine while holding onto Alabama and Michigan, they will likely end up with 51 senate seats.

Around 63% of voters in Arizona, Colorado, Maine, and North Carolina disapprove of the senate's decision to block witnesses, so Democratic senate seat victories in each of these states is quite plausible. What's more, Republicans in the House of Representatives are losing the fundraising battle against Democrats by a wide margin; in 2019, House Democrats out-raised House Republicans by $40 million. This diminishes the GOP's chances of closing the 35-seat gap in the House this November.

I am not saying a fully Democrat-controlled federal government is the most likely outcome at this point (how likely is a Democratic senator to win in Alabama against a non-child molester?), but it is a potential risk that the markets may partially price in at some point this year. The tax increases and not-so-business-friendly policies that would manifest in a fully Democrat controlled government would certainly be bearish for a richly valued stock market. An evenly split senate (50 Democrats/liberal Independents and 50 Republicans) is also a plausible outcome and would create high uncertainty.

And, of course, one should also consider the very plausible outcome of a Bernie Sanders nomination on the Democratic ticket. Sanders leads in the Real Clear Politics polling average in the early caucus/primary states of Iowa and New Hampshire and was statistically tied with Biden in the most recent poll for Nevada. Betting market, PredictIt, has Bernie as the most likely to win the nomination by a wide margin. And RCP's poll average pitting Bernie directly against Trump has Sanders leading Trump by 3.7 percentage points.

With stocks priced for perfection (and definitely for a Trump reelection in November), it would not be unreasonable to see investors wobble in their confidence this year. Ironically, such a wobble would weigh on Trump's reelection chances, which rely heavily on stock market performance, and the risk of a self-fulfilling prophecy could pick up steam.

But enough about stocks priced for perfection! Let's discuss some stocks that are unjustifiably undervalued and offer generous dividends.

1. 3M Co. (MMM)

Dividend Yield: 3.63%

P/E Ratio: 16.6x

The iconic industrial conglomerate, 3M, is on sale again after mediocre 4th quarter earnings results. The company is almost like an industrial mutual fund, manufacturing over 60,000 individual products in four separate categories: Consumer (15.3% of sales), Health Care (24.7%), Transportation & Electronics (27.1%), and Safety & Industrial (32.9%). Its products are sold all around the world, with around 60% of sales coming from outside the United States.

Source: Q4 Earnings Presentation

For Q4, 3M reported a very slight miss on revenue that still grew 2% YoY, and non-GAAP EPS of $2.15, which actually beat expectations by 5 cents. Adjusted EPS, on the other hand, came in at $1.95, down 15.6% YoY, largely due to litigation charges of 29 cents per share related to the PFAS issue. If not for these litigation charges, adjusted EPS would only have been down about 3% YoY. To add to the pain, sales only grew YoY at all because of acquisitions, which added 5.1% to sales while organic growth came in at -2.6%.

Canada and Brazil were 3M's only significantly positive markets in Q4, while the US, Mexico, and Japan each dragged down net sales.

Despite all this bad news, management expects to return to both sales and earnings growth in 2020. They plan to do this through yet another restructuring plan that will decentralize some of the operational decisions, empowering business unit leaders to run their divisions the way they want.

The good news, especially for dividend growth investors, is that free cash flow rose 4% YoY in Q4, and 10% YoY in FY 2019. In Q4, 3M paid out 46% of FCF as dividends, and 55% of FCF was consumed by dividends and share buybacks. In FY 2019, dividends ate up 61.5% of FCF. Adding share buybacks, these two accounted for 87% of FCF.

While these payout and shareholder rewards ratios are elevated (I'd prefer to see less than 50% of FCF paid out as dividends), a return to growth should lower the payout ratio over time. Plus, 3M is still generating a 17.5% return on invested capital and is spending about 6% of its revenue on research and development, which should keep the company's longstanding tradition of innovation alive and well.

Data by YCharts

Even better, for 2020, management has guided for 18-21% ROIC and 19-25% YoY growth in GAAP EPS. Based on 2020's estimates, 3M shares are currently trading at 16.6x earnings and a 3.63% dividend yield.

Over the past ten years, 3M's dividend has grown at an average 11% pace annually, but an already elevated payout ratio combined with some continuing headwinds should put the next decade's average lower than that. Assuming a 7% annual dividend growth rate (which is likely achievable for this Dividend King), buying shares at today's price should result in a 10-year yield-on-cost ("YoC") of 7.14%. That hits my threshold of at least a 7% projected 10-year YoC for high-quality companies.

