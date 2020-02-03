The Ciovacco Sweet Spot Thesis Examined

The oldest wave of Millennials has reached the approximate age range that characterised Boomers in the early '80s.

According to Chris Ciovacco, this pattern continued for nearly 20 years and was a major factor in driving the Bull that persisted for most of that period.

In the early 1980s, the oldest Baby Boomers began to sink good portions of their assets into the stock and bond markets.

Introduction

Many market observers are convinced that the Bull Market that has run since 2009 is towards the end of its momentum and that a decade of relatively low returns is ahead of us. Those in support of this thesis introduce debt and deficits and consistent central bank interventions as evidence that the bull is tired. Valuations are objectively fairly stretched. In this view, the overall market is destined for a period of mediocre performance.

There is another, more optimistic picture of where markets may be headed. This school of thought includes a compelling generational comparison view that I will call ‘The Ciovacco Millennial Sweetspot Hypothesis’ after its proponent, hedge fund manager and Seeking Alpha contributor Chris Ciovacco. This thesis holds that the current Bull is durable and may accelerate over the next 15 years.

This hypothesis is put forth in several YouTube videos. These are the main points that I took from Ciovacco's work:

Investor demographics is a significant market factor, as shown in Baby Boomer investing starting in the early 1980s and the long Bull that persisted until 2000; The oldest set of Millennials, born in the 1980s, has now reached the age of the oldest Boomers in the early 1980s; These Millennials now have the resources to invest and are likely to do so for a similar period until advanced age and reduced income slow their contributions and increase drawdown; The markets are likely to thrive and the Bull to run until about 2035.

If Ciovacco is right, the assessments about current valuations triggering a decade of low returns will be wrong. As a corollary, those that reduce market exposure or exit the markets may regret their decisions.

This thesis is borne on some powerful logic. Whether it proves out depends both on Millennial resources and a large-scale transition of this group from markets skepticism to full-scale market participation.

Let’s look at Millennial demographics and investment attitudes to test his hypothesis.

Millennials: An Economic & Investing Snapshot

The term ‘Millennial’ refers to the fact that the oldest members of the group came of age around 2000, at the start of a new millennium. Millennials are sometimes called "echo boomers" because of similar numbers to Baby Boomers and the fact that many have Boomer parents.

The millennial generation at over 75 million strong is America’s largest—eclipsing the postwar baby boom generation in size. Millennials make up nearly a quarter of the total U.S. population, 30 percent of the voting age population, and almost 40%of the working age population. They are a very diverse population with a wide range of social, economic and investing attitudes.

A third of all millennials ages 25-34 achieved college degrees by 2015, compared to not quite a quarter for those of the same age category in 1980. As they move towards middle age, millennials are the new face of America in business, in politics and in popular culture. They are also generally immersed in digital technology and social media. Finally, most observers consider the Millennials to be generally optimistic about the future.

According to Investopedia, affluent millennials are both optimistic about personal economics and fearful regarding investing. In surveys, they showed a related low expectation for building wealth. Almost half of affluent millennials expected to work beyond retirement age.

More than 1400 respondents were prompted to share their general opinions about investing and the sources of their present investment knowledge. They were asked how their economic education influences spending, saving and investment decisions.

Despite their greater than average income, affluent millennials are reluctant to enter the stock market. Almost 40% believe investing is “risky” and nearly 25% call it “overwhelming.”

At the same time, those surveyed expressed a belief that, over the next decade, their personal or family financial situation would improve. Neither Gen X nor Gen Z respondents displayed the same level of optimism in similar surveys. This underlying Millennial optimism might produce the kind of persistent strategic investing required to confirm Ciovacco’s hypothesis.

It is likely not without coincidence that older Millennials were about 25 years of age when The Great Recession hit. This may explain the surface contradiction between personal economic optimism and caution about investing.

