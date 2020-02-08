Retirement: Healthcare Expense Planning

Co-produced with Treading Softly

Today, we examine a major concern, stressor, and expense for American retirees, i.e., healthcare.

How Much Money Are We Talking About?

While a multitude of factors and timing will come into play, Fidelity estimates a couple aged 65 in 2019 will need to have approximately $285,000 (after tax) to cover their retirement healthcare expenses, excluding long term care. This estimate has risen from 2015, when Fidelity estimated it would cost $245,000 for a couple to handle 20 years of out of pocket retirement health costs. The inflationary effect of the cost of healthcare continues to outpace standard inflation.

For the average retiree, these funds will be tied up in their general retirement fund and often cause additional drawdowns, as very few have $285,000 sitting idle just for healthcare expenses.

When Does Medicare Start?

Medicare starts at age 65. Therefore, if you decide to retire at age 62, you will need to find health insurance for the 3 years prior to Medicare kicking in or risk paying all expenses out of pocket. Considering the average retirement age for Americans is age 62, you need to seriously factor in these 3 intervening years before you are covered by Medicare. Assuming you worked until age 62, you have a few options:

COBRA continuation Spouse Healthcare coverage Public Marketplace Private Insurance Risk it with no coverage

COBRA Continuation

This option only applies to retirees that have employment-based health care coverage right up until they retire. Essentially, you are electing to continue with the same policy which is often very expensive. Why? While you were employed, your employer paid a significant portion of your overall health insurance expenses. When you retire and if you elect to continue with their insurance plan, most employers will have you foot the entire bill. This means premiums you pay can rise considerably, but you retain the familiar insurance you have held for years.

Some will prefer this option if your employer has an excellent plan that is not too expensive. When you leave your job, your employer will provide you the paperwork for the COBRA coverage and you have a certain time frame to explore other options to compare prices before signing up for it.

Spouse Healthcare Coverage

Not all couples retire at the same time or age. If you decide to retire while your spouse remains in the workforce, you may be able to get into their insurance plan. This often means a higher premium withheld from your spouse's paycheck due to the additional coverage, but it also is among the cheapest options for maintaining coverage. Your spouse's employer would pay a higher price as well but you would not bear the burden of those costs.

This option is favorable if one of you decides to continue to work until the full retirement age of 65.

Public Marketplace and Private Insurance

Finding a private or a public marketplace insurance will often be quite an ordeal as prices range from affordable - with high deductibles, to extremely expensive - with low deductibles. Most retirees will want to carefully evaluate their co-pay vs premium payments. Often low premium insurance will have a higher cost per visit to doctors or for other medical care. Paying a higher premium can pay dividends down the line if you end up needing extensive medical care that requires a chunky deductible.

Depending on your situation and lower income levels, you may benefit from subsidies and discounts in the public marketplace.

We find these options to be equally unfavorable due to the failure of most public marketplaces to offer multiple choices that have a beneficial cost/benefit impact. Many places within the US have only 1 or 2 options in the public marketplace. However, these are still better than the last option on our list which we shall cover next.

Going Without

With the removal of the mandate to have insurance and the costs associated with not having it at tax time, retirees have the riskiest option of going without insurance. This means you must pay for all expenses out of pocket – which could end up being most expensive option. In investing terms, this option is like gambling on penny stocks. In trying to pocket the costs of premiums, you are hoping you will have no major health issues for 3 years, while being at an age prone to more issues.

Now that we have explored these options, let us look at the details of Medicare itself.

Medicare Has 3 Parts

Medicare is not an all-in-one system but has three unique parts to it:

Part A covers hospital costs - once the deductible is met. Part B covers medical expenses outside the hospital, requires an annual premium and is optional. Part D covers prescription drug costs.

Many insurance companies offer "Medicare Advantage" plans that are an all-in-one solution to your coverage. Medicare Advantage Plans may offer extra coverage, such as vision, hearing, dental, and/or health and wellness programs. Furthermore, you can sign up for “Medigap" supplement insurance plans to cover expenses that Part A and B do not cover.

Medicare Supplemental vs Medicare Advantage Plans

Medicare itself is administered by the federal government. As such they are your original point of contact and with whom you are enrolled from the get-go, but your options do not stop there.

Medicare is not an all-inclusive medical coverage, as you can see above, the parts of medicare do not cover everything. As such health insurance companies offer "supplemental" or "Medigap" plans. With these plans, you are still enrolled for normal Medicare with the government, but have secondary insurance that works in tandem with it. You will pay separate premiums but often have little to no deductible - essentially it's designed to fill the gaps.

This is not to be confused with Medicare Advantage plans. These are an all encompassing insurance plan connected to Medicare. Instead of having your insurance administered by the government, you are now having it administered by a private insurance company. As such, often you have no additional premiums but it does not always add additional coverage. Some insurance companies will bundle Advantage and supplemental together - making everything for your insurance billed to one place.

Careful examination is required when reviewing Medicare Advantage plans as they often have a larger variation of what additional benefits if any are offered.

While we cannot decide for you which plan is best, we would strongly encourage you to speak to a licensed insurance agent after doing research to decide since it can be very hard to adjust your insurance once set.

So how does High Dividend Opportunities or immediate income investing help reduce this stress load?

Income Investing and Healthcare

When it comes to healthcare expenses, you must recognize that most of us will face rising expenditures as we age. Therefore, you now need to decide how you want to tackle this process:

Pay higher premiums and less out-of-pocket, or

Pay lower premiums and more out-of-pocket

In investing terms, retirees are either going to be paying more upfront in premiums or a lot more if a problem arises.

As income investors, we make more in dividends annually than other types of investors. So naturally, we would gravitate to a regular expense pattern versus a large expenditure at random.

The asset manager, Blackrock, expected US stocks to return about 5.9% annualized returns over the next 10 years in 2017. So far, the broad markets have returned well above this. Any long-term investor knows that the market rarely ever only runs in a straight path upward.

Meanwhile, interest rates remain stubbornly low and investors in low yield "SWAN" securities are finding it hard to save enough for retirement without liquidating their precious investments. When they liquidate, the cycle only worsens as now their low yielding portfolio generates even fewer funds for the next large medical expense.

Our model portfolio yields 9-10%, giving retirees plenty of ammo to pay their expenses AND a more costly healthcare insurance premium. As you grow older, buying into dividend stocks that pay a solid stream of income becomes more important. Today, the markets offer great high yield picks such as the GEO Group (GEO) with a yield of 12%, and PIMCO Dynamic Credit Income Fund (PCI) with a yield of 8.3%. These are two examples of strong buys for our income investors.

We would encourage readers to plan on using a higher premium, lower deductible, healthcare plan so that their overall expenses are more predictable and easily covered by recurring dividend cash flow.

By opting for a lower deductible plan, retirees do not need to have as much of a nest egg built up to cover unexpected healthcare costs. This leaves their valuable portfolio balance higher, longer to continue to earn funds.

Key Takeaway

We strongly believe that some level of health insurance coverage is essential for retirees looking to live comfortably. Through income investing, your portfolio can readily cover higher premium insurance to reduce the sudden shock of a medical emergency as you age. This will keep your funds in your account longer, always working for you.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GEO, PCI, PTY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.