2. Restaurant Brands International (QSR)

Dividend Yield: 3.28%

P/E Ratio: 20.5x

When Ray Kroc discovered the McDonalds (MCD) fast food restaurants, he quickly realized they had the potential to become hugely popular all across the country. But when he bought the business and expanded it, he did not keep the operations of the business in-house. Rather, he developed a franchise model, with the founding McDonald brothers as his first franchisees.

When Harry Sonneborn, McDonald's Corporation's first CEO, came along, he made another observation to Kroc: "You’re not in the burger business, you’re in the real estate business. You build an empire by owning the land. What you ought to be doing is owning the land upon which that burger is cooked."

Thus began the transformation of fast food into the model that is ubiquitous today. The corporate owners of fast food (or "quick service") chain brands hardly do any the actual operations of the business themselves. Instead, they collect franchise fees, royalties, and rent from their franchisees.

I'm not pitching McDonald's here, but rather the lower-valued and higher yielding Restaurant Brands International, owner of the Burger King, Tim Hortons, and Popeyes brands. Nearly all (99.6%) of QSR's stores are operated by franchisees, who bear most of the restaurant operating costs, including marketing and advertising. QSR also owns 6% of its stores' real estate, and leases 15% from third party landlords, then subleasing to franchisees.

These are much more stable, higher-margin income streams than those of its operator-franchisees. Of course, QSR's business model ultimately relies on the success of its franchisees, but if they suffer a bad quarter or two, it will not necessarily be felt at the franchisor level.

Recently, Burger King cut the price of its plant-based burger, the Impossible Whopper. It's offering a 2 for $6 deal for multiple menu items, including the Impossible Whopper. This past week, I decided to try this plant-based burger, having not eaten at a Burger King previously for years. I found the taste and texture pretty good — something I would order again, even.

This and other new plant-based options QSR's restaurants are rolling out this year should continue to expand and diversify the company's customer base.

What's more, QSR shares seem to be selling at a discount to peers right now, especially its closest peers, McDonald's and Yum Brands (YUM), owner of the Taco Bell, Pizza Hut, KFC, and WingStreet brands.

Data by YCharts

Notice that QSR's price to forward earnings is almost down to its lows hit in December 2018 / January 2019. I view this as an attractive entry point. What's more, it's reassuring to see that QSR enjoys a significantly higher free cash flow yield than its closest peers:

Data by YCharts

The payout ratio based on FCF sits at 66%, which is on the higher end but not alarming considering the company's stability of cash flows.

Based on the current 3.28% dividend yield, and assuming annual dividend growth of 8-10% over the next decade, buyers at today's price can reasonably expect a 10-year YoC of 7.08% to 8.5%.

3. AbbVie Inc. (ABBV)

Dividend Yield: 5.83%

P/E Ratio: 9.1x

Drugmaker, AbbVie, suffered a sharp pullback in 2019 after announcing the expensive, $63 billion acquisition of Allergan (AGN), the pharmaceutical company most well known for being the maker of Botox.

Data by YCharts

Before the merger, AbbVie's blockbuster arthritis drug, Humira, accounted for ~60% of revenue and faced a looming patent cliff coming in 2023. The drug has already lost patent protection in Europe. Something drastic needed to be done to diversify the company's revenue stream, and it didn't appear as though the drug pipeline was going to do the trick on its own. Hence the mega-acquisition. Luckily, the acquisition is expected to be immediately accretive to earnings, which should provide ample cash for paying down debt and sustaining the dividend growth.

Now, investors have the opportunity to pick up shares around the same price at which AbbVie traded prior to the announcement of the acquisition, which, in essence, means that they can get the added cash flow from Allergan for free.

What's more, AbbVie recently received recommended approvals from a European medicinal committee for two of its drugs: Venclyxto for leukemia and Maviret for hepatitis C. This should expand each drug's market size in Europe sometime this year, which would mean higher revenues and further diversification away from Humira.

Currently, AbbVie's cash position of $10.7 billion and ample free cash flows put it in a strong financial position to continue growing well into the future. By price to FCF, AbbVie is around the cheapest its been in its entire existence as a standalone company.

Data by YCharts

With a payout ratio of 48% based on FCFs and R&D expenditures over the last twelve months of over $11 billion, AbbVie seems poised to sustain its dividend growth into the foreseeable future. Now, it may not match the 20%+ dividend growth rate averaged over the past five years, and it may not even average the 10% growth of its most recent hike. But it doesn't take as much growth to make a solid long-term income investment when one starts with a dividend yield of 5.83%.

