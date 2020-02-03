Macerich: The Dividend Fallacy

It plans to grow NOI in the mid single digits on an annual basis, which is only going to increase coverage.

There has been a lot of discussion regarding Macerich's(MAC) dividend recently and how sustainable it is, especially as the share price continues to shift towards multi-year lows. We have looked through article after article, each with different interpretations of dividend coverage, and we would like to once and for all put an end to this debate and show that Macerich's dividend is currently 100% covered and that coverage will likely increase in future years.

The proper method

There has been substantial debate on the proper method of measuring funds available for distribution.

There are some investors who use CFFO, but this method doesn't take into account depreciation from JVs as it only reflects the finances of consolidated properties, so we believe it substantially understates funds available for distribution.

FFO minus capex is also used commonly, but this counts redevelopment costs. We believe redevelopment costs shouldn't be counted as (1) they're onetime expenses and (2) redevelopment efforts will generate cash flows after the redevelopment is complete.

Overall, we believe fellow author Julian Lin's method of measuring FFO, found in his 2nd article on Macerich, is most appropriate. This method basically takes FFO and subtracts maintenance capex, which are comprised of tenant allowances and deferred leasing charges, for both consolidated and JV properties and voila, you've got AFFO.

While Julian used YTD Q2 numbers in his article, we decided to use FY estimated numbers instead for the calculation. Macerich generates most of its FFO in Q4 yet pays its dividend all 4 quarters, so using YTD numbers isn't really an accurate measure of dividend coverage. We believe the below numbers are a more accurate measure - Note that maintenance capex numbers in 2019 are taken from 2018 since FY numbers are not out yet.

As you can see, the dividend is more than 100% covered by AFFO, even this year, where we believe marks the bottom of the retail market. As the retail landscape stabilizes, we believe NOI should grow and dividend coverage should only increase.

Coverage will only increase

There are still many investors that are afraid to step into the retail sector, thinking things will get worse, but things seem to be getting better. Macerich has a watchlist of troubled retailers, and recently they have noted that the number of names on the list is getting shorter.

Well, we don't get into the specific names that are on that watchlist, but in terms of the length of the watchlist, it's much shorter than it has been, I mean we've gone through a pretty significant period here starting in 2016 where a lot of names that were on that watchlist in the beginning of 2016 have gone into bankruptcy in 2016, 2017 and 2018 in the beginning of this year. So it's a much shorter list. There's always going to be names on there, but it's much more manageable than it was even a year ago. Source: Q3 2019 call

Macerich also has other ways to grow NOI, like rent increases, redevelopment, and other methods. Macerich believes these methods should allow it to generate from $28-63mil in incremental NOI per year.

As NOI continues to grow and as redevelopment costs start to decline, cash flow available for debt paydown should increase, meaning Macerich will start to pay down debt. At this point, we believe Macerich's valuation should start increasing substantially as investors finally realize that Macerich doesn't need to cut its dividend.

Valuation

We have become more and more convinced that Macerich is seriously undervalued as we have done more research. For example, we found this gem in the Q1 2018 earnings call talking about how Broadway Plaza was attracting bids with cap rates nearing 4% in the middle of the retail apocalypse:

As we talked about in our last call, our partner had – it was marketed their position in Broadway Plaza, in Walnut Creek over the past couple of months. Demand was very strong. Even though given the structure of the deal being a 50-50 deal, the sovereign wealth funds were not able to bid on it because it would have triggered a complete Prop 13 reassessment. So it's really just the domestics. And I'm not going to put out a cap rate because, frankly, I'm not a party to the transaction, but I am an observer. And what I would guide you to is that the cap rate on forward NOI, and forward really means next year's NOI, is much, much closer to a 4% cap rate than would it be, say, a 4.5%. Some people think of the cap rate as looking a lot like the interest rate on the loan, which was 4.18%. Source: Q1 2018 call

This shows that even with all the volatility in retail, A-mall cap rates are still healthy. Despite this, Macerich continues to trade at less than half of NAV.

Obviously, there are risks. Macerich's high debt makes it vulnerable to a credit crunch and if cost overruns on its redevelopment projects could definitely impact its capital allocation plans. If retail conditions worsen for Class A Malls the cap rates for these malls could increase, evaporating the NAV discount. Overall, though, we are comfortable taking these risks due to the large margin of safety and the rich dividend yield.

Takeaway

Overall, we think the fears surrounding a dividend cut for Macerich are overblown. If things go to plan, Macerich would have more than enough cash to support its fat dividend. Things should only get better as the retail industry stabilizes and as Macerich continues to grow NOI.

