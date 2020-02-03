Ardea Share Price Buoyed By Godolphin Spin Out

The MJG partnership has owned shares of Ardea Resources (ASX: ARL, OTCPK: ARRRF) since mid 2017 – with an average cost basis of C$0.58. An investment in Ardea remains a leveraged bet on the prices of nickel and cobalt. I am not generally a fan of these so-called “optionality bets” (i.e. large, low-grade development-stage assets uneconomic at current metal prices but acutely leveraged to metal price increases). However, I’ve made an exception for Ardea due to (a) the company’s outsized working capital position which will stave off further dilution for at least another 18 months and (b) my conviction that the prices of battery-grade nickel and cobalt sulfate are due for significant increases in the years ahead as the world continues to electrify.

When I last wrote about Ardea six months ago, the nickel price had undergone a 40% increase in the previous ninety days due to supply concerns coming out of Indonesia. While this sharp spike of speculative interest in nickel was no doubt an exciting development, I cautioned readers “that the current surge of interest in nickel and nickel equities could be derailed by broader macroeconomic worries”. Sure enough, this has been the case – with the nickel price falling sharply from a high of US$8.45 per pound in late August to US$5.70 today. The primary reason for this decline was broad weakness across base and energy metals due to trade war concerns and an obstinately strong US dollar. Another culprit was speculative over-exuberance surrounding the supply-related developments in Indonesia last year. In the end, the nickel price still ended the year up nearly 30% but, to many speculators, it felt like a down year.

Despite the nickel price weakness over the preceding six months, the ARL share price has held in there quite well and is up 15% since I last wrote about the company. This is thanks in large part to the company’s successful spin out of its extensive NSW land package into Godolphin Resources (ASX: GRL). The spin out, which officially was completed on Dec 18th, was a big deal for the company for a few reasons. First and most importantly, the spin further focuses Ardea on its flagship Goongarrie Nickel Cobalt Project ("GNCP") and lowers the company’s annual overhead by offloading the holding cost of the NSW project portfolio to Godolphin. Secondly, the spin out increases Ardea’s enviable working capital position of ~A$10.5m by adding A$981k in cash, up to 1 million GRL shares, and 15 million GRL options priced at A$0.25 to the Ardea treasury. And finally, the spin out looks to have driven some significant buying of ARL shares in advance of the in specie distribution. In the 45 days before the Dec 3rd record date, we saw the share price rise as high as A$0.74 – a full 70% higher than the A$0.44 share price seen in mid-October. While the ARL share price has come off its highs in the weeks since the Godolphin spin out was completed, it still remains well above the share price level seen pre- transaction.

Unlike most of our investments, I want Ardea to do as little as possible as we wait for higher nickel and/or cobalt prices. As I mentioned in the last ARL update:

“The most important of these tasks is to minimize share dilution. A skyrocketing nickel price a few years from now will do Ardea shareholders no good if they’ve been diluted to oblivion in the meantime. This is why the company’s outsized A$11m cash position is so crucial to the success of this story. It is essential for management to slash company overhead to the absolute minimum and to resist the temptation of pursuing non-core opportunities. In light of the recently announced A$2.5m R&D refund from the Australian Tax Office, my expectation is for the Ardea treasury to last into 2021 – giving shareholders a runway of eighteen months before share dilution becomes a serious worry.”

I’m happy to report that, as of December 31st, 2019, Ardea still had A$10.7m in the treasury – indicating a net burn of less than A$500k over the past six months. While this was no doubt helped by the R&D tax refund and the cash/shares received from the Godolphin spin out, it demonstrates why I am confident that the company can go at least another 18 months without further share dilution.

Ardea continues to make measured progress at the GNCP – which is the subset of the KNP on which the company has focused its development efforts. The company has continued its pre-feasibility study optimization work streams including flow-sheet development, bench scale metallurgy, resource reporting, resource modelling, pit optimization, mine planning reporting, ground water assessment, and tenement consolidation. During 2020, these work streams will also extend to a recently announced project expansion study termed “WINNER”, referring to Water, Inpit Neutraliser and Nickel Enhanced Reserve study (WINNER). This initiative will leverage Ardea’s extensive nickel/cobalt resource base on the greater KNP land package. Other deposits within hauling distance, initially Highway and Siberia North, will be appraised for selective high-grade (>1% nickel) plant feed. The aim is to optimize plant feed grades to a 2Mtpa Pressure Acid Leach plant exceeding 1% nickel for at least the initial 15 years of mine life.

Remember that the company has made the decision to not formally initiate a GNCP feasibility study until a strategic partner has committed to the project. This is a smart move by ARL management, as it ensures that the company’s enviable working capital position won’t be wasted on a potentially irrelevant study (project specifications will differ depending on the needs of the strategic partner ultimately selected). KPMG continues to lead discussions with potential international project partners interested in securing nickel and cobalt offtake from the GNCP. The company has made clear that offtake rights must include a project funding commitment from the partner. My expectation is that one or more strategic partners will be secured before Ardea next has to raise money.

Separate from the GNCP, Ardea has just completed a small 1500m RC drill program at its Mulga Plum gold prospect – with drill results expected in February or March. The company also plans to drill its Big Four and Lady Isobel gold prospects in Q1 2020. While these programs will supply some news flow in the months ahead, I continue to urge Ardea management to preserve cash and keep the focus on the GNCP.

I’ve provided below the milestones that Ardea shareholders should expect over the coming year. Absent an unexpected gold discovery at either Mulga Plum, Big Four, or Lady Isobel, the announcement of a strategic partner at the GNCP is the milestone most likely to drive a re-rate of the Ardea share price.

RC drill results (1500m) at Mulga Plum by end Q1 2020

RC drill results at Big Four by end Q1 2020

RC drill results at Lady Isobel by end Q1 2020

Water assessment drilling at the Papertalk West palaeo-channel by end Q2 2020

Updated resource and reserve estimate at GNCP by end Q3 2020

Maiden scandium resource at GNCP by end Q3 2020

Partner/sale at Mt Zephyr-Darlot East by end 2020

Strategic partner(s) announced at GNCP with concurrent financing by end 2020

For the time being, the ARL share price can be expected to track closely with investor sentiment for battery metals. I continue to stress to management that “less is more” and that the company should do everything within its power to lengthen out runway before the next capital raise. If the company gets too distracted with non-core activities, I won’t hesitate to liquidate our position.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ARRRF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.