Based on the current price/yield, if AbbVie's dividend growth averaged even 5% going forward, investors could look forward to a 10-year YoC of 9.5% or better. What about 4% average dividend growth? Even that would render an 8.63% 10-year YoC.

4. Pfizer Inc. (PFE)

Dividend Yield: 4.08%

P/E Ratio: 13.8x

Pharmaceutical stalwart, Pfizer, has decided to sell off its stagnant-growth drugs in the Upjohn division to Dutch generic drugmaker, Mylan (MYL), around the middle of this year. This shedding of low-to-no-growth assets is expected to transform Pfizer into a leaner, meaner, higher-growth biopharma giant to match the likes of AbbVie and Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY).

Pfizer's drugs are used for a variety of categories: 19.4% of sales from oncology, 18.6% from internal medicine, 16.2% from hospital medicines, 13.5% from vaccines, 9.9% from inflammation & immunology, and 5.4% from rare diseases.

To call Q4 results lackluster would be severely understating the case. Revenues dropped 9.2%, solely because of the Upjohn division's abysmal -32.2% showing. That explains the stock price collapse over the last few trading days:

Data by YCharts

But once the company sheds its problematic Upjohn assets, it expects to return to 6% annual revenue growth over the next five years. I like seeing companies focus on healthy topline growth, rather than relying on financial engineering tactics like share buybacks. It's great to see the biopharma company making progress on its drug pipeline, especially with its oncology drugs. The $8.65 billion spent on R&D over the past twelve months should continue to feed that pipeline.

With a 4.08% starting yield based on the current share price, a return to its average dividend growth rate over the last ten years of 6% would result in a respectable 10-year YoC of 7.3%.

5. Empire State Realty Trust (ESRT)

Dividend Yield: 3.1%

Price/FFO Ratio: 15.6x

Empire State Realty owns lower Class A and upper Class B office properties in New York City. Its most well-known property is the eponymous Empire State Building, which derives a substantial portion of its revenue from observatory sales. Observatory revenue grew at an average annual rate of 10.2% from 2001 to 2018, bringing in $126 million in the twelve months ending in Q3 2019. It is one of the most popular tourist attractions in NYC, and NYC is one of the most popular tourist cities in the nation.

Source: Q3 Earnings Presentation

Its buildings typically offer lower rents than the high-end Class A and "aged trophy" properties in the city while being more centrally located and attractive to tenants than most Class B properties. As with all real estate, having a good location is the first step to success, which certainly sets ESRT up for success. The REIT expects to redevelop 5.6% of its 10.1 million square feet of rentable space in the next few years, and it is already enjoying a strong 24% releasing spread. (In other words, rent for new leases in comparable spaces is 24% higher than in previous leases.) The net effective rent growth for Manhattan office spaces has been around 5.5% in recent history.

ESRT also enjoys ample revenue growth upside from the lease-up of 472,000 SF of recently redeveloped vacant space. The REIT projects weighted average unlevered cash ROIs (i.e. cap rates) on redevelopment projects of 10%. Compare this to the company's weighted average cost of capital of around 2.9%.

What's more, with both the observatory and ground-level retail space (7.1% of rentable square feet), ESRT is somewhat more diversified than the average office REIT.

Perhaps the strongest aspect of ESRT is its top-quality balance sheet, featuring low debt levels and an extended debt maturity schedule.

Source: Q3 Earnings Presentation

ESRT's cash NOI in the 12 months ending in Q3 2019 came in at $385,910, versus $378,093 in the 2017 fiscal year. That equates to growth of only about 2% over that timespan, largely due to tenant churn. Meanwhile, total funds from operations has grown only around 6% since the company's IPO in 2013, while share issuance has translated that into -27.3% FFO per share growth.

Data by YCharts

This explains why the share price sits at roughly the same place it was in 2013. But, on the bright side, that poor share price performance has made ESRT cheaper by some measures than its office REIT peers, Boston Properties (BXP) and Corporate Office Properties (OFC):

Data by YCharts

It is uncertain how ESRT would perform over a full market cycle, but the REIT has all the right ingredients to shine in the long run: high quality and well-located assets, a fortress balance sheet, low cost of capital, and some significant diversification of revenues.

Right now would probably be the best time in the REIT's short history as a public company to buy shares.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MMM, QSR, ABBV. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may initiate long positions in PFE and ESRT over the next 72 hours.