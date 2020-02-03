Houston Wire & Cable: Not Looking Exciting For Now

HWCC Can Stay Steady

Houston Wire & Cable Company (HWCC) is an industrial distributor of electrical and mechanical wire and cable, industrial fasteners, hardware, and related services, including wire rope, lifting products, and synthetic rope and slings, etc. Following up with the negative effects of the tariff war with China since April 2019, the company's operating margin can erode further in Q4. Plus, the effects of metal price deflation will only add to the pressure on margin. Although various cost-reduction initiatives can offset the pressure on gross margin, I do not think it can shrug off the weight at the EBITDA level. So, investors looking for short-term gains might want to avoid it.

In the U.S., some of the leading economic and industrial indicators have diverged. At the moment, there is a lack of clarity over the economic and the broad industrial market sentiment. Over the medium-to-long-term, a higher market share in the low-smoke, zero-halogen cable industry can drive the top-line growth. HWCC has sufficient liquidity, but negative cash flow from operations can become a concern. I think long-term investors can expect steady returns from the stock.

What's The Strategy?

Over the years, HWCC has transformed from selling the coal-fired power plants to selling industrial and energy goods in multiple end markets in numerous geographies. However, the company's past experience has come in handy in its current business, which includes scrubbing and putting environmental compliance devices on the existing fleet. In the energy business, the company now sells to the renewable energy industry, including the wind and solar industries.

The other key aspect of the company's strategy is to improve gross margin when the top-line has been shaky due to the current headwinds. The company now focuses on the fabrication and services that are associated with fabrication and engineering services, which typically fetch a higher margin. The product lines which are apt for margin expansion are fasteners and bulk steel wire rope. With these improvements, it plans to retire debt and bring down leverage (debt-to-EBITDA) from the above 5x now to a range of 2.5x to 3x. As debt is repaid and it executes the share repurchase program, the stock will eventually become more attractive to the investors backed by a steady top-line, healthy margin, and a robust balance sheet.

Gross Margin Contraction: Will Cost Reductions Pay?

The 100 basis point gross margin fall had several components, but the most noteworthy was the effect of the tariff hike on imported fasteners, as I discussed above. While passing along the buck on the customer through a price hike seems an easy exercise on paper, it can be convoluting. In the face of competition, steel, wire, rope, and fasteners faced significant pricing pressure. Interestingly, the base metal price deflation, too, hurt pricing. That is because now the company has inventories that are valued at a higher price, while the spot price has turned lower. Steel and copper saw prices going down in the recent quarters. According to the company's estimates, it can take a few more quarters to cycle out the old product and reduce the new product average cost.

Now, some of the margin headwinds were offset by higher fees and rentals from engineering services, better pricing in the fabrication of certain products, and heavy-lift swings services. Plus, the company is restructuring its facility operations. It has recently exited the Massachusetts lease facility and has opened a new one in Chicago. It will also transfer products and implement systems in Edison, New Jersey. The advantages of the new facilities include better geographic location, smaller footprint, better product mix, higher levels of customer service, faster response time, and less labor. The annual cost savings are expected to be approximately $1 million. Considering everything else remaining the same, I think the savings would add more than 100 basis points to the gross margin.

What Are The Economic Indicators Saying?

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics data suggests that the U.S. unemployment rate steadied at 3.7% - one of the lowest since 2008. Although the unemployment rate has kept low in the recent past, the U.S. real GDP growth rate has not been encouraging, according to fred.stlouisfed.org. Since Q3 2018, it has shrunk considerably, from 2.9% to 2.1%, which tells that the U.S. GDP has contracted in the past year. The ISM Manufacturing PMI in the U.S. fell to 47.2 in December of 2019 from ~59 in January 2019 due primarily to the fall in the price paid index. The December contraction marked five consecutive months of the squeeze.

The crude oil price strengthened in Q4 2019. Despite that, the U.S. rig count dropped further by 6% in Q4 2019. The international energy activity did fall but was relatively resilient in Q4. The U.S. E&P activity will stay subdued as the upstream operators pruned capex to maximize cash flows. As the indicators point out, the negative factors are likely to outweigh the positive developments, thus pulling revenues down for HWCC in Q4.