The Investing Knowledge Gap

Why do affluent millennials consider investing to be risky or overwhelming? Psychological awareness of the 2008 financial disaster is almost certainly part of it. Perhaps too repetitive media commentary about ‘bubbles’ may help convince inexperienced, relatively young people that another crash may be just around the corner.

Another critical factor is a knowledge gap, as expressed by affluent millennials themselves. Despite a median income of $132,000, just 37% believe they have the basic knowledge required to invest.

Knowledge tends to promote decision-making while ignorance or confusion provoke hesitation. Millennials that are confident about financial matters are far more likely (73% vs. 14%) to be confident about their own financial decisions.

"It gives me a feeling of control and power," said one millennial. "I feel in charge of my own future by handling my finances correctly," said another.

The oldest Millennials exhibit cautious investing habits currently. They are less likely than Gen X to own stocks (37% vs. 47%), as likely to own bonds (19% vs. 18%), and more likely to commit savings to a low-yield savings account (21% vs. 16%).

Markets Then and Now

1982, the year that marked the beginning of a long bull run, was a year of economic duress and market stagnation. Few signs pointed to what was about to occur in the markets. In fact, the 1981-82 recession marked the worst economic distress in the United States since the Great Depression that had decimated the economy and caused great privation.

The worst unemployment rate since that Great Depression occurred in late 1982; at 11%, this rate remains the apex of the post-World War II era (St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank).

Manufacturing, construction, and the auto industries were particularly affected by the crisis. Producers of goods, who accounted for just 30% of total employment at the time, reported 90% of total U.S. job losses. 75% of jobs lost in those sectors fell in the manufacturing sub-sector, while residential construction and auto manufacturers marked 22 and 24% unemployment, respectively.

Yet, behind the scenes a change was brewing. Relatively affluent older Boomers, with assets accumulating and futures to plan, reached a phase that motivates them to enter the markets. This infusion of money became an important driver of markets for two decades.

Early 2020 is a very different economic and market reality than 1982. The US and international economics are healthier than 38 years ago. Overall economic growth rates are reasonable, unemployment is near historic lows and credit scores are good. While many debate the reality of corporate profit trends, U.S. companies continue to report generally solid results.

Finally, market valuations are relatively high.

None of this really suggests a market that is primed to race higher. The factor set does not preclude a long-term uptrend, but makes it more difficult. When the Fed raised interest rates in September 2018 and reversed Quantitive Easing, the markets took a tumble that showed a clear vulnerability. This profound sell-off only reversed itself after the Fed’s about-face in early 2019.

Ultimately, markets are affected by more than central bank policies. They reflect economic health, corporate earnings and investor confidence. Market performance is also influenced by fundamental business process changes and transformations.

One phenomenon driving this Bull is enhanced productivity of technology-based companies assisted by artificial intelligence and robotics. An example is better software development tools such as Application Programming Interfaces (APIs) that speed product creation across departments and companies. Better efficiency translates to greater revenue and profits and less overall inflation.

Prospects for a Boomer-Style Millennial Surge

Will the most investing-inclined oldest Millennials now embrace stock market investing as the first Boomers did? Many people assume that even the more affluent Millennials simply have not saved as the Boomers did. No easily available mass set of statistics quantifies this question, but this demographic remains cautious about investing, for reasons explored above.

Chris Ciovacco has developed an intriguing hypothesis of a potential parallel between Boomers and Millennials. In science, hypothesis needs empiricism to yield measurable confirming results. The markets in action are empiricism acting on various theses; until 15 years pass until the end-of-thesis time period that Ciovacco presents, results will be partial.

I believe that the hypothesis carries a certain validity. People change their attitudes towards investing as their net worth increases, personal and family factors intervene, and youthful spontaneity begins to fade.

But there is currently a fog around Millennial collective net wort and obvious generalised reluctance based on deficits of investing knowledge and a belief in the markets themselves. I think this ambitious thesis is too optimistic: to keep the Bull running for the next 15 years will required multiple and powerful inputs.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.