Effect Of The Tariff War With China

The trade war affected demand from industrial end markets adversely. It disrupted the supply chain and logistics with international fasteners suppliers, which has resulted in inventory shortages and reduced product sales. I discussed this in my previous article on HWCC here. In Q4, the company's course of action would be to adjust its pricing and pricing tools to reflect the change in tariffs.

Analyzing Recent Performance And Parameters

From Q2 2019 to Q3 2019, HWCC's revenues remained unchanged, while its gross profit margin deflated from 24.1% to 22.8% during the same period. This was the second consecutive sequential fall in gross margin. Quarter-over-quarter, maintenance repair, and operations (or MRO) demand, which constitutes the company's core operation, improved. The marginal improvement was led by the reduction of supply chain disruptions from the trade war with China and increased activity in certain industrial regions. Project sales in Q3, which include sales to oil and gas, utility power generation, and industrial manufacturing, increased by 12% versus Q2 2019.

In 2019, the majority of the company's headwinds in the energy markets emanated from the upstream and midstream oil transportation and storage infrastructure slowdown. As the upstream capex pulled back following the crude oil price weakness, trouble began in sourcing pipe in the midstream transportation infrastructure, particularly in the Permian. As a result, services like the pumping stations, compressor stations, metering stations faced demand pullback, too. However, the company observes that since August, the trend has started to reverse, and although at a nascent stage, it is due to recover in 2020.

On a brighter note, project sales have been up in recent months. Project sales, which account for nearly 20% of the company's revenues, increased by 12% in Q3 compared to a quarter ago. However, investors should also note that revenues from this business can be volatile and are relatively prone to seasonal variations. On top of that, some of the economic indicators have remained robust in the U.S., which calls for a positive outlook for HWCC. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, the new privately-owned housing units increased by 11% compared to a year ago. The new housing units grew steadily in 2H 2019, indicating a further boost in Houston Wire & Cable's end market. Also, take a look at some of the company's long-term catalysts such as the low-smoke wire and cable, which I explained in my previous article.

FCF, Capex, And Debt

In 9M 2019, HWCC's cash flow from operations (or CFO) was negative compared to a positive CFO a year ago. On top of lower revenues in the past year, the company's CFO deteriorated primarily on account of higher inventories following increased disruptions caused by the ongoing tariff and trade negotiations and their warehouse restructure and activities. The company expects to monetize the excess inventory in Q1 2020, which should lower the need for working capital. FCF (or free cash flow) was negative in 9M 2019 due to the negative CFO.

As of September 30, 2019, HWCC had a relatively low debt-to-equity ratio (0.75x) compared to its peers. DXP Enterprises' (DXPE) leverage was 0.72x as of September 30, HD Supply Holdings' (HDS) leverage was much higher (1.65x), while WESCO International's (WCC) leverage was similar to HWCC (0.64x) as of that date. The company's balance sheet strength has not changed much since I last wrote about it.

What Does The Relative Valuation Imply?

Houston Wire & Cable Company is currently trading at an EV-to-adjusted EBITDA multiple of 11.0x. So, it is currently trading at a significant discount to its past four-year average (32.6x). I have used analysts' estimates provided by Seeking Alpha in this analysis.

What's The Take On HWCC?

In the U.S., some of the leading economic and industrial indicators have diverged. While the economy is on a slow-growth path, industrial activity suggests a contraction is in place. The upstream capex decline has also limited the growth opportunities for the upstream sector. While these factors are likely to weigh on the industrial suppliers' growth in 2020, the low unemployment rate and steady residential construction activity can mitigate some of the adverse effects.

In the short term, the tariff war with China and metal price deflation can impact the input cost. To mitigate the effects of weakening indicators, in 2020, the company will resort to operating facility restructuring. Gaining market share in the low-smoke, zero-halogen cable industry, however, remains the company's top operational goal.

HWCC has sufficient liquidity, but negative cash flow from operations can become a concern. At the moment, there is a lack of clarity over the economic and the broad industrial market sentiment. So, investors should exercise caution. But investors may find upside potential in the stock over the longer period.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.